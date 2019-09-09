Felicity Huffman will only get one month in prison (at most) for SAT bribery/scam

Felicity Huffman has better lawyers than Lori Loughlin. It probably helps that Felicity understood the gravity of the FBI arresting her at dawn on federal charges in the college-admissions scam. Felicity was one of many parents who paid Rick Singer to cheat. Felicity wanted her daughters’ SAT scores to be faked somehow. So Felicity was caught and she was looking at years in prison. She was offered a deal. She took it immediately, with her lawyers’ advice. She confessed, pleaded guilty and publicly apologized. And now it looks like the most prison time she would have to do is… ONE MONTH?

Felicity Huffman’s about to dodge a huge bullet in the college admissions bribery scandal … that is, if the judge follows federal prosecutors’ recommendation. The U.S. Attorney filed docs Friday saying the actress should do one month in federal prison and pay $20,000 in fines. That’s a great deal for Felicity because, back in May, prosecutors were recommending she do somewhere between 4 to 10 months in prison. As for why the feds softened, prosecutors say in docs, “Some period of incarceration is the only meaningful sanction for these crimes. Not because the defendants’ relative wealth has generated public resentment, but because jail is a particularly meaningful response to this kind of offense. For wrongdoing that is predicated on wealth and rationalized by a sense of privilege, incarceration is the only leveler: in prison everyone is treated the same, dressed the same, and intermingle regardless of affluence, position or fame.” Translation: the government wants to scare the rich, privileged and celebs … so they know misdeeds will result in them going to prison — even for a little while. It’s interesting … although the sentencing recommendation is light, the prosecutors’ language is tough — “Huffman’s conduct was deliberate and manifestly criminal: it was wrong, she knew it was wrong, and she actively participated in manipulating her daughter’s guidance counselor, the testing services and the schools to which her daughter applied.” The prosecutor goes on … “Her efforts weren’t driven by need or desperation, by a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness, facilitated by wealth and insularity. Millions of parents send their kids to college every year. All of them care as much as she does about the children’s fortunes. But they don’t buy fake SAT scores and joke about (‘Ruh ro!’) along the way.” The “Ruh ro” references an email — submitted as evidence — which Felicity had sent to Rick Singer, the bribery ringleader, when she found out the high school was using its own proctor instead of the one who was supposed to rig the testing. Felicity did have 27 people submit letters of support … including her husband William H. Macy and former costar Eva Longoria. Felicity’s attorney submitted their own docs, recommending she get 1 year of probation, 250 hours community service and the $20k fine. According to the docs, prison isn’t necessary to deter others because Felicity’s already suffering in several ways: she can’t get an audition or offer for roles, her daughter Sophia can’t get auditions at performing arts colleges … even ones where SATs aren’t required, and both of her daughters are “deeply angry” at her. Our U.S. Attorney sources say one of the reasons prosecutors softened their recommendation is because the probation department was recommending as little as NO prison time.

[From TMZ]

Yeah, the federal prosecutors were like “we’re going to make an example out of all of these rich douches” and then everyone else was like “but these are white people committing white collar crimes and maybe some of these cases were a waste of resources?” I don’t know. I bet Felicity gets, like, a mostly symbolic 48 hours in prison or something.

In addition to submitting letters of support to the court, Felicity also submitted her own letter to the court, explaining how and why she committed the crimes – you can read the piece here. She admits that there is “no justification for what I have done,” but still goes on and on about how her daughters have “serious learning disabilities” and she wanted her daughters to have good SAT scores so they could at least have some choices when it came to acting programs or theater programs. I…well, I’m not sure I believe that. But whatever, Felicity is fully apologizing and admitting everything.