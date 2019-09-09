Felicity Huffman will only get one month in prison (at most) for SAT bribery/scam

Felicity Huffman has better lawyers than Lori Loughlin. It probably helps that Felicity understood the gravity of the FBI arresting her at dawn on federal charges in the college-admissions scam. Felicity was one of many parents who paid Rick Singer to cheat. Felicity wanted her daughters’ SAT scores to be faked somehow. So Felicity was caught and she was looking at years in prison. She was offered a deal. She took it immediately, with her lawyers’ advice. She confessed, pleaded guilty and publicly apologized. And now it looks like the most prison time she would have to do is… ONE MONTH?
Felicity Huffman’s about to dodge a huge bullet in the college admissions bribery scandal … that is, if the judge follows federal prosecutors’ recommendation. The U.S. Attorney filed docs Friday saying the actress should do one month in federal prison and pay $20,000 in fines. That’s a great deal for Felicity because, back in May, prosecutors were recommending she do somewhere between 4 to 10 months in prison.
As for why the feds softened, prosecutors say in docs, “Some period of incarceration is the only meaningful sanction for these crimes. Not because the defendants’ relative wealth has generated public resentment, but because jail is a particularly meaningful response to this kind of offense. For wrongdoing that is predicated on wealth and rationalized by a sense of privilege, incarceration is the only leveler: in prison everyone is treated the same, dressed the same, and intermingle regardless of affluence, position or fame.” Translation: the government wants to scare the rich, privileged and celebs … so they know misdeeds will result in them going to prison — even for a little while.
It’s interesting … although the sentencing recommendation is light, the prosecutors’ language is tough — “Huffman’s conduct was deliberate and manifestly criminal: it was wrong, she knew it was wrong, and she actively participated in manipulating her daughter’s guidance counselor, the testing services and the schools to which her daughter applied.” The prosecutor goes on … “Her efforts weren’t driven by need or desperation, by a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness, facilitated by wealth and insularity. Millions of parents send their kids to college every year. All of them care as much as she does about the children’s fortunes. But they don’t buy fake SAT scores and joke about (‘Ruh ro!’) along the way.”
The “Ruh ro” references an email — submitted as evidence — which Felicity had sent to Rick Singer, the bribery ringleader, when she found out the high school was using its own proctor instead of the one who was supposed to rig the testing.
Felicity did have 27 people submit letters of support … including her husband William H. Macy and former costar Eva Longoria. Felicity’s attorney submitted their own docs, recommending she get 1 year of probation, 250 hours community service and the $20k fine. According to the docs, prison isn’t necessary to deter others because Felicity’s already suffering in several ways: she can’t get an audition or offer for roles, her daughter Sophia can’t get auditions at performing arts colleges … even ones where SATs aren’t required, and both of her daughters are “deeply angry” at her. Our U.S. Attorney sources say one of the reasons prosecutors softened their recommendation is because the probation department was recommending as little as NO prison time.
Yeah, the federal prosecutors were like “we’re going to make an example out of all of these rich douches” and then everyone else was like “but these are white people committing white collar crimes and maybe some of these cases were a waste of resources?” I don’t know. I bet Felicity gets, like, a mostly symbolic 48 hours in prison or something.
In addition to submitting letters of support to the court, Felicity also submitted her own letter to the court, explaining how and why she committed the crimes – you can read the piece here. She admits that there is “no justification for what I have done,” but still goes on and on about how her daughters have “serious learning disabilities” and she wanted her daughters to have good SAT scores so they could at least have some choices when it came to acting programs or theater programs. I…well, I’m not sure I believe that. But whatever, Felicity is fully apologizing and admitting everything.
They should give her a 12 months sentence to make a high profile example of her and then possibly let her out after 6 months for good behavior.
Also charities /organisations should encourage her to make a donation equal to the bribe she made to a charity that works to free incarcerated women of lower socio-economic status who have been jailed for 5 years for doing exactly the same thing.
A functioning legal system relies on individuals getting the same sentence regardless of profile, because it is meant to fit the crime and no one should suffer unnecessarily to be an example to others. That’s true for the people in this case and every other crime: shoplifting, traffic fines, theft, etc. If this is the legal consequence for this crime (given that the accused accepted a plea deal), then it should be an argument around whether we think that’s an adequate punishment for everyone, not just for her. In my opinion, I think it is, but I also worry she might not end up serving any time in prison because of overcrowding which makes it less meaningful.
I think one of the issues is that there isn’t really a low SES equivalent of this crime. It’s something you can ONLY really do if you have a certain amount of disposable income. I think it’s a fair discussion to have about whether these affluent crimes are punished less severely than other crimes. We just need to find a way to compare them (or more likely someone already has and it should just be better circulated).
Actually there is. I’ve heard of several poor people get YEARS in prison for residency fraud to get their kids into a better school district.
And that’s how it’s done. Can’t wait to see how Lori is judged in comparison!
It seems like she played well her hand: she admitted she was wrong and that she did it for her daughter with learning disabilities (we don’t know if it’s true). I bet that sounds way better than Lori’s story “Sorry my daughter was too busy partying so that is why we cheated”.
I am still incredibly disappointed in her. She should get a tougher sentence. It is not fair on so many levels. There are plenty of people with “learning disabilities” who still take their own tests. No excuse.
Yeah, exactly. Seems like she couldn’t come to grips with the fact that her daughter might not be accepted to the “right” kind of school. She should have used that energy to find her a school with added supports to help her succeed.
It also seems like she and these parents don’t consider the fact that if the kids to get into a school that would be out of reach, academically, without cheating, chances are they are going to struggle every day to stay afloat.
I thought the characterization of her being “morally clueless” was off. I don’t think she was clueless at all. Grr.
Kelley Williams-Bolar was convicted of using the wrong residence to get her daughters into a better school district in Ohio. As a result, she was sentenced to 3 years & ordered to pay $30,000 to the school district. Williams-Bolar is a black woman in case you were wondering.
I still can’t get over the insanity of that sentencing. This system is so broken.
She was in jail for 9 days though.
I went to high school with Kelley. I don’t know Felicity personally but I can tell you that Kelley has always been a horrible bully. And her father..whoa. He was in the middle of being prosecuted for fraud when he died. I live in NE Ohio where her case occurred and we have had open enrollment for many years. She could have easily applied to have her kids attend one of 20+ different schools and they would have been bussed there, at no charge to her. She wanted her kids to attend a school that didn’t have open enrollment so she went about it the shady and illegal way. Then, when caught she lied, called the prosecution racist and refused to accept any responsibility.
I live in northeastern Ohio too,and I remember this case.I did not know about too much of her personal background or her available choices.The sentence still seems harsh to me,but thanks for expanding on it.
@Jen. Your point is well taken. Doesn’t change the fact that what she did was not any worse than what Felicity (and her husband because let’s not pretend he didn’t know) did. Yet I notice some difference in the recommended sentence… I can’t qwhite put my finger on it.
I hope she serves enough time to really feel it, not an in and out in a weekend kind of thing, and then I hope they really load her up on community service.
I don’t believe Felicity was charged with money laundering, was she? Lori had more and more serious charges, and should be much, much worse. They were idiots for not taking a plea.
I read this on the weekend:
https://educationpost.org/while-rich-people-bribe-their-kids-way-into-college-parents-of-color-sit-in-jail-for-wanting-better-schools/
My head can’t make sense of what’s happening in the US.
I know, it’s incredibly depressing that we have made so little progress in making sure all kids have access to quality education. It’s almost as if people have been working actively against that. /s
There’s definitely a racial element to both the Ohio and Connecticut cases. But like the memes that I keep seeing on FB, this post leaves info out. And as already mentioned in comments, these were local cases, the college scandal is federal, so directly comparing them can misleading.
You can be factual on both cases, and compare them locally, it’ll still show the system is FUBARed.
Federal court isn’t the same as state court. I believe sentencing rules on the federal level disallow something like only serving 48 hours on a month-long sentence. I think they are required to serve 80 percent of their sentence. Of course, that presumes that the judge accepts the prosecution’s recommendation.
“so they could at least have some choices when it came to acting programs or theater programs”
Sigh…f**k off Felicity. The reason university theatre programs require SATs is because they require academic electives (history, philosophy). So what were you going to do when your daughters got in and had extensive course work and papers to wri…oh let me guess. 🙄
There are however multiple highly regarded conservatories which do NOT require SATs. But those weren’t good enough were they? Even though your daughters (if talented) might have been able to get into those programs on their own merit.
She’s awful. All these parents are, burn the whole system to the ground.
There are also plenty of actors who don’t have any formal training, and manage to find employment if they are talented enough. Considering her children probably grew up on various sets and both parents have tons of connections, this was also an option. Or they could’ve hired private instructors as well. It was all about the prestige and bragging rights of a certain university.
I snorted at that, too. I feel sorry for her daughters.