Prince Andrew was still getting rides on the Lolita Express after Epstein’s 2006 arrest

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is in Northern Ireland today. He had a full itinerary for his Northern Ireland trip at one point, but several of the events on his schedule… canceled ON HIM. They told him not to come. They told him they didn’t want him. He still made the trip though, and today he was at a “youth golf tournament” at the Royal Portrush golf Course, where I assume he gave out some trophies and probably got to put his arms around some teenage girls, just like he did with Virginia Roberts.

Meanwhile, more information is still coming out about all of Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Did you know that Andrew invited Epstein – and Harvey Weinstein – to Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle? The party was just days before Epstein’s arrest in 2006, although Epstein actually knew he was being investigated since 2005.

Jeffrey Epstein attended the 18th birthday of pal Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice just days before he was arrested on child-prostitution charges in 2006, according to a new report. Epstein flew in for the lavish, half-million-dollar soiree at Windsor Castle with his then-girlfriend and accused procuress Ghislane Maxwell, the Sun reported. Also reportedly in attendance was rape-accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The Duke of York is among several prominent men accused of sleeping with Epstein’s underage victims — a charge he has denied. But the birthday bash revelations just proves how close-knit the two men were, a source told the Sun. “It goes to show how Epstein worked his way into the very heart of the British establishment — rubbing shoulders with royalty at a palace,” the person said. Epstein was arrested eight days after the July 15, 2006, party — but he and Andrew remained friends until 2010, the Sun reported.

[From The New York Post]

But of course it’s not just that. Of course it’s not just “Andrew invited his gross rapist buddies to his teenage daughter’s birthday party at Windsor Castle.” No, Andrew also hitched a ride on Epstein’s plane weeks after the party, and weeks after Epstein had been arrested:

Prince Andrew flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet weeks after the billionaire was arrested for having sex with underage girls. The Duke of York took a trip on the paedophile’s luxury Gulfstream on September 1, 2006. Epstein, who was not on board the flight from Luton to Edinburgh, had been arrested in July over solicitation of prostitution, eight days after attending Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebrations. The disgraced financier’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, was among passengers heading to a private wedding on the flight. A source told The Sun: “It is another example of Andrew’s close ties to the Epstein scandal. Weeks have gone by and yet new allegations are still emerging.” Details of the flight were in a handwritten manifest kept by Epstein’s pilot, David Rodgers. It was among thousands of pages of court papers released last month. The Prince’s name appears beside Maxwell’s initials. Sources confirmed the duke was on board and was heading for a private wedding. The Gulfstream plane left Edinburgh the next day, with only Maxwell on board, for Newfoundland, then to Teterboro, New Jersey, US. It was not clear if the duke, 59, knew of Epstein’s arrest at the time but it had been reported in the US.

[From The Sun]

“It was not clear if the duke, 59, knew of Epstein’s arrest at the time but it had been reported in the US.” Oh my God, why are British outlets still bending over backwards to give Andrew the benefit of the doubt? “How could have known that his good friend had just been arrested in a sweeping investigation into rape, human trafficking, blackmail, etc! We really can’t ask a prince of the realm to keep up with the news or read a newspaper!” And what I always think about is how everyone called Epstein’s favorite private plane the Lolita Express. But how could Andrew have known? Why would we expect him to read the news? Jesus.

Embed from Getty Images