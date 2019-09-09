Kaia Gerber celebrated her 18th b-day with a dominatrix dress & a British Vogue cover

I didn’t know that Kaia Gerber is a Virgo. Kaia’s 18th birthday was September 3rd, last week. Maybe I’m reading the right sites, but it didn’t seem like people made a huge deal about Kaia turning 18? Which… is good. There’s something very creepy about those male-dominated sites which feature “countdowns” to when celebrity women turn 18. Anyway, I thought Kaia was still, like, 15 years old, so her birthday and her age didn’t register with me at all. She seemed to be working and gearing up for New York Fashion Week on her birthday, but she still found time to celebrate and party last Friday. She decided to dress up in a dominatrix-lite ensemble, reminiscent of one of her mother’s famous looks. And… Kaia still looks about 14/15 to me, so I find those photos rather unpleasant. But happy birthday to her.
Kaia also covers the October issue of British Vogue. They haven’t released the full interview yet, but here are some quotes from Kaia and Cindy.
Kaia on turning 18: “Being 18… means independence. Age is very much so a concept, I think it places a label on you. Ever since I was younger people told me I was a really old soul. Because I felt I understood things I never learned.”
Cindy on nepotism: “Even though it probably bothers her, we all realise that, yeah, Steven Meisel will see her [because of who she is]. But you and I both know that Meisel, or Chanel, or Vogue – well, they might have her for an audition, but they’re not booking her because she’s my daughter… I mean, she’s doing things I never did.”
Kaia on what makes her nervous: She insists she found it “more intimidating to walk into school and be around people my own age” than to be on set with Meisel at 13. She doesn’t suffer with pre-shoot jitters to this day. “I mean, I’m just standing there – how bad can I do?”
She’s not dating anyone: “When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t. But I’m not losing hope in all love forever. I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs. When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70 year old woman.”
Her advice to girls her age: “It’s just being yourself: not being afraid to read a book or talk about things that might be considered nerdy.”
“Age is very much so a concept, I think it places a label on you.” Oh my God. I’ll give her a break because she’s 18, but for the love of God. “I felt I understood things I never learned.” That’s the kind of sh-t I wrote in my journal when I was 16. Ah, the youths. As for the rest of it… I wish Cindy pushed less. I don’t doubt that Kaia wanted to be a model, but I also don’t doubt that Cindy gave her daughter few other options.
“they’re not booking her because she’s my daughter…” – sure Jane.
Of course she had a helping hand from Cindy, but there is no denying she is gorgeous.
Agreed. I think she’s easily the most talented young nepotism model apart from Cara Delevigne.
I think that Kaia is stunningly beautiful but alarmingly skinny. I’ve always had the impression that she was under tremendous pressure to live up to her mother’s status in the modeling world and that is an unfair weight to put on a child’s shoulders. I hope that she stays healthy both mentally and physically.
In that dominatrix outfit she looks slightly healthier than say six months ago. Hopefully she’s taking care of herself.
I’m glad you find that because those photos of her and her mum were a shock to me. She doesn’t seem to have her grown-up face yet, or more like a Rachel Bilson type, very young student girl next door (although yes, of course very beautiful). Her mum though looks “real”, and an adult. It depresses me to no end to see a child in the hands of adults in a very addict-prone and ed-prone industry. But it also alarms me that this is the beauty standard we have now. Barely grown-up kids with baby faces, scarily thin legs and hollowed faces.
YES. Rachel Bilson that’s who she reminds me of.
Looking at the two side-by-side just makes me feel bad for Kaia. Cindy had that special something and even in that candid photo, there is just so much LIFE and energy radiating from her. She was super-sexy without trying. Kaia just looks like a little girl playing dress-up who simply doesn’t have the charisma or vivaciousness of her mom. She’s kind of Kendall-esque TBH.
The advice she gave to girls her age was a surprise to me, I thought she was going with the “everyone is beautiful in their on way” statement.
How does the writer not bang their head against a wall while interviewing people like this?! Old soul? Which means we shouldn’t question how she has been hanging out and partying with ppl way too old for her since she was 14 but it’s cool because she’s “beyond her years”. Ignoring the only reason she got modeling jobs is because of her mom and then her advice “continue to read even if ppl call you nerdy”?! When did being literate make you a nerd? The bar is set so low for these nepotism models that I guess we should be glad she knows what books are?! And tbh her brother is a far better model (she looks she’s playing dress up all the time) than she is but whatever…
No doubt she’s a beautiful girl but just *once* would I like to see a nepotism model/singer/actor acknowledge the immense leg up their name gives them. None of this ‘it might help me get seen but then it’s all on my hard work’ bs…getting in the room is 80% of the struggle. I don’t get the impression that she really dreamed of being a model either.
Wow… Looking at her mom in that picture is realising she’d never have a gig today in the model industry. She was not rail thin like her daughter who, I’m sure, must be on a constant diet.
Give me a call when she doesn’t look like a child…raiding her Mama’s closet…
Objectively I know that some people ARE better at posing & strutting than others, but still the idea of one being “good at modeling” still strikes me as ridiculous and silly, like praising someone for their nose picking abilities.
I think it is much harder than it looks.
This also… 🙄 “I mean, I’m just standing there – how bad can I do?”
Wow… So the profession she chose is THAT exciting… She must be thrilled to do her job.
To me it just says that she is living someone else’s dream…
I don’t get it. She looks like a pretty and VERY thin teenager. I don’t find her face memorable at all.
I don’t know if it was her mother that pushed her into modeling or if it was her own choice or maybe a bit of both but I honestly don’t understand why she’s a model.
👍👍👌👌
I remember TMZ doing a countdown for Kendall’s 18th birthday so they could be creeps legally. So yeah, good no one made a big deal about Kaia.
But honestly, only difference now is that she’s finally allowed to be on Vogue covers since Condé Nast’s rule states no under 18 model should be covering Vogue.
The side by side photos says it all. Cindy had the “it” factor. I don’t see that in Kaia. She looked dead eyed.
Cindy and randi obviously don’t think college is important for their daughter?
She’s pretty nothing special, nepotism lives.
I could be wrong and I hope I am but I’ve always had the sense that Kaia is living Cindy’s dream more than her own.
Getting in those doors is 75% of the work of being booked. A further 15% is being vacuously pretty, sufficiently tall enough, and able to walk and tell me Cindy hasn’t been coaching this girl on how to walk since she first stood on two legs….
I’m very tired of how easily the children of celebrities dismiss the advantages of their birth.
After all, if there wasn’t a healthy dose of nepotism involved, we wouldn’t be subject to these throwback outfits or these interviews. “Allow me to remind you of my pedigree.”