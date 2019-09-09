Jennifer Lopez in Maison Yeya at the TIFF ‘Hustlers’ premiere: Big Bird or chic?

Here are some photos from this weekend’s TIFF premiere of Hustlers. This is not the first “premiere,” I don’t think? There was some kind of lowkey premiere event last week or the week before, it was in New York and it was basically the start of the promotional tour. I also just recently learned that there is a mood among critics that Jennifer Lopez should be – and perhaps will be – nominated for an Oscar in Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers. Which would be amazing, honestly. The point is that we’ll probably be talking about Hustlers for months.
For this TIFF premiere, Jennifer understandably went all-out. She wore a canary yellow Maison Yeya gown which would make most women look like Deconstructed Big Bird. But on J.Lo, the dress looks amazing. And yes, Alex Rodriguez was there to support her.
Constance Wu in Georges Hobeika. This looks super-cheap, right? Am I just imagining that because I’m over her?
Lili Reinhart wore Rodarte. Those shoulder flowers are… something. She’s beautiful, but the dress is A LOT.
Keke Palmer wore Roberto Cavalli and she looked great too. I don’t have an ID on Julia Stiles’ dress.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
J lo looks really really good for 50. The work she’s done on her face is not over the top, and I like the blonder hair and long Bob. Nice!
Jennifer’s dress looks like it was made on Project Runway’s unconventional material challenge week. Mesh netting and seatbelts.
Absolutely what I was thinking, too!
JLo still looks amazing, regardless of the “challenge-ing” garment!
Ha, I thought of that too but she makes it work. She looks completely amazing from head to toe. She would, however, look even better if she lost the man-sized accessory on her arm. Just saying.
She looks great but the dress made me think of Big Bird from Sesame Street.
J lo looks great bc she’s JLo. That dress is horrible though.
I am so excited for this movie. I will come out and admit it, I love looking at J-lo in movies. She’s just captivating, whether in a good or bad movie.
Beautiful beautiful lady, not so great dress. But I fully expect J Lo to be over the top for the premieres!
Keke and Julia look good. I don’t like any of the other dresses. JLo’s is a travesty.
+1
J.Lo’s dress is made of unconventional wrapping paper for macarrons.
However, the lady is stunning.
Fun story: my kids were watching videoclips on some music channel and one of J.Lo’s clips came on. My husband looked, and asked “is this what J.Lo looks like now?!” I had to wipe the drool out of his mouth.
She is so gorgeous. I dare say she would even be better without the “give face” attitude but she seems to love it so give it away J.Lo! You rock.
Julia’s dress doesn’t need a label. It’s that basic.
And Constance’s dress does look cheap or maybe it’s just the shoe that brings it down
The dress is ugly,but she’s so gorgeous.I will see this movie,because it just seems like it will be really good.
I’m someone who is all about understated beauty and fashion,it’s what works for me as I get older so I guess that is something I would love to see Jlo do,like show herself off in a basic black dress or jumpsuit.I watched her in some cheesy movie where she played a school teacher and she looked phenomenal in turtleneck sweaters and plaid skirts…She just pulls of anything well.
They really do make a nice looking couple.Wish them the best.
JLo looks fantastic, but she can make anything work. Lili…yikes.
You know Constance Wu is jealous over all the JLo attention since she is the movie’s lead. And now they are strongly talking Oscar and JLo is doing a lot of seemingly Oscar campaigning. Luckily someone is keeping Constance off social so she can’t reveal her true feelings lol.
Wtf, everyone is looking the same now! I thought it was a Kardashian at first sight.
That was the point of Zoe Kravitz.
I don’t mind JLo’s dress but I really hate her shoes. Pointy open toes? Not cute. But she is very, very cute. I like her hair shorter and he skin is so pretty.
That color is dreadful on her.