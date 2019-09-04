Prince Andrew’s upcoming events in Northern Ireland are being cancelled, but not by him

Apparently, Prince Andrew made a public appearance last week, although there only seems to be one photo of him from a local outlet. He attended the Dartmouth Royal Regatta and his appearance seemed to have been rather muted. On the heels of that, there were some murmurs in high places that maybe it’s quite inappropriate for Andrew to be acting all “business as usual,” and that maybe, just maybe, he needs to cancel his appearances. Well… he has not. But charities and patronages are starting to cancel on him!
Several of Prince Andrew’s public engagements in Northern Ireland have been cancelled, as a direct result of recent publicity about his relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Sky News understands that organisers withdrew their invitations, with one expressing concerns that his presence would “change the narrative” surrounding their event.
One of the events would have involved a ceremony at Portrush railway station which has just had a £5m upgrade. The other venues have not been confirmed by government officials for security reasons. The decision to cancel was taken by the hosts, rather than the Royal Household. The prince is still due to spend several days on the North Antrim coast, attending a youth golf tournament which bears his name. The annual Duke Of York Young Champions Trophy is being staged at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Prince Andrew is a patron of the club, and in July he attended The 148th Open Golf Championship which returned to Portrush after an absence of 68 years. The Young Champions Trophy is an international competition featuring boys and girls under the age of 18, from 38 countries. The competition’s website boasts that future stars of the game including Rory McIlory have competed in the event since it was founded in 2001. Sky News understands that Royal Portrush’s committee have been warned that it would be inappropriate for the prince to attend next week’s event in light of the recent publicity.
Um, yeah – it would have a terrible visual to have Prince Andrew surrounded by under-18 teenage girls. Period, end of. It’s kind of interesting though – it really does seem like people are not eager to sweep this under the rug and “go along” with whatever narrative the Windsor spin machine tries to push. Those crisis talks must have gone quite poorly.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
More photos are going to drop soon, and along with that a judge rules today on releasing more files from the prior Giuffre vs Maxwell proceedings.
Andy and his monster mummy are going to have a bad week.
Well, they can expect a good tongue lashing from his mummy. How dare they?
It’s not pre #metoo world anymore. Sucks to be you Dookie.
“The Prince is STILL due several days on the North Antrim coast, attending a youth golf tournament which bears his name.”
Maybe I have misread but it looks like for some reason they’ve cancelled him at a railroad but he is still going to an event with underage girls?!??! If so, how tone deaf and idiotic can he be?
Is The Firm completely tone-deaf?
Are they, or their PR people, still not able to read the mood of the public?
I think they just don’t care, because they seem to hope there won’t be consequences and nobody will ultimately hold the monarchy to account for offenses a lesser member of the family committed.
They’re playing this the way they would have in 1982 or so. The Firm doesn’t understand how the culture has changed, how the media has changed, how you can’t just plays their patented old strategy of calling women “Nuts ‘n Sl*ts” to get rid of them.
They’ve never faced consequences. Liz has been coasting for decades on goodwill. Things are changing and they just. do. not. get it.
Getting good professionals is a matter of money (which they have plenty of), and The Firm need to get rid of the PR people that they have and get ones that can actually help them. However, you also have to do what those professionals recommend, and since many members of The Firm seem to be petty, and don’t like to listen to good sense, I’m not sure they’d take the advice they’re given.
This seems a distraction from a distraction from another distraction.
There could be one million articles about Cambridges and Sussexes, Randy Andy is still a pedo and UK government still s*cks (See the debacle from yesterday).
Oh and let’s throw abolish the monarchy in it as well, for good measure.
I don’t think he’ll ever see the inside of a jail but I really, really hope this disgusting story taints him for good. At the very least, he deserves to be stripped of his (undeserved) titles and banished from public life.
The more PA frantically grins the more I can’t unsee Wormtail from Harry Potter,
The BRF carrying on like its business-as-usual with Andy is totally gross. I can only hope this makes more people realize how truly disgusting that odious family is. At the very least no public money should be supporting this vile man anymore!
I hope to continue to see stories every day about this. You know pedo Andy is having major tantrums behind the palace walls, “make it stop!” He’s had everything handed to him his entire life, he surely cannot understand why his feet are being held to the fire now.
He’ll never see the inside of a jail cell, so I hope he and grifter Sarah spend the rest of their lives hanging their heads in shame, despised.