It was inevitable: Donald Trump & Debra Messing are tweet-beefing now

There was another mass shooting in Texas this weekend, and the East Coast braced itself for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian. But of course one of the biggest stories ended up being… Donald Trump’s feud with Debra Messing. Debra Messing is a longtime Democrat and supporter of many progressive causes. Mostly, Debra just beefs with Susan Sarandon, which is kind of funny and weird in its own way. But this story, like everything in the Trump Era, is pretty bonkers. It all started when the Trump re-election campaign announced that they would be doing a fundraising swing through California this month. Trump will be part of massive fundraisers in San Francisco (ick) and Beverly Hills, right around the Emmys. So Debra Messing was curious – who in the Hollywood community would actually attend a Trump fundraiser and donate thousands of dollars to this fascist?

On one side, it does make me uncomfortable to think that people would be “targeted” for abuse and public shaming for donating to a political campaign. On the other side, it IS public information and if you donate to Trump, you absolutely deserve to be publicly ridiculed. Debra makes a good point – if you’re so proud to align yourself with white supremacy, misogyny, hatred and putting babies in cages, surely you wouldn’t mind your neighbors and coworkers knowing that about you too? But of course Trump had to respond.

What’s tragic is that he tweeted this after the Texas mass shooting. And clearly, he was deeply involved with hurricane preparedness for the Southeastern coast. So involved that his mind wandered and he just had to attack Debra Messing. Also: I love how everyone pointed out that Debra Messing has won Emmys and Trump never did. LMAO.

Anyway, Debra loved it and she’s now using the added attention to fundraise for all of her favorite causes and all of her Hollywood friends are sending her love and support. Meanwhile… are we ever going to see the list of Trump donors??

14 Responses to “It was inevitable: Donald Trump & Debra Messing are tweet-beefing now”

  1. Jerusha says:
    September 3, 2019 at 7:21 am

    No, I assure you, he was not deeply involved in hurricane preparedness. He was golfing the entire weekend whenever he wasn’t incoherently tweeting. I assume you were being sarcastic.
    https://twitter.com/semjax0116/status/1168372011825008640?s=21
    PS. I love Bradley Whitford.

  2. Jten says:
    September 3, 2019 at 7:21 am

    I know he was democratically elected but I’m really sorry for the world he’s USA President he makes so many of your previous ones look better in hindsight — that’s a bar set low enough for cockroaches. Between Hong Kong, Brexit and Italy it’s like an endless nightmare, please 2020 be the year the world wakes up.

  3. Nev says:
    September 3, 2019 at 7:29 am

    He picked the wrong one. Debra isn’t having it. Hahahahhahahahaha

  4. SM says:
    September 3, 2019 at 7:42 am

    She is right. People need to put in more thought into who and what they support politically. And after they do, they should support only the causes they are willing to put their name to.
    On a side note, I think in his little empty racist head he still understands that if he stayed in showbusiness he would still be willing to get away with so much and could still enjoy some of that pretend esteem people around him used to show him.

  5. naompaige99 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 8:00 am

    I cannot stand DM, bur she has a point. Aside from being a loser and a pri**, DT, is a narcissist f**k!!!!!!!!!!

  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 3, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Good for her. Also Dump seems to be getting fatter and more orange every time he’s seen in public. I wonder who is embarrassed to be photographed with who?!?!

  7. Lynn says:
    September 3, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Bradley Whitford is a gift. That is all.

  8. Sarah says:
    September 3, 2019 at 8:23 am

    And to think that just a few years ago, I was watching episodes of VEEP, thinking it was a tad unrealistic.

