Ellie Goulding posted more cool photos from her fancy-pants wedding

One of the best things about celebrities on social media is that they’ll often show off their wedding photos. It is truly one of my favorite things! I love looking at wedding photos and I love that so many celebrities don’t do the “well, I’ll only sell these photos to Vogue/People” thing anymore. Celebrities are just like us – they spend a fortune on their weddings, and they want to show it off with carefully curated wedding photos on social media.

Ellie Goulding is the same. Ellie got married over the weekend, and photographers got lots of shots of her Victorian-inspired wedding gown for the church-wedding. But Ellie had three dress changes for the reception(s), and she gave us a better look at those dresses on her social media (some of these shots are from Instagram Stories). Her first reception dress was a sleek, modern, off-the-shoulder column dress by Stella McCartney. There was also a white dress with a beaded top/sleeves which has not been ID’d. And there was also a white minidress for the end of the night.

Ellie posted the above Instagram with this message:

This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx

[From Ellie’s Instagram]

It’s sweet. It also makes me think that her new husband is well-connected? Is he, like, aristo-adjacent or something? Ellie is good friends with the York princesses and Prince Harry, and now I’m wondering if her husband fits into that society very well too.

Photos courtesy of Ellie’s social media.

13 Responses to “Ellie Goulding posted more cool photos from her fancy-pants wedding”

  1. JemimaLeopard says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Much prefer her Stella McCartney dress to the Victoriana / Duchess Kate cosplay. Think the unidentified full length dress is Ralph & Russo? Not sure about the mini dress.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Now that I have seen more of her wedding dress, I like it. I like it a lot.

    Reply
  3. DS9 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:47 am

    As the risk of being a whole American ass, can someone explain why my FB is chockablock full of the details of this wedding?

    It seems every entertainment outlet is covering this as if Taylor Swift put a ring on it and I was unaware Ellie was that high profile.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      September 4, 2019 at 9:51 am

      Slow entertainment news week. Normally the Kardashians amp up during slow gossip weeks but they are oddly quiet.

      Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      September 4, 2019 at 9:54 am

      She’s pretty big in the UK. Just not here in the States. I honestly only know one of her songs and it was just “okay” to me.

      Reply
      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        September 4, 2019 at 9:55 am

        This is a random question but…did she get lip fillers?? Were her lips always that full or am I imagining things?

      • DS9 says:
        September 4, 2019 at 9:59 am

        I think I know four. But there is one I love almost as much as my children, Hearts Without Chains.

        I could lay in the dark and listen to it on repeat for days I’m sure.

      • Kitten says:
        September 4, 2019 at 10:02 am

        She’s been getting lip fillers for quite some time now.

  4. Diana says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Only like the off the shoulder one! She looks great in that dress and should have only stuck to the one look imo.

    Reply
  5. Shana says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:56 am

    I’m sorry, but her lips… far from a tasteful job…

    Reply
  6. Jillian says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:57 am

    I think having white flowers at a wedding is so boring, why not mix it up? It’s her day though

    I LOVE her dresss

    Reply
  7. Yamayo says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Am I right in thinking she hasn’t released any music for years?
    All I know if that she played at Kate and William’s wedding and had a thing with Harry.

    Her adult bridesmaids were wearing the most hideous unflattering dresses I HAVE EVER SEEN. Please Google, it is so worth it.

    Reply
  8. Cay says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Oh, she said “God’s Own Country.” Now I’m going to be thinking about that awesome movie all day.

    Reply

