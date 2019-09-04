Linda Hamilton: People are going to say I got old. Yes I did

Embed from Getty Images
Linda Hamilton has a profile in the NYT ahead of the release of Terminator: Dark Fate on November 1st. She’s reprising her role as Sarah Connor, with Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire, Black Mirror) and as the young badass and Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as the new Terminator. Schwarzenegger is in it too and he’s on Connor’s side this time, you can see that in the trailer so it’s not a spoiler. The film is directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) with original director, Hamilton’s ex husband, James Cameron, producing. Cameron told the NYT that it was about time we had a woman action star in her 60s, which I cosign. After her role on the show Chuck ended in 2012, Hamilton sold her LA mansion and moved to a farm in Virginia. She now lives in a townhouse in New Orleans with her two dogs, an Anatolian Shepherd and a lap dog. The Times journalist describes them as following her everywhere, which is cute! (Also I didn’t know that Anatolian Shepherd breed and enjoyed looking that up.) She’s getting the most headlines for her admission that she’s been celibate for 15 years. That’s mildly interesting but I wanted to focus on her comments to US, in a video on their site, about how superficial she finds people in LA.
She doesn’t want fame again
I know people here after four years better than I ever knew anyone in Malibu… That was my hesitation: Do I want to trade this lovely, authentic life for that? I didn’t want my neighbors looking at me differently. We’re neighbors because of who we are, not what we do, and I don’t want that to creep into my life again.
On her celibacy
I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met. I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter — or at least it doesn’t matter to me. I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it.
On getting over her breakup with James Cameron
When I broke up with Jim, I was completely devastated for years. But I’m so glad to be free of that. I would never, ever put that much energy again into something that is not working.
She trained hard and went on bioidentical hormones to prepare for this role
I had a true village of experts trying to get the most out of this body. I don’t think there’s going to be one person who comes up to me who says, ‘You look so great for your age.’ I threw that into the Mississippi River, because that’s not what this is about. I want people to see me and go, ‘Oh my God, she got so old!’ – From The NY Times
On LA’s obsession with beauty
I don’t get Hollywood, I don’t get the obsession with this [gestures to face]. Skin is 16% of our body. Why does everybody focus on the color and the tightness of skin? Of course people are going to look at me and go ‘Oh she got old.’ Yes I did and I have so much more to say as a strong, experienced, life-ridden woman. That was my turnover point. You work out, you think you put in the same amount of work and going to look the same. Not possible at my age. I woke up one day and was like ‘f-k it.’ I am so much more than I was and that’s what’s coming to screen. – From video on US Magazine
[From The NY Times and video on US Magazine]
The New York Times profile mentions that Hamilton smokes Camels. That may be another reason she moved out of LA. I don’t want to sound like a judgy a-hole and am not saying she looks bad in any way, she looks better than women who get too many injectables, it’s just that they’re strict on smoking in California. Hollywood is also much more superficial than most other areas in the US. I live in a rural area and am not exposed to many people who get Botox or plastic surgery, or who know much about skincare either, which is a bummer because I love to talk about it. It must seem bizarre to be around people who get a lot of work done to their faces if that’s not something you consider a priority. As I often say, if I lived in an area where my friends were doing it I know I would too.
As for Hamilton’s celibacy, she divorced her second husband, James Cameron, in 1999 so that means she was with someone the last time about 5 years after that. Everyone has different needs in that department and some people weigh that against the potential tradeoff of a relationship, so I get it. It sounds like that marriage to Cameron was really hard on her. I doubt I could go without sex for that long, but I’ll possibly feel different after menopause.
photos credit: Avalon.red and WENN
The only reason her “looks” might be shocking to some is because you can tell she hasn’t had any work done. People are used to seeing plastic faces now a days.
Right. She looks like a normal f*cking woman in her 60s. *shocked face*
I don’t know, she looks a bit worn to me. I know we are used to seeing plastic faces and genes play a huge role in this but my mom is 74 and looks less worn. If that makes sense. I applaud her for going natural. It takes a strong woman to do that.
@ Seraphina
She used to smoke two packs of cigarettes a day but quit years ago. That may have contributed.
She looks like herself, i recognized her! That in itself is an accomplishment in Hollyweird. She’s kept such a low profile over time that i was surprised to see her but i completely knew who she was in the header pic. I loved her in Terminator, she was one of my female heroines back then.
Wow, I really love her. I SO enjoy her in Terminator and Dante’s Peak (-total guilty-not-guilty pleasure of mine that movie), I love her philosophy about everything (except the Camels but no one’s perfect). And YES to her as an action star if Liam Neeson can still gallivant around so can she.
Ditto on the Dante’s Peak. Kindred souls.
Doesn’t matter what time of day it’s on, if I come across Dante’s Peak, I watch it (I’m the same with Double Jeopardy, that is also an awesome under rated 90s gem).
yes ashley judd!!!! add in Aliens with a bit of my fave sigourney and now we’re talking
I loved her in Beauty and the Beast!
I love that she hasn’t messed with her face.
Love her. Became a fan after Beauty and the Beast. I forget that she has a twin sister.
I love that she talks about her celibacy. I’ve also been celibate longer than she has. I’m sure people would find that odd, but the desire isn’t there. And like Linda, I just love being alone. No shame on my end.
I found that really important to read! I’m 44, facing the quiet, peaceful end to a five year relationship, and I truly don’t desire to partner with someone sexually again. I may change my mind with time but I really want my alone time and it was affirming to read her (and your!) perspective on it.
I connect with pretty much everything she says in this interview (but I’m not a smoker). Maybe it is something in the water – Linda is from my hometown!
I was celibate for 5 years. It was on purpose. I had just gotten out of a long term relationship, and I wanted to figure myself out before I took on someone else. It wasn’t to rough. Maybe because the guy I was with was rubbish in bed, lol. But I took up running and that helped release a lot of energy. Anyway, I don’t want to get to personal here. I’m just saying it’s possible to live a life without sex. It’s not always fun, but it is possible.
Running is also really great therapy for the post-breakup blues. I never run stronger and faster than when I’m pissed off.
Runner here!
Co-sign!!!!!
I think she looks incredible and I am as superficial as any other guy. She got into crazy shape for this movie
What’s funny is that I’ve seen Anatolian Shepherds many time but I never knew what the breed was called. Cute.
I really loved what she had to say. I could never live in LA because of that whole mindset. Then again, I’m sure if I lived in LA I’d do my best to seek out a community of people that isn’t obsessed with superficial BS. Maybe it’s tiring AF for LA normies to get lumped in with the superficiality that the city is known for. *shrugs*
Only 10% of aging is intrinsic, the rest is lifestyle factors like sun exposure, diet, smoking, drinking, sleep, etc.
I know plenty of women much older who look way better, because of how they treat their bodies.
Not giving her props for her appearance because it’s ‘natural’- she looks bad because she looks like the lifetime smoker she is, not because she’s ‘old’.
I love her. She looks her age and that is OKAY!!! It’s refreshing as hell.
I cried, saw an interview years ago where she talked about how devestating mental illness was to her, her marriage. So relieved she is in working, back in the spotlight, in a better place now, wishing her all the best.
I think she looks amazing!!!!
I was happy and shocked to see her in the trailer, and my first thought was wow she looks different, in a sense that it makes ME feel old. She was the badass actress of my childhood and seeing her age reminds me of my own aging. I love when people age naturally and I think she looks amazing. The thing with plastic surgery or fillers is it never makes people look significantly younger, in my opinion. You still look your age but with plastic surgery and an obvious insecurity on your face, but if it makes you feel better about yourself that’s all that matters:)
I had the same reaction when I recently saw Kurt Russell on film for the first time in a long time, like whoa he’s old now, that means I’m old too! So I’m not just shocked at seeing women age, it’s everyone from my favorite childhood movies getting older that’s jarring!
This post made me like her even more.
Smoking aside, she sounds very grounded. I didn’t realize she was bipolar. I can’t wait to see the new movie. She always kicks butt as Sarah Connor.
More folk need to say that it’s okay to age.
Loved her in terminator two and can’t wait to see this terminator – solely because of her. Love that’s she’s not afraid of aging and showing that – she still looks like a badass and I love that. I also get the love of being alone and I’m not sure about the celibate thing but I get the appeal of not having to worry about a partner.