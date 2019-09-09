Prince William on racism (in *just* football): ‘I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it’

The Duke Of Cambridge Visits Hendon FC As Part Of The Heads Up Campaign

Here are some photos of Prince William last Friday, during a visit to Hendon Football Club. He was there as president of the Football Association, and as part of the Heads Up campaign, where William has been trying to carve out the issue of “men discussing their mental health.” He met with various officials and owners involved with football clubs. The focus was on… racism in football. I sh-t you not. These are exactly the kind of photos I would have pictured for “Prince William talks about racism.” The photos: William sitting down with a bunch of middle-aged white guys. And considering William’s gleeful smearing of his sister-in-law, f–king spare me with his thoughts on racism. This kind of conversation would have been better started within his own family for William to have any authenticity.

The Duke of Cambridge has said he is “fed up” with racism in football and said recent incidents had given the impression that progress on the issue was being reversed. Speaking on a visit to Hendon football club in north London, Prince William said racist abuse directed at Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku, who plays for Inter Milan, was “outrageous”.

William, who is president of the Football Association, met staff, coaches and fans at the non-league club on Friday to learn about their mental health outreach activities. During a conversation with coaches, he highlighted how abuse might be a difficult issue for players to discuss and said racism needed to be tackled.

“People are now talking a little bit about mental health issues but I imagine talking about racism is still quite a difficult subject, especially when it’s happening in such a public fashion with Premier League matches or [in the] Champions League. We’ve got to do something about it. I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it,” William said. Despite saying it felt as though the issue had been brought under control, the prince said recent incidents of abuse had made it feel as though “we’re back there”.

The prince’s visit is part of efforts to promote the Heads Up campaign, a joint initiative from the FA and the Heads Together charity, which seeks to raise awareness and encourage conversations around mental health, particularly among men.

William said: “Heads Up is about mental health but we are going to start doing stuff on racism as well because it is affecting mental health. Not just the players, but also fans.”

[From The Guardian]

“We’ve got to do something about it. I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it.” William: Bored With Racism (In Football). But is he bored with racism anywhere else? Who knows. I mean… let’s take him at his word that he cares about the racist abuse being hurled at football players. Let’s take him at his word that he cares about how racism and racist abuse affects mental health. Is it really so much of a stretch to ask him to care about or speak about the vile racism directed at his sister-in-law, and mother to his only nephew?

The Duke Of Cambridge Visits Hendon FC As Part Of The Heads Up Campaign

The Duke Of Cambridge Visits Hendon FC As Part Of The Heads Up Campaign

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Prince William on racism (in *just* football): ‘I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it’”

  1. Loretta says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Only a white person can say “I’m bored of racism” and I’m a white woman. This man is so dumb and ignorant.

    Reply
  2. Maria says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:45 am

    He’s only fed up with racism in football. He’s happy to throw his sister-in-law under the bus, though.

    Reply
  3. Flying Fish says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:46 am

    What?! Where has he been, under a rock? Is he “bored” with what his sister in law has been subjected to. Oh I am sorry, they were only discussing football.
    STFU William.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Wow. They couldn’t have prepped him for this better? HT is going to start “doing stuff on racism” because he ha decided that racism is bad? And he, one of the most elite white people in the world, is bored of racism????

    If he starts protecting Meghan, I’ll take him more seriously here.

    Reply
  5. OriginalLala says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:52 am

    “I’m so bored with racism” = something only a super privileged white dude would say.

    Reply
  6. Cidy says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:52 am

    This is white privilege at its finest. Just being able to be “bored” with something and not afraid, not angry not hurt – bored. If he didnt mean actually bored then he used a very, very poor choice of words. I think that the royal family at this point is so out of touch with reality, all of them, there are these top 1%ers who are never going to touch the ground on these issues, which is a shame because movements need their backing. They have a great opportunity to talk about racism from a place of privilege and they dont. Its exhausting.

    From a gossip only standpoint: I’m not in the opinion that the Cambridges are behind the smear campaign. THIS IS NOT TO SAY there isnt one, I just dont think that they are behind it. I think that there is a lot of assuming and tossing going on, I think the entire royal family throws each other under the bus all the time. I think the amount in narcissism all of these people doing this ridiculous pseudo job must have keeps them from ever admitting they are wrong. I also think it’s part of a larger conspiracy to continue to draw attention away from Pedo Andy, who we should all be laser focused on right now.

    Also, Abolish the Monarchy.

    **this has been my TED talk**

    Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:55 am

    He’s bored of it? And the stellar PR team let this out. What an imbecile. He’s bored of it because he doesn’t give a crap about it. Wills has no iota what racism means. None. He needs to have a talk with Meghan to get clues in, but wait that may bore him. Trivial crap usually does bore people. Privileged and entitled people. This man will never be an instrument for chance. He wants all the perks and none of the responsibility. Idiot.

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Those comments can be viewed as racism in of themselves, esp when show with those photos of him surrounded by white men. And yeah maybe he should start with the racism directed as his SIL, maybe then he can talk to us about it.

    Also, what ‘stuff’ are you going to do about it? The way in which he even talks about the issue is problematic for me – to me it doesn’t seem that he really cares and this is just a ham fisted PR soundbite. What next is he or Kate going to explain feminism to us plebs!

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      September 9, 2019 at 9:02 am

      @DU, Tone deaf. This story has really gotten under my skin. To say he is “bored” of the it. My God. This is who he is and I’ve learned people show you who they are and we should believe it.

      Reply
  9. Chile says:
    September 9, 2019 at 8:57 am

    My brother is a (black) footballer in the UK, not the premier league but he aspires to reach that level one day. Racism in football is an old problem and now it seems we are regressing to worse and more frequent incidents all over Europe (also homophobia btw). He talks about how this affects young footballers mentally. It’s very important for William (as FA president as well as a powerful, white man of the establishment) to speak on this, and I for one am glad he has chosen this to focus on, and so is my brother.

    Reply
  10. HK9 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 9:01 am

    And who are his PR people??!!?? It would help if you speak to those in the Football association who aren’t white and talk to them about their mental health for a start. I know what he meant but my god what a bad choice of words.

    Reply
  11. Sonya says:
    September 9, 2019 at 9:02 am

    Funniest thing I’ve seen this week and it’s only Monday

    Reply
  12. Myra says:
    September 9, 2019 at 9:04 am

    So…Racism toward your sister-in-law is ok?

    Reply
  13. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 9, 2019 at 9:08 am

    Bored? Wow. Such powerful words coming from the FFK. I bet that’ll nip that pesky ol’ racism in the bud. I think I might have strained my eyeballs rolling them. The privilege and entitlement just oozes out, even when it’s probably well-intentioned. Educate yourself, William!

    Reply
  14. Lala11_7 says:
    September 9, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Over the last several years…the HORRIFIC racism in soccer has been OFF THE CHAIN…the optics have been TERRIBLE!

    But…from the RF?

    Tumbleweeds…

    A vista shot of a calm blue lake…..

    You know what I’m tired and bored of? Powerful people co-signing on horrific actions with their silence and inaction…then doing the LEAST amount possible….

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment