“Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp made out on a boat” links
  • September 09, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp left Venice and went on vacation and then they got pap’d making out and it’s hot. [Jezebel]
Never forget that Hugh Grant is a Virgo King. [Dlisted]
The US Open men’s singles final was intense! Congrats to Rafa Nadal. [Just Jared]
All of the other stuff happening with the Jeffrey Epstein/Prince Andrew story, including MIT Media Lab, Ronan Farrow and a “verbal dispute.” [LaineyGossip]
Maggie Gyllenhaal looks utterly bored. [Go Fug Yourself]
A little Felicity Huffman blind item. [Pajiba]
Brazil’s largest newspaper is trying to piss off the homophobes. [Towleroad]
A reality show and a Nigerian scam. [Starcasm]
Pauley Perrette has decided to remain celebate for life. [Seriously OMG]

10 Responses to ““Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp made out on a boat” links”

  1. Originaltessa says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    I think that’s what Shawn Mendes and CC were going for… Sometimes you can’t fake the real thing.

    Reply
  2. DP says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Are they Twilight with Timmy as Edward Cullen?

    Reply
  3. eto says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Maybe I’m getting old, but there was nothing hot about that.

    Reply
  4. Erinn says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Do we think this will last for any length of time?

    Personally, I wouldn’t really want to be involved with the Depp’s in any shape or form – not that any of that is LRD’s fault. But it’s certainly not a family I’d be cozying up to.

    That said, they both look super into each other, I guess. So that’s … good for them, I suppose. I just can’t get over how young he looks most of the time haha.

    Reply
  5. Lina says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    2 skinny ass teenagers? No thanks.

    Reply
  6. StartupSpouse says:
    September 9, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    Blind item is Teri Hatcher?

    Reply

