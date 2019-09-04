Linda Hamilton: People are going to say I got old. Yes I did

Embed from Getty Images
Linda Hamilton has a profile in the NYT ahead of the release of Terminator: Dark Fate on November 1st. She’s reprising her role as Sarah Connor, with Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire, Black Mirror) and as the young badass and Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as the new Terminator. Schwarzenegger is in it too and he’s on Connor’s side this time, you can see that in the trailer so it’s not a spoiler. The film is directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) with original director, Hamilton’s ex husband, James Cameron, producing. Cameron told the NYT that it was about time we had a woman action star in her 60s, which I cosign. After her role on the show Chuck ended in 2012, Hamilton sold her LA mansion and moved to a farm in Virginia. She now lives in a townhouse in New Orleans with her two dogs, an Anatolian Shepherd and a lap dog. The Times journalist describes them as following her everywhere, which is cute! (Also I didn’t know that Anatolian Shepherd breed and enjoyed looking that up.) She’s getting the most headlines for her admission that she’s been celibate for 15 years. That’s mildly interesting but I wanted to focus on her comments to US, in a video on their site, about how superficial she finds people in LA.

She doesn’t want fame again
I know people here after four years better than I ever knew anyone in Malibu… That was my hesitation: Do I want to trade this lovely, authentic life for that? I didn’t want my neighbors looking at me differently. We’re neighbors because of who we are, not what we do, and I don’t want that to creep into my life again.

On her celibacy
I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met. I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it.

On getting over her breakup with James Cameron
When I broke up with Jim, I was completely devastated for years. But I’m so glad to be free of that. I would never, ever put that much energy again into something that is not working.

She trained hard and went on bioidentical hormones to prepare for this role
I had a true village of experts trying to get the most out of this body. I don’t think there’s going to be one person who comes up to me who says, ‘You look so great for your age.’ I threw that into the Mississippi River, because that’s not what this is about. I want people to see me and go, ‘Oh my God, she got so old!’ – From The NY Times

On LA’s obsession with beauty
I don’t get Hollywood, I don’t get the obsession with this [gestures to face]. Skin is 16% of our body. Why does everybody focus on the color and the tightness of skin? Of course people are going to look at me and go ‘Oh she got old.’ Yes I did and I have so much more to say as a strong, experienced, life-ridden woman. That was my turnover point. You work out, you think you put in the same amount of work and going to look the same. Not possible at my age. I woke up one day and was like ‘f-k it.’ I am so much more than I was and that’s what’s coming to screen. – From video on US Magazine

[From The NY Times and video on US Magazine]

The New York Times profile mentions that Hamilton smokes Camels. That may be another reason she moved out of LA. I don’t want to sound like a judgy a-hole and am not saying she looks bad in any way, she looks better than women who get too many injectables, it’s just that they’re strict on smoking in California. Hollywood is also much more superficial than most other areas in the US. I live in a rural area and am not exposed to many people who get Botox or plastic surgery, or who know much about skincare either, which is a bummer because I love to talk about it. It must seem bizarre to be around people who get a lot of work done to their faces if that’s not something you consider a priority. As I often say, if I lived in an area where my friends were doing it I know I would too.

As for Hamilton’s celibacy, she divorced her second husband, James Cameron, in 1999 so that means she was with someone the last time about 5 years after that. Everyone has different needs in that department and some people weigh that against the potential tradeoff of a relationship, so I get it. It sounds like that marriage to Cameron was really hard on her. I doubt I could go without sex for that long, but I’ll possibly feel different after menopause.

wenn36239100

BIGSCREENA_ZB7996_331753_0166

photos credit: Avalon.red and WENN

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Linda Hamilton: People are going to say I got old. Yes I did”

  1. ME says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:25 am

    The only reason her “looks” might be shocking to some is because you can tell she hasn’t had any work done. People are used to seeing plastic faces now a days.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 4, 2019 at 9:37 am

      Right. She looks like a normal f*cking woman in her 60s. *shocked face*

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        September 4, 2019 at 9:59 am

        I don’t know, she looks a bit worn to me. I know we are used to seeing plastic faces and genes play a huge role in this but my mom is 74 and looks less worn. If that makes sense. I applaud her for going natural. It takes a strong woman to do that.

      • ME says:
        September 4, 2019 at 10:04 am

        @ Seraphina

        She used to smoke two packs of cigarettes a day but quit years ago. That may have contributed.

    • SNAP says:
      September 4, 2019 at 10:07 am

      She looks like herself, i recognized her! That in itself is an accomplishment in Hollyweird. She’s kept such a low profile over time that i was surprised to see her but i completely knew who she was in the header pic. I loved her in Terminator, she was one of my female heroines back then.

      Reply
  2. OriginalRose says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Wow, I really love her. I SO enjoy her in Terminator and Dante’s Peak (-total guilty-not-guilty pleasure of mine that movie), I love her philosophy about everything (except the Camels but no one’s perfect). And YES to her as an action star if Liam Neeson can still gallivant around so can she.

    Reply
  3. severine says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:29 am

    I love that she hasn’t messed with her face.

    Reply
  4. Mindhunt says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Love her. Became a fan after Beauty and the Beast. I forget that she has a twin sister.

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I love that she talks about her celibacy. I’ve also been celibate longer than she has. I’m sure people would find that odd, but the desire isn’t there. And like Linda, I just love being alone. No shame on my end.

    Reply
    • Embee says:
      September 4, 2019 at 10:01 am

      I found that really important to read! I’m 44, facing the quiet, peaceful end to a five year relationship, and I truly don’t desire to partner with someone sexually again. I may change my mind with time but I really want my alone time and it was affirming to read her (and your!) perspective on it.

      I connect with pretty much everything she says in this interview (but I’m not a smoker). Maybe it is something in the water – Linda is from my hometown!

      Reply
  6. Aims says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:31 am

    I was celibate for 5 years. It was on purpose. I had just gotten out of a long term relationship, and I wanted to figure myself out before I took on someone else. It wasn’t to rough. Maybe because the guy I was with was rubbish in bed, lol. But I took up running and that helped release a lot of energy. Anyway, I don’t want to get to personal here. I’m just saying it’s possible to live a life without sex. It’s not always fun, but it is possible.

    Reply
  7. Michael says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I think she looks incredible and I am as superficial as any other guy. She got into crazy shape for this movie

    Reply
  8. Kitten says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:35 am

    What’s funny is that I’ve seen Anatolian Shepherds many time but I never knew what the breed was called. Cute.

    I really loved what she had to say. I could never live in LA because of that whole mindset. Then again, I’m sure if I lived in LA I’d do my best to seek out a community of people that isn’t obsessed with superficial BS. Maybe it’s tiring AF for LA normies to get lumped in with the superficiality that the city is known for. *shrugs*

    Reply
  9. Sienna says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Only 10% of aging is intrinsic, the rest is lifestyle factors like sun exposure, diet, smoking, drinking, sleep, etc.

    I know plenty of women much older who look way better, because of how they treat their bodies.

    Not giving her props for her appearance because it’s ‘natural’- she looks bad because she looks like the lifetime smoker she is, not because she’s ‘old’.

    Reply
  10. ChillyWilly says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:44 am

    I love her. She looks her age and that is OKAY!!! It’s refreshing as hell.

    Reply
  11. KinChicago says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I cried, saw an interview years ago where she talked about how devestating mental illness was to her, her marriage. So relieved she is in working, back in the spotlight, in a better place now, wishing her all the best.

    Reply
  12. Diana says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:50 am

    I think she looks amazing!!!!

    Reply
  13. Jess says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:54 am

    I was happy and shocked to see her in the trailer, and my first thought was wow she looks different, in a sense that it makes ME feel old. She was the badass actress of my childhood and seeing her age reminds me of my own aging. I love when people age naturally and I think she looks amazing. The thing with plastic surgery or fillers is it never makes people look significantly younger, in my opinion. You still look your age but with plastic surgery and an obvious insecurity on your face, but if it makes you feel better about yourself that’s all that matters:)

    I had the same reaction when I recently saw Kurt Russell on film for the first time in a long time, like whoa he’s old now, that means I’m old too! So I’m not just shocked at seeing women age, it’s everyone from my favorite childhood movies getting older that’s jarring!

    Reply
  14. HK9 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:54 am

    This post made me like her even more.

    Reply
  15. FHMom says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Smoking aside, she sounds very grounded. I didn’t realize she was bipolar. I can’t wait to see the new movie. She always kicks butt as Sarah Connor.

    Reply
  16. Joh says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:01 am

    More folk need to say that it’s okay to age.

    Reply
  17. Jess says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Loved her in terminator two and can’t wait to see this terminator – solely because of her. Love that’s she’s not afraid of aging and showing that – she still looks like a badass and I love that. I also get the love of being alone and I’m not sure about the celibate thing but I get the appeal of not having to worry about a partner.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment