Prince William on racism (in *just* football): ‘I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it’

Here are some photos of Prince William last Friday, during a visit to Hendon Football Club. He was there as president of the Football Association, and as part of the Heads Up campaign, where William has been trying to carve out the issue of “men discussing their mental health.” He met with various officials and owners involved with football clubs. The focus was on… racism in football. I sh-t you not. These are exactly the kind of photos I would have pictured for “Prince William talks about racism.” The photos: William sitting down with a bunch of middle-aged white guys. And considering William’s gleeful smearing of his sister-in-law, f–king spare me with his thoughts on racism. This kind of conversation would have been better started within his own family for William to have any authenticity.
The Duke of Cambridge has said he is “fed up” with racism in football and said recent incidents had given the impression that progress on the issue was being reversed. Speaking on a visit to Hendon football club in north London, Prince William said racist abuse directed at Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku, who plays for Inter Milan, was “outrageous”.
William, who is president of the Football Association, met staff, coaches and fans at the non-league club on Friday to learn about their mental health outreach activities. During a conversation with coaches, he highlighted how abuse might be a difficult issue for players to discuss and said racism needed to be tackled.
“People are now talking a little bit about mental health issues but I imagine talking about racism is still quite a difficult subject, especially when it’s happening in such a public fashion with Premier League matches or [in the] Champions League. We’ve got to do something about it. I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it,” William said. Despite saying it felt as though the issue had been brought under control, the prince said recent incidents of abuse had made it feel as though “we’re back there”.
The prince’s visit is part of efforts to promote the Heads Up campaign, a joint initiative from the FA and the Heads Together charity, which seeks to raise awareness and encourage conversations around mental health, particularly among men.
William said: “Heads Up is about mental health but we are going to start doing stuff on racism as well because it is affecting mental health. Not just the players, but also fans.”
“We’ve got to do something about it. I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it.” William: Bored With Racism (In Football). But is he bored with racism anywhere else? Who knows. I mean… let’s take him at his word that he cares about the racist abuse being hurled at football players. Let’s take him at his word that he cares about how racism and racist abuse affects mental health. Is it really so much of a stretch to ask him to care about or speak about the vile racism directed at his sister-in-law, and mother to his only nephew?
Only a white person can say “I’m bored of racism” and I’m a white woman. This man is so dumb and ignorant.
I couldn’t have said better.
I am also white.
He’s peak Dumb and Privileged.
Word up.
He’s only fed up with racism in football. He’s happy to throw his sister-in-law under the bus, though.
What?! Where has he been, under a rock? Is he “bored” with what his sister in law has been subjected to. Oh I am sorry, they were only discussing football.
STFU William.
Wow. They couldn’t have prepped him for this better? HT is going to start “doing stuff on racism” because he ha decided that racism is bad? And he, one of the most elite white people in the world, is bored of racism????
If he starts protecting Meghan, I’ll take him more seriously here.
“I’m so bored with racism” = something only a super privileged white dude would say.
This is white privilege at its finest. Just being able to be “bored” with something and not afraid, not angry not hurt – bored. If he didnt mean actually bored then he used a very, very poor choice of words. I think that the royal family at this point is so out of touch with reality, all of them, there are these top 1%ers who are never going to touch the ground on these issues, which is a shame because movements need their backing. They have a great opportunity to talk about racism from a place of privilege and they dont. Its exhausting.
From a gossip only standpoint: I’m not in the opinion that the Cambridges are behind the smear campaign. THIS IS NOT TO SAY there isnt one, I just dont think that they are behind it. I think that there is a lot of assuming and tossing going on, I think the entire royal family throws each other under the bus all the time. I think the amount in narcissism all of these people doing this ridiculous pseudo job must have keeps them from ever admitting they are wrong. I also think it’s part of a larger conspiracy to continue to draw attention away from Pedo Andy, who we should all be laser focused on right now.
Also, Abolish the Monarchy.
**this has been my TED talk**
To add to your comment: indeed we need to abolish the monarchy.
He’s bored of it? And the stellar PR team let this out. What an imbecile. He’s bored of it because he doesn’t give a crap about it. Wills has no iota what racism means. None. He needs to have a talk with Meghan to get clues in, but wait that may bore him. Trivial crap usually does bore people. Privileged and entitled people. This man will never be an instrument for chance. He wants all the perks and none of the responsibility. Idiot.
Nah, Meghan should give a book, “Why I’M No Longer Talk to White People About Race” book to William.
Those comments can be viewed as racism in of themselves, esp when show with those photos of him surrounded by white men. And yeah maybe he should start with the racism directed as his SIL, maybe then he can talk to us about it.
Also, what ‘stuff’ are you going to do about it? The way in which he even talks about the issue is problematic for me – to me it doesn’t seem that he really cares and this is just a ham fisted PR soundbite. What next is he or Kate going to explain feminism to us plebs!
@DU, Tone deaf. This story has really gotten under my skin. To say he is “bored” of the it. My God. This is who he is and I’ve learned people show you who they are and we should believe it.
My brother is a (black) footballer in the UK, not the premier league but he aspires to reach that level one day. Racism in football is an old problem and now it seems we are regressing to worse and more frequent incidents all over Europe (also homophobia btw). He talks about how this affects young footballers mentally. It’s very important for William (as FA president as well as a powerful, white man of the establishment) to speak on this, and I for one am glad he has chosen this to focus on, and so is my brother.
And who are his PR people??!!?? It would help if you speak to those in the Football association who aren’t white and talk to them about their mental health for a start. I know what he meant but my god what a bad choice of words.
Who needs pr people when the British media twists everything so he looks good?
Funniest thing I’ve seen this week and it’s only Monday
So…Racism toward your sister-in-law is ok?
Well he’s not bored by it
Bored? Wow. Such powerful words coming from the FFK. I bet that’ll nip that pesky ol’ racism in the bud. I think I might have strained my eyeballs rolling them. The privilege and entitlement just oozes out, even when it’s probably well-intentioned. Educate yourself, William!
Over the last several years…the HORRIFIC racism in soccer has been OFF THE CHAIN…the optics have been TERRIBLE!
But…from the RF?
Tumbleweeds…
A vista shot of a calm blue lake…..
You know what I’m tired and bored of? Powerful people co-signing on horrific actions with their silence and inaction…then doing the LEAST amount possible….