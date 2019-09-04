Britney Spears ‘removed’ her sons from an abusive situation involving her dad

Lord, this is a tough story. From what I understand, Britney Spears does not live independently. Her father is still her conservator, even though there’s been a ton of drama about the conservatorship this year. Britney has a lot of help, from running her house to managing her medication. Britney also has access to her sons, Sean and Jayden, although Kevin Federline has primary custody of them. K-Fed has always allowed Britney to have access to the boys, believing (correctly) that their sons help stabilize her. But giving Britney access to their sons means that Jamie Spears also has a lot of access to them too. And now… it’s all become quite toxic and abusive. Britney had to remove her sons after Jamie “violently shook” Sean Preston.
Britney Spears protected her kids following her 13-year-old son Sean Preston’s alleged altercation with her father Jamie, according to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer. On Aug. 25, Federline and his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff’s station against the singer’s father Jamie Spears, alleging he physically abused Sean during a visit at his home one day prior.
According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Spears’ 12-year-old son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight. The Blast reports that Jamie allegedly “violently shook” Sean after breaking down a bedroom door to reach him. A rep and a lawyer for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Jamie also did not respond to calls for comment.
“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” says Kaplan, who adds that Federline still wants his ex-wife to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”
Spears’ sons were also recently granted a restraining order against their grandfather, 67, that was filed by Federline and Kaplan. PEOPLE confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Spears and Federline came to a new child custody arrangement last week which gives Spears 10 percent of custodial rights and Federline 90 percent. Kaplan tells PEOPLE Spears’ visits are required to be supervised.
The custody issue and the child support issue was a big deal last year, when Kevin and his lawyer went to court to get additional support and Jamie Spears – not Britney – tried to fight it. Kevin asked for a full audit of Britney’s finances and… well, let’s just say that Kevin ended up getting what he wanted in the end, which was more money. I bring that up because it’s felt like Kevin and Britney have found an okay co-parenting balance and if left to their own devices, they could figure out a way to be good parents to these boys. But Jamie Spears seems to disrupt that. And now Jamie is getting violent with the boys. It’s wrong and I’m glad Kevin and his lawyers already have everything lined up, from the custody issue to the restraining order. I don’t know what else to say other than… maybe Jamie should not be Britney’s conservator anymore.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This was not at all the kind of story I’d expect from this group of people. I wonder if Jamie’s health issues have caused a change in personality, or if he’s always been like this.
That said – let’s not pretend Brit had the ability to remove the boys from her father. Kevin did. And let’s also not forget that Brit herself has been accused of abusing the boys – driving with them on her lap, holding them hostage in her home refusing to return them to their father. She’s definitely not mother of the year, here.
You evidently think Kevin is father of the year, but he’s lying that Britney got her son out of the situation? You think she just sat there and let her dad abuse her child? Really?
No, I don’t think he’s father of the year. But considering that she only has supervised visits with the kids, and only recently gained a meager 10% of custody while still supervised, I’m stating that she only has SO MUCH POWER – she barely has control over her own life. Kevin and HIS lawyer went to court over this and got the restraining order sorted out.
She may have removed the kids from the situation – which that’s exactly what needed to happen- but that’s a pretty baseline thing to do and any adult who saw that SHOULD be doing that same thing.
But again – it does not negate the fact that the kids were abused at her hands prior to this.
Britney has definitely endangered her sons when they were small and that is abuse. But I do not see any evidence that she is abusive to them physically. In fact, after all her years in the media and all she went through, I’ve never known or heard of her to act out physically on anyone (umbrella incident seemed quite isolated and came from her most extreme psychotic break). And she has always come across as an affectionate and caring mother, and a generally sweet and simple person.
Her endangerment abuse of her small children stemmed from her extreme break from reality. She should not make decisions alone, that was shown early on with her driving with a baby in her lap. She’s not able to make safe decisions. That is a limitation due to her mental illness.
I’m just saying, I think she’s most likely a gentle and loving mother who shows the boys affection and care, is unable to be a real caretaker to them, but would not allow them to be hurt By her father in her presence. I think she does the very best she can for her boys and if she was not as extremely mentally ill as she is she would do more I’m sure. But I just don’t think she’s an “abusive” parent.
I tend to agree, Charlie. The thing is though – she’s been monitored. We don’t know what kind of situation she’d be in if she wasn’t. There’s still a risk that if she wasn’t being supervised that she could go off her medication and be in a similar situation she was in in the mid 2000′s and then a danger to herself or the kids.
I think that for the most part she is probably a lovely albeit troubled woman. I don’t doubt for a second that she loves her kids. I think she is a wealthy redneck at heart, and I don’t mean that as an insult. She’d probably be incredibly happy living her days out on a small hobby farm/ranch where she could have some horses and goats or whatever. It’d give her a routine – taking care of farm animals is no joke – but it’d get her out of the public eye and living her life more for herself. And I think she could thrive.
I don’t think she’s an intentionally abusive parent – especially not in the physical way. But she’s been shown to be neglectful and a potential source of danger to the kids. Even in recent years there’s been discussions about how she can’t put her phone down while driving. It’s been a recurring theme with her at this point, and that’s WITH supervision. There’s just so many variables that could come into play, and we don’t know what kind of situation would be created if she didn’t have a team of people guiding and supervising her.
Erinn your take is harsh. The incidents you describe were years ago and while we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors it appears that Britney has been appropriate and happy around her boys for a long time so again I think you’re being too harsh on Britney.
This. We’re talking years ago to the point her kids probably don’t remember and she was essentially suicidal. I’m not saying what happened was okay, but other than freaking out in front of them, and I could be wrong, I don’t recall her ever physically abusing them and I definitely don’t believe there’s be any instance of her abusing them in any way since then. Have a seat.
I’m aware this was harsh. But I want you to imagine if this was a male celebrity in this position. I don’t think people would be brushing off the standoff with cops and driving with children on their lap as something that just happened ‘years ago’ that should be forgotten. Remember – she’s been incredibly managed at this point. She is supervised around the kids. She’s still struggling. I don’t know that those kids WOULD be safe with her if she didn’t have all the support in place. None of us know. Maybe they’d be perfectly fine – but when all you have is a history to go on it certainly isn’t something I’d risk if they were my kids and I were Kevin.
I’ve seen a lot of “oh it’s all a lie, Britney’s a captive” and I find that frightening. The courts don’t keep conservatorships this long without cause. There would have to be SO many people paid off if this was all a devious plot to get to her money and keep her medicated when she no longer needed it, and people seem to genuinely believe that’s the case. And I find that is such a dangerous position to take. People struggling with mental illness are not monsters, they’re not evil, they’re not awful people. But when someone is struggling as much as Britney seems to have been they need extra support and help. And I don’t think it would be in anyone’s best interest to remove that conservatorship. I’d love to think that she could get her life back under control (and I believe that she should be taking some kind of counseling to help her cope and to accomplish more and more on her own) and be an amazing mother to her kids and have a great life. The poor woman deserves that. But I honestly don’t think it’s something as simple as that. I truly do worry about the woman – I idolized her as a kid, I had cassette tapes, dolls, posters, etc. But I think the reason we don’t hear about any more incidents is because the plan that was put in place for her was for the most part necessary.
This is awful and really should not be played out in public. I’m curious about her father since this behavior seems out of character. Is it possible the dad’s medical issues were a lot worst that reported? Everything seem to escalate so quickly on all fronts after he got sick.
From what I recall, Jamie was violent during Brit’s childhood (which was also at the peak of his alcoholism) – since he got sober I’ve not heard anything about this type of behaviour. He may have relapsed.
Its good that she removed the kids from the situation. The Spears family is one screwed up massive dysfunctional unit.
Did Jamie Spears relapse?
I was under the impression he was deathly ill. Guess not.
He could be both. They’re not mutually exclusive.
I just thought of this…he had some scary health issues and serious surgeries, so it’s possible that pain pills are in the mix and he’s predisposed to addiction given his alcoholism.
Brit clearly needs a new conservator but it shouldn’t be Lynn and I don’t think her brother wants the job.
Makes me wonder what kind of abuse Britney and her sister may have had to endure as well. This is awful.
Here’s a thought. Maybe Britney doesn’t NEED a conservator. Good God, if I’d given birth to two children in a row in my early 20s to a gaslighting husband (look, Kevin’s grown up and it’s cool, but does anyone remember anything anymore? He gaslit the shit out of her when she filed for divorce) and under the pressure of fame, throw in some drugs and some bad people, do you even want to know how many people I would have hit with umbrellas or how many times I would’ve shaved my head? I’ve blown up on a smaller scale over less than that, and here I am, living my own life with a cell phone and a driver’s license like a full-grown adult. Seriously, this entire situation has been shady from the get-go. She’s being used just like she was from the beginning.
yeah, I agree. I always felt bad for her because it seems pretty clear that she wanted to leave Kevin and then got pregnant the second time. I can only imagine having two kids back to back with someone that I didn’t want to be with anymore. I also thought the umbrella incident was unfair. if I was constantly stalked by paparazzi I’d constantly want to hit them with umbrellas. The whole thing is extremely weird and shadyto me. It’s obvious that she needs help, but I don’t know that anyone she’s been around his ever been in her corner.
This ^^^. I mean, Kevin stepped up and did what a person is supposed to do. Great. Now that narrative has turned into, ‘Britney didn’t actually take her son out of an abusive situation and her dad and ex saved the day.’ The internalized misogyny here makes me cringe. It’s like nobody here remembers or has ever even heard of post-partum depression.
I think Brits issues are a bit more than PPD Shannon!
Damn, ^^^ we got Brit’s doctor on the feed. Or at least one of them. Actually several, but certainly Uybc is one of them. Please enlighten us all.
Also she’s said she’s had basically zero trust in anyone, especially after that Sam Lutfi drugged her and gaslit the F out of her during her psychotic break where reality didn’t feel like reality anyway. So to now not be able to trust her father, who also runs her financial and personal life, I feel terrible for her. I think the issues with her boys years ago were isolated and she seems like a caring gentle person who loves and cares deeply for her boys, and don’t see why she WOULDN’T call Kevin and have the boys removed.
Hope Brit finds a solution soon.
All Kevin said was, that she was crazy and hit him with a frying pan.
Right now they can’t even get her meds right, sounds like you would like to see her shaving her head and running around doing crazy things.
She needs someone to make sure she takes her medicine, people with mental problems always feel they’re better and skip their meds.
I cant Help but think of The Yellow Wallpaper when it comes to Britney.
Other posters over the years have pointed out that it’s incredibly difficult to obtain a conservatorship, and there have been periodic hearings in court whether to continue or terminate it, with the judge granting “continue” every time. Medical professionals are consulted and records reviewed.
I don’t think this is Jamie getting one over on the courts.
I really have a lot of questions about what her mental capabilities are. Like, she still has to have supervised visits with her sons, and she still needs a conservatorship, and she’s not capable of doing anything by herself, but then she’s capable of performing and being a show pony? her restrictions just seem unbelievably rigid and strict for being over a decade removed from her public breakdown, unless there’s something very very very majorly wrong.
The whole situation seems really sad. I feel for her and her sons, and I weirdly give credit to Kevin federline for trying to keep things stable as possible and not just taking the kids and running.
From what I’ve read the visits need to be supervised as she is unable to parent them as she doesn’t know how – lets face it just look at her own parents and you can see why. Its said that she often ignores them spending time glued to her phone. There were other comments made that apparently came from someone appointed by the court that I can’t recall at the moment. I think given her mental health problems Kevin insists that they are supervised.
Regarding Jamie, do I think that he saved her life? Yes. Do I think that maybe he’s more controlling than he needs to be, probably. Does she still need the conservation, yes but I also think it should be less restrictive than it is – it could be loosened so that its only in place for her finances.
I’d be curious to know what the other issues were, because being on your phone a lot with a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old around is not where they is court ordered supervision, no matter how not great I might think that is.
The whole thing is confusing because they leak a lot of details, but not nearly enough to give anyone an accurate picture of what’s going on so it’s all very confusing.
I think a few things can be true:
- it’s disgusting that she’s trotted out to make money for people when the majority of her issues likely stem from being used as a cash cow since childhood
- that performing schedule probably does give her a good routine, which is likely important for her mental health.
And yeah, it’s all really, really sad.
Agree with Chica that this should not be played out in public. And Kevin seems to be the one with stability and rational behavior and thinking. Funny how maybe people come into our lives for a reason. Who would have thought way back when that K-Fed would be a stabilizing force in Her life.
This is terrible but Britney did the right thing. She loves her boys and it’s sad her time with them is supervised. Maybe that’s because her father is there. Very sad situation for a woman who once had the world at her feet. I’ve always wished her well and I hope she finds someone who truly looks after her best interests. She’s not an ATM.
What a terribly sad situation all around. That conservatorship needs to be evaluated ASAP. Seems like Jamie, for whatever reason, is not up to the task anymore.
Oh well, Kevin Federline wanted more money as usual. Yep, he would find a way, one way or another. That being said no kid should be abused nor violently shaken.
Britney is stuck between her father and her ex. Like between a rock and a hard place.
Sad situation.
Even though he wanted more money, it seems like K-Fed has always wanted Britney to be an important part of her kids’ lives.
I am starting divorce proceedings and I am terrified that something like this will happen with my son’s paternal grandparents. Not that there has been any abuse with my stepdaughter, but she has always been happy to go off and play by herself. My son needs a lot of one on one attention and I worry that his step-grandfather will get annoyed with him and end up shaking him or yelling at him. (Though if that does happen I will skip on down to my lawyer and ban those two from seeing him)
There’s pros and cons to grandparents not having any real rights to the grandkids after divorces (at least where I live). I’m sure there are some wonderful grandparents that miss out on their grandkids lives because of it – but it does help keep the toxic ones at arms length. It’s a tough situation. Fingers crossed everything goes smoothly for you with the divorce – I can’t imagine what a difficult time that would be.
Jamie needs to be removed as her conservator ASAP. The person in control of her life is abusing her kids and now she can’t be around them as much because of it, but she can’t remove the abuser from her life because he’s her conservator. So so effed up.
I have to wonder what happened in the lead up. Why did he have to break down the door to get to the boy? Was he hiding from a prior outburst? Did Jamie relapse? Was the son previously out of control? Was the son upset at Britney and lashed out? Don’t get me wrong – no parent or grandparent should ever violently shake a teen. But it must be very difficult for her sons to cope with visits given some of what we know. My husband’s mother had serious mental health issues as he was growing up – including hiding him in the basement saying people were coming to kill them and other times hitting him and telling him he was the devil. His dad did the best he could but it was an intolerable situation. 40 years later he still suffers and their relationship is so difficult to this day with him alternating still between pity and anger. Although she’s largely stable there are still flashes and traits that send him (and then me) into a sense of panic and dread. Sorry – i kind of went off on a tangent there; I guess as someone watching a loved one still try to cope with mental health driven abuse this is hurting to read. I agree this shouldn’t be played out in public and whatever happened the whole thing is terribly sad.
He’s 67, I wonder if he’s mentally sound at this point. The beginning of dementia or Alzheimer’s is confusing for everyone and it’s not always obvious what’s going on. He was abusive when he was an alcoholic but he’s been sober a long time right? Has he fallen off the wagon? Starting to wonder if Brit was challenging the conservatorship because of alcoholism or a personality change. I was for keeping the conservatorship with the info we had before but with this info, it needs to end and she needs to be under the guardianship of someone else.
It frightened me to read that her father shook Sean AFTER BREAKING DOWN A DOOR TO GET TO HIM! I thought what did I just read? He definitely shouldn’t have put his hands on Sean, but the violence of breaking down the door is horrible. Teenaged boys can be difficult, but that doesn’t ever excuse violence.
The only reason I could think of – that would be within the realm of reasonable – for breaking down a door would be if the kid was an immediate threat to himself. Like – if he was truly concerned that the child would be self harming or something of that level of necessity in regards to immediate reaction. And nothing shared to the media suggests that was the case, so I don’t know. It must have been terrifying.
Sad situation. I agree that maybe Jamie needs to take a breather from the whole conservatorship thing. The years of handling that burden plus his health issues may be making him short temprered and crabby and now it’s affecting his family relationships. Maybe he could take care of himself and work on restoring and enjoying being a dad and a grandpa.