Prince Andrew was still getting rides on the Lolita Express after Epstein’s 2006 arrest

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is in Northern Ireland today. He had a full itinerary for his Northern Ireland trip at one point, but several of the events on his schedule… canceled ON HIM. They told him not to come. They told him they didn’t want him. He still made the trip though, and today he was at a “youth golf tournament” at the Royal Portrush golf Course, where I assume he gave out some trophies and probably got to put his arms around some teenage girls, just like he did with Virginia Roberts.
Meanwhile, more information is still coming out about all of Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Did you know that Andrew invited Epstein – and Harvey Weinstein – to Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle? The party was just days before Epstein’s arrest in 2006, although Epstein actually knew he was being investigated since 2005.
Jeffrey Epstein attended the 18th birthday of pal Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice just days before he was arrested on child-prostitution charges in 2006, according to a new report. Epstein flew in for the lavish, half-million-dollar soiree at Windsor Castle with his then-girlfriend and accused procuress Ghislane Maxwell, the Sun reported. Also reportedly in attendance was rape-accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The Duke of York is among several prominent men accused of sleeping with Epstein’s underage victims — a charge he has denied. But the birthday bash revelations just proves how close-knit the two men were, a source told the Sun.
“It goes to show how Epstein worked his way into the very heart of the British establishment — rubbing shoulders with royalty at a palace,” the person said. Epstein was arrested eight days after the July 15, 2006, party — but he and Andrew remained friends until 2010, the Sun reported.
But of course it’s not just that. Of course it’s not just “Andrew invited his gross rapist buddies to his teenage daughter’s birthday party at Windsor Castle.” No, Andrew also hitched a ride on Epstein’s plane weeks after the party, and weeks after Epstein had been arrested:
Prince Andrew flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet weeks after the billionaire was arrested for having sex with underage girls. The Duke of York took a trip on the paedophile’s luxury Gulfstream on September 1, 2006. Epstein, who was not on board the flight from Luton to Edinburgh, had been arrested in July over solicitation of prostitution, eight days after attending Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebrations.
The disgraced financier’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, was among passengers heading to a private wedding on the flight.
A source told The Sun: “It is another example of Andrew’s close ties to the Epstein scandal. Weeks have gone by and yet new allegations are still emerging.”
Details of the flight were in a handwritten manifest kept by Epstein’s pilot, David Rodgers. It was among thousands of pages of court papers released last month. The Prince’s name appears beside Maxwell’s initials. Sources confirmed the duke was on board and was heading for a private wedding. The Gulfstream plane left Edinburgh the next day, with only Maxwell on board, for Newfoundland, then to Teterboro, New Jersey, US. It was not clear if the duke, 59, knew of Epstein’s arrest at the time but it had been reported in the US.
“It was not clear if the duke, 59, knew of Epstein’s arrest at the time but it had been reported in the US.” Oh my God, why are British outlets still bending over backwards to give Andrew the benefit of the doubt? “How could have known that his good friend had just been arrested in a sweeping investigation into rape, human trafficking, blackmail, etc! We really can’t ask a prince of the realm to keep up with the news or read a newspaper!” And what I always think about is how everyone called Epstein’s favorite private plane the Lolita Express. But how could Andrew have known? Why would we expect him to read the news? Jesus.
Half a million on a birthday party?? Was there an uproar about that?
It is so disgusting he invited those predators to his daughter’s birthday party with all of those young girls there.
Yet… “Half a million on a BABY SHOWER!!!” HOW DARE SHE (even though “SHE” didn’t spend it, her friends did).
What I do not understand is why the BP courtiers did not tell Andrew “YOU CANNOT BE IN THE PRESENCE OF EPSTEIN”. Even if we accept the line that “Andrew did not know” (which I do not believe for one second) the BP courtiers did know as it is their job to know by vetting people in royal circles and the royal orbit.
He is probably the type to do what he wants when he wants and has an “I’m the boss mentality.”
His security detail would absolutely have known. Andrew knew. He didn’t care.
Ya they had no reason to think #metoo would ever happen.
The whole York family is disgusting, even the daughters.
Andrew doesn’t care what anyone would have told him, and it was said recently that security can’t tell the BRF who to have at a private occasion.
With that story the other day about Andrew having a big argument with a staff member who then got Charles involved, I think the staff are showing their own disgust at him.
Then those organizations revoking their invitations to him was wonderful! He’s not going to get past this – he is ruined.
There was another story this weekend about Charles having to force Andrew to apologize to an employee because:
“Prince Andrew flew into such a furious rage at a senior Palace aide, It was a verbal dispute. It was a work-related issue. The Duke got very cross that what he wanted wasn’t possible.” -The Daily Mail
So maybe someone did tell him not to, but “what Andrew wants, Andrew gets.” -10KTurtle, including epic eye roll
I am guessing that he is being asked to step back from his engagements a little and that is what prompted his rage.
That is the most likely scenario and if that is the case then it says a lot about him and how much in denial he is in.
Often with men who abuse underage children, there is a degree of cognitive dissonance,
His connection to the Lolita express was not merely for transportation – I wonder how many other young girls were forced to have sex with him? Virginia can’t be the only one.
These people are all disgusting. Half a million on a birthday!? I wonder how much of that was actually paid by Pedo and how much by the taxpayer. I really dislike these vile people
Right? But they want to crucify the Sussexes for any spendings?
well, they want to crucify ONE of the Sussexes for ANYTHING.
Prince Andrew – alleged pedophile, British Press: “well, he may not have known that Epstein had been arrested for having sex with children, give him a break!”
Dutchess Megan, British Press: “HOW DARE SHE WRITE AN OP-ED FOR A MAGAZINE! FLOG HER!”
It just keeps on getting more gross. I haven’t remarked on this story, because it gives me all sorts of repulsion. At the very least, he was partying with a pervert, that’s the very least. Connect the dots.
This man is vile and the RF are tone-deaf as hell for having him go on trips like everything is a-okay! Sick.
The RF in gen is vile. “Tone-deaf” lets them off way too easily.
What better reason do you need to bring this whole British monarchy down?
His security team would have known, which means Andrew would have known. What an indescribable douchenozzle.
UGH, Andrew is so repugnant. And people are still letting him attend youth events??? For why??
A lot of his patronages are actually using the press to subtly communicate to him that he should stay away, but as ever what Prince Andrew wants….
“but he and Andrew remained friends until 2010, the Sun reported” WTF New York Post. Why even include that. Who cares if the Sun reported it, everyone and their accomplices know it’s lies.