It was inevitable: Donald Trump & Debra Messing are tweet-beefing now

There was another mass shooting in Texas this weekend, and the East Coast braced itself for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian. But of course one of the biggest stories ended up being… Donald Trump’s feud with Debra Messing. Debra Messing is a longtime Democrat and supporter of many progressive causes. Mostly, Debra just beefs with Susan Sarandon, which is kind of funny and weird in its own way. But this story, like everything in the Trump Era, is pretty bonkers. It all started when the Trump re-election campaign announced that they would be doing a fundraising swing through California this month. Trump will be part of massive fundraisers in San Francisco (ick) and Beverly Hills, right around the Emmys. So Debra Messing was curious – who in the Hollywood community would actually attend a Trump fundraiser and donate thousands of dollars to this fascist?
Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019
I am proud to be a donor when I contribute to a campaign. I am happy to be listed when I attend a fundraiser. I am assuming anyone who donates to Trump’s fundraiser would feel the same. Why wouldn’t they?
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2019
On one side, it does make me uncomfortable to think that people would be “targeted” for abuse and public shaming for donating to a political campaign. On the other side, it IS public information and if you donate to Trump, you absolutely deserve to be publicly ridiculed. Debra makes a good point – if you’re so proud to align yourself with white supremacy, misogyny, hatred and putting babies in cages, surely you wouldn’t mind your neighbors and coworkers knowing that about you too? But of course Trump had to respond.
I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me “Sir.” How times have changed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019
What’s tragic is that he tweeted this after the Texas mass shooting. And clearly, he was deeply involved with hurricane preparedness for the Southeastern coast. So involved that his mind wandered and he just had to attack Debra Messing. Also: I love how everyone pointed out that Debra Messing has won Emmys and Trump never did. LMAO.
Anyway, Debra loved it and she’s now using the added attention to fundraise for all of her favorite causes and all of her Hollywood friends are sending her love and support. Meanwhile… are we ever going to see the list of Trump donors??
Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable,devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir. https://t.co/BnaS9zgNps
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 1, 2019
In the name of God, shut your racist, incompetent, incoherent yap. A baby was shot in the face. Jesus. https://t.co/3jPbzUPufn
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 1, 2019
No, I assure you, he was not deeply involved in hurricane preparedness. He was golfing the entire weekend whenever he wasn’t incoherently tweeting. I assume you were being sarcastic.
https://twitter.com/semjax0116/status/1168372011825008640?s=21
PS. I love Bradley Whitford.
I adore Bradley Whitford. His recent exchange with Randy Rainbow was a delightful distraction from the insanity of this weekend.
I also love Bradley Whitford and read his tweet in Josh Lyman’s tone.
I have just started the first episode of The West Wing. I love Josh and President Bartlet!
The Dream Administration! Enjoy.
I know he was democratically elected but I’m really sorry for the world he’s USA President he makes so many of your previous ones look better in hindsight — that’s a bar set low enough for cockroaches. Between Hong Kong, Brexit and Italy it’s like an endless nightmare, please 2020 be the year the world wakes up.
He wasn’t, though. Russia hacked select voting machines in key areas to tip the electoral college in his favor.
He picked the wrong one. Debra isn’t having it. Hahahahhahahahaha
LOL!!!
She is right. People need to put in more thought into who and what they support politically. And after they do, they should support only the causes they are willing to put their name to.
On a side note, I think in his little empty racist head he still understands that if he stayed in showbusiness he would still be willing to get away with so much and could still enjoy some of that pretend esteem people around him used to show him.
I cannot stand DM, bur she has a point. Aside from being a loser and a pri**, DT, is a narcissist f**k!!!!!!!!!!
Good for her. Also Dump seems to be getting fatter and more orange every time he’s seen in public. I wonder who is embarrassed to be photographed with who?!?!
Bradley Whitford is a gift. That is all.
And to think that just a few years ago, I was watching episodes of VEEP, thinking it was a tad unrealistic.