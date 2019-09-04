Ellie Goulding posted more cool photos from her fancy-pants wedding

One of the best things about celebrities on social media is that they’ll often show off their wedding photos. It is truly one of my favorite things! I love looking at wedding photos and I love that so many celebrities don’t do the “well, I’ll only sell these photos to Vogue/People” thing anymore. Celebrities are just like us – they spend a fortune on their weddings, and they want to show it off with carefully curated wedding photos on social media.
Ellie Goulding is the same. Ellie got married over the weekend, and photographers got lots of shots of her Victorian-inspired wedding gown for the church-wedding. But Ellie had three dress changes for the reception(s), and she gave us a better look at those dresses on her social media (some of these shots are from Instagram Stories). Her first reception dress was a sleek, modern, off-the-shoulder column dress by Stella McCartney. There was also a white dress with a beaded top/sleeves which has not been ID’d. And there was also a white minidress for the end of the night.
Ellie posted the above Instagram with this message:
This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx
It’s sweet. It also makes me think that her new husband is well-connected? Is he, like, aristo-adjacent or something? Ellie is good friends with the York princesses and Prince Harry, and now I’m wondering if her husband fits into that society very well too.
