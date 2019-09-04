Princess Charlotte won’t use her title at big-kid school, she’ll be Charlotte Cambridge

I spent all of yesterday thinking “I could get used to this whole ‘not working on Monday’ thing.” But at the end of the day, Tuesday was just as garbage as any given Monday and now I’m all turned around and I still don’t know what friggin’ day it is. I thought today was Princess Charlotte’s first day of big-kid school and that we would have cute new Cambridge-kid photos. But no, Charlotte’s first day of school is tomorrow. The Duchess of Cambridge missed Prince George’s first day of big-kid school in 2017 because she was pregnant and sick as a dog. But she’ll be there, with Prince William, tomorrow at Thomas’s Battersea, for Charlotte’s first day. People Magazine did a nice little piece about how Princess Charlotte will not be called “princess” by classmates or teachers:
There will be no “Your Royal Highness” in the classroom for Princess Charlotte! The 4-year-old royal will follow in big brother Prince George‘s footsteps on Thursday, joining him at the $23,000-a-year Thomas’s Battersea — and just like the future king, she won’t be getting the royal treatment during the school day.
To her classmates, Princess Charlotte will be just another kid. Instead of addressing Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s daughter by her royal title, she’ll simply be known as Charlotte. (Perhaps close friends will call her Lottie, the adorable nickname previously revealed by Kate!)
When it comes to the matter of her last name, things are a little trickier. But if she follows her brother George’s lead, she’ll be known as Charlotte Cambridge. Prince William and Prince Harry went by William Wales and Harry Wales during their own school days, as well as their years in the armed forces. Why? Because their father, Prince Charles, is the Prince of Wales. It’s an homage to their father’s title, for occasions when “Prince” just feels a bit too formal.
Isn’t George’s nickname “PG”? Isn’t that what his parents and his school friends call him too? But sure, of course kids don’t know about royal titles! I’m sure that the school will just aim to call her Charlotte Cambridge or Lottie Cambridge but I’m also sure that Charlotte will remind everyone that she’s a princess. Come on, she totally knows.
She doesn’t need the title. Cambridge is all she needs, but I agree she will rule the roost regardless of where she is. Can’t wait to see how she grows up. Children have a way of doing 180s.
She is such a cute little muffin.
She really is adorable
It’s just wild how much she looks like young Lizzie.
There were articles when George first started Thomas’s Battersea that he would be known as George Cambridge to his classmates so this isn’t anything new.
I would 100% be telling all my friends that I am a Princess and they can feel free to call me that.
I mean, I still occasionally do that and I am not a princess.
Meghan, I’m with you! Occasionally my daughter already asks me, “Would you like fries with that, Princess?” 😉
I wonder if they will switch to Wales when William becomes PoW, or if they will stick with Cambridge?
Anyway this isn’t anything new but I am looking forward to seeing their back to school pics.
I imagine with that being ever on the horizon, they’ll keep it. I mean, it’s unlikely the ol’ Paedo Protector is going to kick around until Louis finishes school. Though evil things to seem to live longer.
From what I read about the school, it’s for the kids of hedge fund daddies and yummy mummies so those kids are gonna KNOW who George and Lottie Cambridge are.
NB: Plenty of children at that school have wealthy powerful mothers and stay-at-home dads.
Of course they will, it’s inevitable.
Everyone- kids included- know who the royals are. It’s not like regular peasants send their kids there. Only royals, royal adjacents and rich people can afford that tuition. Personally, I think it’s dumb to call her Charlotte Cambridge. Just stick with Windsor. But then no one asked me so…
She’s adorable. I hope she settles well into the school