Constance Wu on her social media tantrum: ‘I’m dramatic. I’m emotional’

Back in May, Constance Wu threw a tantrum on social media because… her ABC show, Fresh Off the Boat, had been renewed for another season. Fresh Off the Boat was the first time most people saw Wu, and the visibility allowed her to audition for bigger and bigger roles, like the lead in Crazy Rich Asians, and the lead role in Hustlers, which comes out within the next month. Her social-media tantrum came across, to me, as incredibly unprofessional more than anything else. You can be honest about not being particularly fulfilled on your (cushy) network TV gig, and you can do it in a way where you don’t look like a raging narcissist with tunnel vision about how many actors would kill to be in your position. Constance is still getting asked about the whole situation, and her answers still… suck. Here are some new quotes, from her LA Times (via ET) interview:

The role she missed out on because Fresh Off the Boat got renewed: She missed out on doing a play in which she would have taken on a “not Asian-specific” role. “I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while,” Wu expresses, describing it as a “Twitter fiasco.”

She’s just dramatic: “It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set … to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn’t deserve any of that stuff.’ Because they also know that I’m an actress — I can be dramatic. I mean, that’s our toolkit, right? I’m dramatic. I’m emotional. But they also know that that doesn’t represent me because they have a hundred episodes of behavior that proves otherwise.”

She didn’t know people paid attention to her Twitter: “I’m not beating myself up for it, because I know me. But I don’t think I realized that people were paying so much attention to my Twitter. I like that people are expressing their feelings about it, because it improved my awareness of what it means to be a … public figure…I’ve had a back and forth about it. It’s the line between being a role model, but also authenticity.”

She didn’t “demand” top billing in Hustlers, she was always playing the lead: “A woman owning her power rather than being like, ‘Who, me?’ I think, is a threat to the patriarchy. I know some people were like, ‘Constance demanded top billing.’ No, the script had me as the lead. But it’s a juicier story to say the other stuff.”

Her historic career: “I am grateful for my entire career. But the fact that my career has been historic shouldn’t necessarily be a call [to say to] me, ‘You should be so lucky’ — it should be a call to pay attention to the fact that this kind of thing shouldn’t have been historic. Me getting to play a fully human experience as an Asian American, that shouldn’t be historic. But it is. Let’s talk about the system, not whether or not I deserve to be in it and how I need to feel about it. I want to be careful not to blow up my profile anymore. If it happens as a natural extension of me doing the thing that I think I am meant to do, which is to be an actor, then I welcome it and I’m grateful for it,” she relays. “That’s not the part of myself I’m seeking to put energy into … but it teaches me.”