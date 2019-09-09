Prince William on racism (in *just* football): ‘I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it’

Here are some photos of Prince William last Friday, during a visit to Hendon Football Club. He was there as president of the Football Association, and as part of the Heads Up campaign, where William has been trying to carve out the issue of “men discussing their mental health.” He met with various officials and owners involved with football clubs. The focus was on… racism in football. I sh-t you not. These are exactly the kind of photos I would have pictured for “Prince William talks about racism.” The photos: William sitting down with a bunch of middle-aged white guys. And considering William’s gleeful smearing of his sister-in-law, f–king spare me with his thoughts on racism. This kind of conversation would have been better started within his own family for William to have any authenticity.

The Duke of Cambridge has said he is “fed up” with racism in football and said recent incidents had given the impression that progress on the issue was being reversed. Speaking on a visit to Hendon football club in north London, Prince William said racist abuse directed at Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku, who plays for Inter Milan, was “outrageous”. William, who is president of the Football Association, met staff, coaches and fans at the non-league club on Friday to learn about their mental health outreach activities. During a conversation with coaches, he highlighted how abuse might be a difficult issue for players to discuss and said racism needed to be tackled. “People are now talking a little bit about mental health issues but I imagine talking about racism is still quite a difficult subject, especially when it’s happening in such a public fashion with Premier League matches or [in the] Champions League. We’ve got to do something about it. I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it,” William said. Despite saying it felt as though the issue had been brought under control, the prince said recent incidents of abuse had made it feel as though “we’re back there”. The prince’s visit is part of efforts to promote the Heads Up campaign, a joint initiative from the FA and the Heads Together charity, which seeks to raise awareness and encourage conversations around mental health, particularly among men. William said: “Heads Up is about mental health but we are going to start doing stuff on racism as well because it is affecting mental health. Not just the players, but also fans.”

“We’ve got to do something about it. I’m fed up with it. I’m so bored of it.” William: Bored With Racism (In Football). But is he bored with racism anywhere else? Who knows. I mean… let’s take him at his word that he cares about the racist abuse being hurled at football players. Let’s take him at his word that he cares about how racism and racist abuse affects mental health. Is it really so much of a stretch to ask him to care about or speak about the vile racism directed at his sister-in-law, and mother to his only nephew?