“Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp made out on a boat” links

Timothée and Lily-Rose are having quite the vacation. 👀 https://t.co/PWXl4e5DAS
— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) September 7, 2019
Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp left Venice and went on vacation and then they got pap’d making out and it’s hot. [Jezebel]
Never forget that Hugh Grant is a Virgo King. [Dlisted]
The US Open men’s singles final was intense! Congrats to Rafa Nadal. [Just Jared]
All of the other stuff happening with the Jeffrey Epstein/Prince Andrew story, including MIT Media Lab, Ronan Farrow and a “verbal dispute.” [LaineyGossip]
Maggie Gyllenhaal looks utterly bored. [Go Fug Yourself]
A little Felicity Huffman blind item. [Pajiba]
Brazil’s largest newspaper is trying to piss off the homophobes. [Towleroad]
A reality show and a Nigerian scam. [Starcasm]
Pauley Perrette has decided to remain celebate for life. [Seriously OMG]
I think that’s what Shawn Mendes and CC were going for… Sometimes you can’t fake the real thing.
Are they Twilight with Timmy as Edward Cullen?
Maybe I’m getting old, but there was nothing hot about that.
Lol, my thoughts exactly!
Same. I don’t get his appeal (I’m old) and I just kind of roll my eyes at her.
Do we think this will last for any length of time?
Personally, I wouldn’t really want to be involved with the Depp’s in any shape or form – not that any of that is LRD’s fault. But it’s certainly not a family I’d be cozying up to.
That said, they both look super into each other, I guess. So that’s … good for them, I suppose. I just can’t get over how young he looks most of the time haha.
2 skinny ass teenagers? No thanks.
Blind item is Teri Hatcher?
ha, it must be?
For sure.