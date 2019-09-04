Constance Wu on her social media tantrum: ‘I’m dramatic. I’m emotional’

Constance Wu arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Back in May, Constance Wu threw a tantrum on social media because… her ABC show, Fresh Off the Boat, had been renewed for another season. Fresh Off the Boat was the first time most people saw Wu, and the visibility allowed her to audition for bigger and bigger roles, like the lead in Crazy Rich Asians, and the lead role in Hustlers, which comes out within the next month. Her social-media tantrum came across, to me, as incredibly unprofessional more than anything else. You can be honest about not being particularly fulfilled on your (cushy) network TV gig, and you can do it in a way where you don’t look like a raging narcissist with tunnel vision about how many actors would kill to be in your position. Constance is still getting asked about the whole situation, and her answers still… suck. Here are some new quotes, from her LA Times (via ET) interview:

The role she missed out on because Fresh Off the Boat got renewed: She missed out on doing a play in which she would have taken on a “not Asian-specific” role. “I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while,” Wu expresses, describing it as a “Twitter fiasco.”

She’s just dramatic: “It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set … to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn’t deserve any of that stuff.’ Because they also know that I’m an actress — I can be dramatic. I mean, that’s our toolkit, right? I’m dramatic. I’m emotional. But they also know that that doesn’t represent me because they have a hundred episodes of behavior that proves otherwise.”

She didn’t know people paid attention to her Twitter: “I’m not beating myself up for it, because I know me. But I don’t think I realized that people were paying so much attention to my Twitter. I like that people are expressing their feelings about it, because it improved my awareness of what it means to be a … public figure…I’ve had a back and forth about it. It’s the line between being a role model, but also authenticity.”

She didn’t “demand” top billing in Hustlers, she was always playing the lead: “A woman owning her power rather than being like, ‘Who, me?’ I think, is a threat to the patriarchy. I know some people were like, ‘Constance demanded top billing.’ No, the script had me as the lead. But it’s a juicier story to say the other stuff.”

Her historic career: “I am grateful for my entire career. But the fact that my career has been historic shouldn’t necessarily be a call [to say to] me, ‘You should be so lucky’ — it should be a call to pay attention to the fact that this kind of thing shouldn’t have been historic. Me getting to play a fully human experience as an Asian American, that shouldn’t be historic. But it is. Let’s talk about the system, not whether or not I deserve to be in it and how I need to feel about it. I want to be careful not to blow up my profile anymore. If it happens as a natural extension of me doing the thing that I think I am meant to do, which is to be an actor, then I welcome it and I’m grateful for it,” she relays. “That’s not the part of myself I’m seeking to put energy into … but it teaches me.”

[From Entertainment Tonight]

“I’m an actress — I can be dramatic. I mean, that’s our toolkit, right? I’m dramatic. I’m emotional.” God that annoys me. Unprofessional behavior shouldn’t be waved away because “I’m an actress, I’m allowed to be DRAMATIC!” I don’t know – it just feels like Constance instantly went to a place of “whatever, it’s fine, I know I’m an amazing person,” rather than really examining why people called her out.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Constance Wu on her social media tantrum: ‘I’m dramatic. I’m emotional’”

  1. Busyann says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Ugh, I really liked her up until May and she isn’t doing herself any favors. I’m still going to see Hustler’s though.

    Reply
  2. Lisa says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:06 am

    No. She is just unprofessional.

    Reply
  3. Rae says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:13 am

    I agree, it’s a definite non apology. All she had to do was acknowledge it, own it and we could start to move on.

    I still love Crazy Rich Asians though.

    Reply
  4. CROWHOOD says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Woof. I always try to be very careful and empathetic in this era of cancel culture. I know I have Said and done things in the past that are problematic. Some I didn’t know were at the time because of ignorance. I hate that we don’t allow people to grow or change anymore.

    But in this case, she’s clearly not growing or changing. And it’s cringeworthy to watch.

    Reply
  5. Lurker says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:15 am

    Her historic career… 👀…

    Reply
  6. ff says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:19 am

    she sounds like a total idiot

    Reply
  7. Cindy says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:22 am

    Did her FOtB co-workers really say that to her? If so, I think her answer is fine. They are the people she was being disrespectful to and the ones who deserve an apology.

    Randoms in the internet who have nothing to do with the show have nothing to be apologised for. People on twitter have become too accustomed to getting offended on other people’s behalf and demand apologies for things that never affected them.

    Reply
  8. MaryContrary says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:25 am

    I think she would have been better served by first copping to acting entitled, and then saying “It’s no excuse-but I am dramatic and sometimes act emotional first, then think later.” Something that would have acknowledged and apologized, then explained. That’s the thing with social media for all of us-sometimes cooler heads don’t get a chance to prevail.

    Reply
  9. Reef says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:27 am

    lol…she’s obnoxious. But few people know how to be successful w/o being obnoxious or worse.
    Did any of the people that sympathized w/ her privately defend her publicly during her tantrum?

    Reply
  10. DS9 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:43 am

    So she learned nothing from being a whole ass…

    Okay

    Reply
  11. Harryg says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:44 am

    I cannot stand diva behavior. It’s so unattractive.

    Reply
  12. lucy2 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:47 am

    I don’t blame her for being disappointed in losing out on other stuff, but she publicly acted horribly. Complain to your friends, your family, your agent, but as a professional, don’t put it out there publicly that you’re mad you STILL HAVE A JOB.
    I don’t think these comments are the end of the world, but she didn’t really help her case too much by just dismissing it all as being dramatic.

    Reply
    • Gingerbread says:
      September 4, 2019 at 9:56 am

      I agree. I rolled my eyes at her comment, but I’m not going to ‘cancel’ her or anything, when there are some male actors out there doing much worse and still getting roles. I wouldn’t call her career Historic, but it is nice to see an Asian woman getting more lead roles, rather than being a side kick. Idk, if we keep seeing more diva antics, maybe, I just don’t see this as pearl clutching behavior.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment