Duchess Meghan hired an American PR firm & the royal courtiers are salty about it

Sometimes I read some of the British coverage of the Duchess of Sussex and I just feel sick to my stomach, to the point where I want to just flat-out refuse to even discuss how nasty people are being to Meghan, and all because she’s just existing and living her life. They are even nastier to her when she actually tries to do some good – that’s when the wall-to-wall smearing starts up. And now that Meghan’s maternity leave is coming to an end and she begins to put together her fall and winter schedule, of course the British press is gleeful because now they get to push about twenty negative narratives all at once. Here are some highlights from Dan Wooten’s piece at the Sun, which seems like ground-zero for the latest conversation about Meghan, which is that she’s “too Hollywood” for the royal family and she’s seeking advice from people beyond the crusty old royal courtiers (the same courtiers who have gleefully thrown her under the bus for a year).

The Sussexes hired an American PR firm? Staff were shocked by my story on Tuesday that Meghan had hired controversial US crisis manage­ment PR firm Sunshine Sachs, which once represented Harvey Wein­stein and Michael Jackson, behind the backs of Palace staff to try to change her image. Since then, I’ve learned Meghan has shelled out at least £6,000 of her own money for the advice from the company’s chief Shawn Sachs and her friend Keleigh Thomas Morgan, who repped her when she was an actress on TV drama Suits. On Tuesday, the American firm was put to work publicly for the first time as it managed Prince Harry’s launch for the Sussex Royal Foundation in Amsterdam. Hollywood power-brokers working with Meghan: Yesterday I revealed a trio of Hollywood power­brokers — attorney Rick Genow, business manager Andrew Meyer and talent agent Nick Collins — are actively involved in Meghan’s future work projects… According to sources, the Sussexes have discussed a future that could mean spending a significant time in California, where Meghan was born and raised. But first Meghan has decided to surround herself with a tight-knit group of non-royal advis­ers she considers “her people”. She wanted to break the internet? A senior royal source said: “Meghan is creating a team that is not bogged down by the traditions and regul­ations of the Palace to work for her and Harry on passion projects. She had been seeking advice from the PR company Sunshine Sachs privately for weeks but decided to officially hire them for the launch of her Vogue Magazine guest edit. Even thought it was the UK version of the mag, she wanted maximum coverage in America, which is the country she really cares about in terms of the media. She was incredibly hands-on with the strategy and in one meeting told the staff: ‘I want to break the internet.’ It was an honest thing to say but still quite shocking for a royal to express it that way. It made her sound like a celebrity wanting to publicise a new album or movie. I mean, in reality she is a celebrity. She’s very familiar with magazines and social media and PR — she prides herself in the knowledge she has.”

[From The Sun]

And on and on – royal courtiers are gleefully fussing with the idea that Meghan and Harry could move to LA, which I really don’t think will happen. I think those same royal courtiers are pushing the “they could move to LA” story to piss off British people and put an even bigger bullseye on Meghan’s back. This has been the belief among so many in the British upper-crust and the British media: that if they bully and smear Meghan hard enough, she’ll just walk away and go back to America. And then they’ll smear her for that too.

Honestly, as I read this piece (and other pieces with similar information), I developed a theory about what actually happened: as Meghan and Harry have been pulling together their separate Sussex Royal Foundation, they did the same as the Prince of Wales has done for the Prince’s Trust, which is create an American arm and hire an American PR firm to help fundraise in America and help fluff the royal image in the American press. And yes, I think in Meghan’s case, she’s probably learned that the royal courtiers are not helping her and are, in fact, largely working against her. So of course she’s seeking outside help and of course she went to people she knows and trusts, Hollywood people. So all of that came together and got twisted around to “Meghan is a Hollywood diva and she won’t listen to anyone in the palace!”