Johnny Depp says words in defense of that racist Dior Sauvage commercial

I’ve been trying to keep up with all of the news, fashion and photos coming out of all the film festivals happening these days. Venice is over, they just had their closing ceremony over the weekend. Toronto is still happening, and I think Deauville still is. There are a lot of headlines and photos from all of the festivals, but I made a choice to not cover these pics of Johnny Depp before now. He turned up to the Venice Film Festival on the final days to promote Waiting for the Barbarians. Then he went to Deauville to shill for the same movie. Personally, I don’t think Depp looks well in any of these photos. He’s not as thin and cracked-out looking as last year, but he still seems… physically fragile.

Anyway, before these Depp appearances, the big conversation last week was how in the world Dior greenlighted such blatantly racist commercials for their Sauvage cologne, commercials which star Johnny Depp. Dior’s latest Sauvage campaign featured Native Americans… for a cologne called “savage” in French. Bad. Terrible. But according to Johnny Depp, the whole thing was a big misunderstanding.

Johnny Depp defended his latest Dior campaign, Sauvage, which was pulled Aug. 30 after being considered offensive to Native Americans. Depp said the teaser released was just a clip and did not reflect the depth of the full project, titled We Are the Land. “A teaser obviously is a very concentrated version of images and there were objections to the teaser of the small film. The film has never been seen,” he said. “There was never — and how could there be or how would there be — any dishonorable [intent]. The film was made with a great respect for the indigenous people not just of North America but all over the world. It’s a pity that people jumped the gun and made these objections. However, their objections are their objections,” he said, adding that they were working with those offended to come to a resolution. Depp said that there has been no final decision to pull the ad and the creative teams plan to meet and work with those who were offended by the clip to come to a resolution. He noted the creative team had worked with the Comanche Nation and other indigenous advocacy organizations during the creation of the film. “I can assure you that no one has any reason to go out to try to exploit. It was a film made out of great respect and with great respect and love for the Native American peoples to bring light to them. They haven’t had the greatest amount of help out of the United States government,” he said. “The idea is as pure as it ever was, so we will come to an agreement so that everyone is happy.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

There is only one thing I’ll say in defense of Depp in particular: I do not believe that he, personally, set out to offend Native Americans with the Dior campaign at all. I think he probably had a hand in bringing in Native American consultants too. But that doesn’t change the fact that it was ALWAYS going to be a bad idea to make an ad featuring Native Americans (as props/texture/virtue signaling) for a COLOGNE AD. For a cologne called SAUVAGE. There was no need to overthink it. Simply THINK about it and go with your first thought: oh, right, we shouldn’t do this. This will look bad.