Duchess Meghan hired an American PR firm & the royal courtiers are salty about it

Sometimes I read some of the British coverage of the Duchess of Sussex and I just feel sick to my stomach, to the point where I want to just flat-out refuse to even discuss how nasty people are being to Meghan, and all because she’s just existing and living her life. They are even nastier to her when she actually tries to do some good – that’s when the wall-to-wall smearing starts up. And now that Meghan’s maternity leave is coming to an end and she begins to put together her fall and winter schedule, of course the British press is gleeful because now they get to push about twenty negative narratives all at once. Here are some highlights from Dan Wooten’s piece at the Sun, which seems like ground-zero for the latest conversation about Meghan, which is that she’s “too Hollywood” for the royal family and she’s seeking advice from people beyond the crusty old royal courtiers (the same courtiers who have gleefully thrown her under the bus for a year).
The Sussexes hired an American PR firm? Staff were shocked by my story on Tuesday that Meghan had hired controversial US crisis management PR firm Sunshine Sachs, which once represented Harvey Weinstein and Michael Jackson, behind the backs of Palace staff to try to change her image. Since then, I’ve learned Meghan has shelled out at least £6,000 of her own money for the advice from the company’s chief Shawn Sachs and her friend Keleigh Thomas Morgan, who repped her when she was an actress on TV drama Suits. On Tuesday, the American firm was put to work publicly for the first time as it managed Prince Harry’s launch for the Sussex Royal Foundation in Amsterdam.
Hollywood power-brokers working with Meghan: Yesterday I revealed a trio of Hollywood powerbrokers — attorney Rick Genow, business manager Andrew Meyer and talent agent Nick Collins — are actively involved in Meghan’s future work projects… According to sources, the Sussexes have discussed a future that could mean spending a significant time in California, where Meghan was born and raised. But first Meghan has decided to surround herself with a tight-knit group of non-royal advisers she considers “her people”.
She wanted to break the internet? A senior royal source said: “Meghan is creating a team that is not bogged down by the traditions and regulations of the Palace to work for her and Harry on passion projects. She had been seeking advice from the PR company Sunshine Sachs privately for weeks but decided to officially hire them for the launch of her Vogue Magazine guest edit. Even thought it was the UK version of the mag, she wanted maximum coverage in America, which is the country she really cares about in terms of the media. She was incredibly hands-on with the strategy and in one meeting told the staff: ‘I want to break the internet.’ It was an honest thing to say but still quite shocking for a royal to express it that way. It made her sound like a celebrity wanting to publicise a new album or movie. I mean, in reality she is a celebrity. She’s very familiar with magazines and social media and PR — she prides herself in the knowledge she has.”
And on and on – royal courtiers are gleefully fussing with the idea that Meghan and Harry could move to LA, which I really don’t think will happen. I think those same royal courtiers are pushing the “they could move to LA” story to piss off British people and put an even bigger bullseye on Meghan’s back. This has been the belief among so many in the British upper-crust and the British media: that if they bully and smear Meghan hard enough, she’ll just walk away and go back to America. And then they’ll smear her for that too.
Honestly, as I read this piece (and other pieces with similar information), I developed a theory about what actually happened: as Meghan and Harry have been pulling together their separate Sussex Royal Foundation, they did the same as the Prince of Wales has done for the Prince’s Trust, which is create an American arm and hire an American PR firm to help fundraise in America and help fluff the royal image in the American press. And yes, I think in Meghan’s case, she’s probably learned that the royal courtiers are not helping her and are, in fact, largely working against her. So of course she’s seeking outside help and of course she went to people she knows and trusts, Hollywood people. So all of that came together and got twisted around to “Meghan is a Hollywood diva and she won’t listen to anyone in the palace!”
Of course they’re salty about it. It’s the BRITISH royal family. You don’t cling to your former ambitions of being a Hollywood A-lister, something she was never going to be. You become a Brtitish royal. And you do not hire the PR firm that protected Harvey Weinstein and paid off his victims to keep quiet and then scream female empowerment at the same time. She doesn’t put a single foot right anywhere, of course they’re not happy with her. What did she expect? She should have known what she was signing up for.
You do realise that this same PR Firm has also worked for other high profile organisations including charities. They are well established in the US.
By your logic no one should use any of the Big-4 Accounting Firms or any Wall Street white shoe firms, also because of their links to unscrupulous figures at one time or another,
That’s such a silly perspective. I think she’s wise to take things into her own hands, and I can’t for the life of me think why those British papers don’t want her to do all this fantastic work.
Oh. It’s going to be that kind of Monday.
It’s the British Royal Family of course, throw in a little racism, adultery, pedophile and being a former actress is something to sneer at.
@ Samantha
Sorry to break it to you, but she’s far bigger than most Hollywood A-listers now……(that must pinch quite a bit, no?) lol
In all seriousness, she has hardly put a foot wrong, save for one or two grossly exaggerated missteps here and there. The main problem is not that she’s done much wrong, it’s that she exists in that space at all….that is what really irks some people.
If the sky didn’t fall when Charles hired an American PR firm, it won’t fall down now, no matter how loud the bleating gets. So let the sheep keep bleating.
Far bigger just in terms of popularity, although hers is the kind that nobody wants. Shame hey.
If it’s the kind that nobody wants, then why are you people so damned salty about it? (Genuine question)
But don’t let me interrupt the bleating though. Keep plugging away.
Her problem is with the U.K., her people now. The people who support her, the people she now works for, the charities and causes she is supporting.
Why for the love of god would you hire an American PR firm? She’s fine in America, it’s her image in her new home that she needs to work on.
I’m a Meghan supporter and have a hard time understanding her need to concentrate on American support for fundraising organisations when she should be focusing building her brand in the UK.
It’s silly to me. How is not focusing yourself on the countries and people that support your lifestyle going to help your image? Surely that would be PR 1.0, hire the best PR firm in London, to represent the Duchess of Sussex, not the Duchess of America.
@Bella DuPont How many proper royals have anything to do with Hollywood stars? Do you see the Scandinavian royals trying to be in with Hollywood? The rest of the British royal family, or the Japanese Imperial family? Nope. She’s supposed to rise above American showbiz PR nonsense but she isn’t capable of it. It’s all she knows and she refuses to learn. Clearly you don’t get it either, so you must be American yourself. She obviously isn’t living off your taxes trying to be some American starlet no one asked for.
You realize Charles mingles with celebrities all the time, right, including Hollywood Stars?
@ Reese
Has it occurred to you that perhaps the Royal family as an institution, see her as a way of cementing their influence and relevance in the U.S? The royal family is a source of soft power/influence for the UK and no market will ever be as big as the American one.
Furthermore, why is it wrong for her to have a U.S. focus when it was entirely ok for Charles? It’s the same old tactic of criticizing her just for the sake of criticizing her. Not much substance behind it, in my opinion.
It’s also getting really, really old, I’m afraid.
@Reese.
Us in UK have better things to do and worse things to worry about than which PR firm Meghan hired.
I don’t give a flying fig, as a British taxpayer, about what Meghan does. If it was for me I would get rid of all the BRF.
I worry about that babbling fool of PM we have at the moment, who is doing a lot more damage with his comments than Meghan could ever do in 4 lifetimes.
Meghan and Harry know that much of the money to support their charities is going to come from the US, which is why they have hired a US PR firm. The Prince of Wales knows that. I just went to the Chatsworth exhibition at Sotheby’s in New York. At the end of the exhibition, the Chatworth Trust lays it all out in terms of the money they need to do the projects at the estate. I would bet you most of the money for those projects is going to come from Americans. There is more interest in the British Royal Family in the US than there is interest in the Scandinavian Royals.
@stargeek
You obviously do care a tremendous amount what Meghan does or you wouldn’t be posting all these opinions about it and the BRF, people who don’t care don’t have the time to point out the world how they don’t care?
If nobody gave a shitte then who is filling the newspapers will absolute racist, vile, demeaning stories about her?
They worked with her before (pre-Harry).
By your reckoning, perhaps Meghan should be taking her PR cues from the very British-ly Royal Prince Andrew?
@Samantha
Are you Samantha Markle? You sound so pressed.
I was waiting for this question…😈
Did you mean the same Royal Family who could, and can, tolerate one of their members being part of a pedo-ring?
Ah, that one, I see.
#neverforget
Samantha,
She doesn’t put a single foot right anywhere? Give us examples, please.
Of course, there will be no response. There never is with the I-hate-Meghan (paid?) trolls.
People who abuse you are always salty when you leave them. Good move for her. Now the British press is gonna talk about how Meghan is spending her money elsewhere and not in England, I can see it coming.
Mainly to distract from the fact that all Tory MPs have moved their money abroad as well in the no-deal preparations.
Lol – let them be salty. ‘The men in grey suits’ have consistently showed themselves not to be trusted and leak key information to Royal Reporters who sabotage projects before their inception.
They have no real interest in supporting the growth of the Sussex’s foundation so keeping them at arms length makes sense. Further keeping them away also keeps William away via Proxy.
These two are navigating a den of Snakes. I wish them both well,
I literally couldn’t give any sh-ts on what country the company is based in.
But if this company represented MJ and Weinstein, it sounds like they’re not great at their job hahaha. Because let’s not pretend that there’s VASTLY more negative information out their about MJ and Weinstein than there ever could be positive information.
That’s my only shade in this matter.
They also represent Leonardo DiCaprio. And they can’t seem to get ahead of people taking him on for his climate change hypocrisy, and not to mention that 21/22 year old ‘girlfriend’ of his that no one takes seriously. But truly, what sort of woman chooses a PR company that has threatened and silenced Weinstein’s victims? They’ve been involved in lots of shady stuff. They also represent the Jonas Brothers I think, with that Priyanka fake marriage joke. Also Karlie Kloss. I don’t think they’re as seamless as they think they are. Much of their PR stunts are pretty transparent.
They also worked with Natalie Portman and other celebrities.
@ Erinn
I’m not sure how realistic it is, to expect to find many PR companies who have never had problematic clients…..I’m no pr expert, but it seems to me that handling “issues” for public personalities is a core function of their role.
My guess would be that you could probably dig up “bad clients” or “scandalous conduct” by some client or the other with any PR agency.
Oh probably. I’m just saying those are some of the most negative stories out there. And it’s not like they managed to rebrand them well or anything. I’d assume all firms have varying levels of problematic clients, but I think I’d be looking for one who’s either managed to do a big PR turnaround for someone, or something.
The Grey Men are anxious because H&M have hired people who are better at this than the Palace.
Also, why has this turned into Meghan being the only one to do the hiring?
On the one hand you have the Sussexes who are simply trying to carry out their royal duties and responsibilities and yet they’re treated as if they’ll be the downfall of the British monarchy. And on the other hand you have a”blood” prince who was an associate/ friend of a convicted sex criminal and who himself has been accused of pedophilia….and that has no impact on the British monarchy? The gaslighting is unreal.
Harry and Meghan need to continue living their best lives and ignoring the tabloid’s derangement.
I didn’t know that it was common for royals to hire US PR firms, interesting that Charles did it and I guess no one batted an eye?
I wonder why they went with a firm known to be a crisis-management firm though? the Weinstein and MJ connection isn’t great, I wouldn’t want to hire people who represented abusers of women and children.
She clearly can’t trust anyone even at the new pr firm, if they are blabbing about their fee and previous clients.
Come on, where did you get that the PR firm leak this info.
Meh. It’s no biggie, it’s pretty clear that they’re catering for their American audience so why not hire an American based firm that’ll better read the mood of their audience.
I don’t blame Meghan and Harry for going outside. The courtiers are the same idiots that advised Andrew about the Epstein mess, chubby fingers and all. The press is mad they have no staff snitches from Frogmore, and the Markles have rendered themselves useless in that regard because of the stupidity. If the press think Meghan is going to leave Harry and abandon Archie it’s dumber than I believe.
This!!, Aquarius 64.
Watching Dan Wooten talk about the Duchess, would be funny if it was not so sad, to see his bitterness coming through.
Oh the poor Courtiers, who will take a bribe from anyone, cannot be making much money nowadays.
Did Buck Palace not say the PR firm was for the Foundation?
Yes BP said so.
I mean, wouldn’t most of us do this? Hire a firm with a well known reputation that you have worked with before, especially if you can’t trust the people around you?
And again – people keep acting like Meghan is just calling all the shots here. I’m sure she is in charge of a lot of these decisions, but Harry is also involved and I’m also sure that BP and/or Charles are signing off as well.
This. But they have to push the “pushy black woman” narrative in order to get clicks.
The royal courtiers are not just working against her but against Harry as well. I don’t blame them one bit for doing this.
I love how they are acting as if the BRF never rubbed elbows with celebs before.
@marina it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if she identifies herself as biracial. The British press just sees her as a black woman who they feel does not belong there and they will do everything in their power to bully her.
She can’t do anything right in their eyes because they feel she doesn’t belong. I’m familiar with all the code words that are used against black women and this story is no exception. The bar is set so high for her that even when she’s doing good work they will crawl up her a**
I see the comment I was responding to was removed. Good.
Nothing Maghan does it will ever do will be viewed in a positive light. EVER.
Also on some level, the RF know that maintaining their relevance in the coming years will become increasingly hard. The last 5 years in the UK have shown the dire need for constitutional reform, to preserve out pillars of democracy.
The romanticised ideal of no formal written constitution in an era of increasing rights is a dying ideal. The reality is that the Magna Carta, Bill of Rights and relying on the convention of referring to a splattering of documents here and there will no longer cut it.
The RF have to know that they’re operating on borrowed time and in response the PR strategy has to change. Broadening the reach of the RF is part of that to ensure survival. Also, if BP did not want Harry/Meg to hire a US Firm it would not have happened as BP essentially opens up the cheque book.
These stories are just ways of rubbishing any US association the UK feel maybe stealing their thunder, scoops and resultingly their ability to monetise this couple,
👏👏👏👏👏👏
I don’t think working with American PR firms is a problem for PR for the American branch of the Foundation. But I do hope that this is not the PR firm that bullied and stalked Harvey‘s victims so that they stay quiet. Working with them as a self-declared feminist would be …. well as tone -deaf as flying private jets as self-declared advocacy champion against climate change (telling your followers that every little step counts) or maybe worse the more I think about it
I think hiring an outside PR firm is a great idea, but one that repped Weinstein and Michael Jackson? I get that that’s who the article highlighted and not the totality of their clients, but ick.
I am with you. I think hiring an American PR firm is a great idea but like you I have a big problem with the Weinstein connection.
Meh. We’re talking about the same courtiers who came up with the chubby fingers defense to explain away Pedo Prince’s arm around an underage teenager, right? I would not want to work with them either.
This!
Hiring an american PR firm in itself isn’t a problem. However hiring the PR firm that used PI’s to stalk, intimidate and abuse Harvey Weinstein’s victims isn’t exactly giving great optics if that’s in fact who they’ve hired. Meghan is being abused on a daily basis now. She’ s literally blamed for everything. As if Harry’s some hapless idiot being controlled by her. They clearly want a team that they can trust and they don’t have that with the Palace crowd. Andrew the pedo gets a pass but Meghan is vilified fo every move she makes.
Q
Live your best life, Duchess. You’re d*mned if you do and d*mned if you don’t.
I didn’t know since the Dailyfail let Katie Hopkins go, that she can’t get a job in England 🤭 and she didn’t help herself with that 60 minutes hit piece.
Katie told a story a few years ago, about parents at her children’s school warned their children not to play with hers, and she sounded quite proud.
The British Royal family’s own PR is currently protecting and guiding guiding pedophile Andy with the help of the Brit media. They aren’t any better.
For the past year The courtiers have been trying to sabotage the Sussexes, so why would they depend on the same people who have been trying to tear them down to help promote their foundation they had to get outside help.
I don’t know much about Meghan, and my gut tells me on some level she really did seek fame and A-list status and notoriety… But now I wonder if any of it is worth it? The BRF are seriously gross, the British media hates her and treats her like she’s American trailer trash, and now it seems the British people are turning on her and Harry. I would rather be living in LA with my dogs, food blogging and working on cable tv.
Why is there always an assumption that Meghan is operating independently of Harry? They are a team so I’m certain they make decision together. I feel like the British media does this on purpose as a way of not acknowledging their marriage.
Also Large PR firms have many different personnel and divisions. Using this particular firm doesn’t mean the Sussexes are using the same team as Weinstein.
Sussex Royal hired the American PR firm to launch a US branch, but that story doesn’t sell as well as the uppity black Duchess trying to clean up her image and wanting to hobnob with American actors.