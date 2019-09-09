Donald Trump referred to Chrissy Teigen as John Legend’s ‘filthy mouthed wife’

I have no doubt that Donald Trump was completely unhinged this weekend. I trust that he was, but I wasn’t paying attention. I give these gifts to myself, where I refuse to read anything about him for an entire weekend. So, bright and early this morning, I saw that Trump was up late last night. We know he was up because he was hate-tweeting at and about black folks. It occurred to him 11:11 pm on a Sunday that HE did something that Barack Obama didn’t do, because Obama lives in his head rent free. But not just that – Trump also decided to name-check “John Legend and his filthy mouthed wife.” Oh. We’re doing this. Here are the tweets and no I’m not embedding them.
When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close….
….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring…..
….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about….
…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!
First of all, the actual argument of the tweets is so pathetic – he’s begging everyone to give him credit for a larger movement which was…started under the Obama administration, with Obama and Eric Holder (the AG at the time) bringing in criminal justice reform advocates who had been working in the field for decades. The Republicans blocked Obama’s efforts for more meaningful justice reform. And now Trump wants credit for all of it. He’s such a dumbass.
As for Chrissy “John Legend’s Filthy Mouthed Wife” Teigen… like, does Trump know that Chrissy LIVES online? She’s going to dine out on this for months. She’s already called him him a “p-ssy ass bitch,” which of course was trending on Twitter all night and into the morning.
lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
Of all the people to attack on twitter, Chrissy was a poor choice. She’s basically the queen of Twitter.
She really is. And it’s only going to boost her up more haha. I used to not be able to stand her, but in the last couple of years she’s grown on me exponentially. She’s hilarious.
Isn’t that kind of the point, though? He called her out so she’d include him, keeping him in the news and relevant to younger people. It’s gross, and I wish it was possible for everyone just to ignore him.
No, I think his point was to degrade women and black folks as usual. Ignoring him is not the answer. He needs to be called out every time.
Side note: that little girl in the GIF Chrissy posted is everything!
Old “grab em by the pussy” trump. Who reportedly refers to more than one of his own children as the ‘r-word ‘ is judging a woman who doesn’t play a role in international politics as filthy mouthed. Mm’kay. We have hit peak delusion as a people.
What’s the “r” word? God, I despise him with the fire of a thousand suns. Cheers to all of us filthy mouthed women!
eric is not very bright, but then again, neither are junior nor ivanka. Those sorry trump genes don’t just extend to homeliness.
Don’t forget about African “shithole” countries.
But, Guys, please don’t help #PresidentP*ssyA$$Bitch start trending! Please, okay?
What an excellent use of his time.
I know, right? And to think we’re only getting a glimpse of his addled mind, as presumably he’s far worse in actuality than these unhinged tweets indicate every day. I think he believes he is actually working hard as POTUS because he can even begin to understand the scope of the job.
A side note, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him express genuine happiness or joy. I think his entire life has been fueled by insecurity and grievances. I’d normally pity someone like that but…pff, not Trump. He’s a punk.
He’s definitely never known happiness or joy. People who are that mean, arrogant, and cruel, never do. I’d feel sorry for him if he wasn’t taking it out on the rest of the world.
“lol, what a pussy ass bitch” is pretty much going to get me through the day. LOLOLOLOL.
I wonder how Van Johnson manages to look at himself in the mirror knowing he’s becomes such a prize for 45? But maybe the adulation is enough for him – he and Kim K and Kanye can all sit around patting themselves on the back for being such fierce protectors of justice.
Van Jones. Never smear singing, dancing, acting nice guy Van Johnson by associating him with trump.
He also referred to Maria Belen Chapur as Mark Sanford’s “flaming lover.” And we have had over a year of Lisa Page always being referred to as “Peter Stzok’s lover. Women exist for him only as sexual appendages to men.
Meanwhile, they’re trying to prop Nagini up as some combination of Princess/Secretary of State and using the PR departments of numerous federal agencies to do so.
“Sexual appendages”. Excellent label; you’re so right.
While Anus Mouth was fulminating about John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Barack Obama and Lester Holt(notice a pattern), this is what Ol’ Linds was up to.
Michael McKean had the best response to that photo.
Graham is just too disgusting for words.
Ahh yes the thin skinned emperor cannot understand why POC are not kissing his a** over something he had nothing to do with.
And, ICYMI, Dunderhead demonstrated his love of cats.
He doesn’t love cats. He hates animals. And I’m f*cking pissed that he would bring kitty vids into his shitshow of a presidency. Cats deserve so much better.
Said ironically. He hates people, too. I keep hoping all that bile boiling inside him will cause him to explode, like in a cartoon.
He’s such an exhausting asshole, which I’m sure is exactly what the Republican Party wants.
Any other presidency would have crumbled long ago under the weight of so much scandal and corruption and utter insanity. But now it’s just another day in the U.S., where we’re barely even talking about the fact that Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David so near the anniversary of 9/11. How. Are. We. Ever. Going. To. Recover???
have my popcorn bucket and awaiting further Teigen trumptwat Twitter teardown in T-minus 3, 2, 1….