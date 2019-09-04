Prince Andrew’s upcoming events in Northern Ireland are being cancelled, but not by him

Embed from Getty Images

Apparently, Prince Andrew made a public appearance last week, although there only seems to be one photo of him from a local outlet. He attended the Dartmouth Royal Regatta and his appearance seemed to have been rather muted. On the heels of that, there were some murmurs in high places that maybe it’s quite inappropriate for Andrew to be acting all “business as usual,” and that maybe, just maybe, he needs to cancel his appearances. Well… he has not. But charities and patronages are starting to cancel on him!

Several of Prince Andrew’s public engagements in Northern Ireland have been cancelled, as a direct result of recent publicity about his relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Sky News understands that organisers withdrew their invitations, with one expressing concerns that his presence would “change the narrative” surrounding their event. One of the events would have involved a ceremony at Portrush railway station which has just had a £5m upgrade. The other venues have not been confirmed by government officials for security reasons. The decision to cancel was taken by the hosts, rather than the Royal Household. The prince is still due to spend several days on the North Antrim coast, attending a youth golf tournament which bears his name. The annual Duke Of York Young Champions Trophy is being staged at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Prince Andrew is a patron of the club, and in July he attended The 148th Open Golf Championship which returned to Portrush after an absence of 68 years. The Young Champions Trophy is an international competition featuring boys and girls under the age of 18, from 38 countries. The competition’s website boasts that future stars of the game including Rory McIlory have competed in the event since it was founded in 2001. Sky News understands that Royal Portrush’s committee have been warned that it would be inappropriate for the prince to attend next week’s event in light of the recent publicity.

[From Sky News]

Um, yeah – it would have a terrible visual to have Prince Andrew surrounded by under-18 teenage girls. Period, end of. It’s kind of interesting though – it really does seem like people are not eager to sweep this under the rug and “go along” with whatever narrative the Windsor spin machine tries to push. Those crisis talks must have gone quite poorly.

Embed from Getty Images