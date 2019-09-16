Brad Pitt: ‘I cling to religion,’ now I believe ‘that we’re all connected’

Are you in the mood for a long-read profile of Brad Pitt where he talks endlessly about Hollywood (as a business) and fame and faith? I’m really asking, because I was not in the mood for it when I sat down to read Brad’s October GQ cover profile. I thought it would be a more standard profile of Brad, where he talked around the controversial issues of his life. But no – there’s only one reference to Angelina Jolie here (and it was made in passing by the GQ writer) and the conversation about fatherhood is mostly in relation to the themes of Ad Astra, the film Brad is shilling in the interview. Yes, Brad will spill his guts to a magazine, but not about anything that might make him look less like a cool, intellectual movie star. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
He always wonders if a different actor should play his parts: “It’s been my question the last 15 years: ‘If I’m gonna do the role, what can I bring to it that someone else can’t?’ Well, it’s about bringing my personal experience, my personal humor, my personal, um, embarrassments, and my personal pains. When I watch [Christian] Bale or [Tom] Hardy, I can’t do what they do. I love watching them. And I couldn’t step into that role.” But: “I want to do the same thing on my end.”
His changing attitude towards the acting life: “Maybe it’s just getting older too, man. It’s just getting f–king older! How you become more aware of time, and you’ve had more experience, good and bad, with people. And your own wins and losses—the older you get, they don’t seem like so much of a win or so much of a loss. Who you spend your time with, how you spend time—it has just become much more important to me… There was just too much emphasis on finding interesting characters. I went, ‘F–k me, man. Live an interesting life and the rest will take care of itself.’ Like, ‘You go out and you…live an interesting life. Get out and have real experiences.’ And that is what informs the work. Not going to find the interesting work and then trying to make it up. I just became more conscious of how I was living versus what I was living for.”
His characters never haunt him: He said he didn’t really recognize the actors who talked about being consumed or haunted by the roles they played, “like James Dean, he couldn’t let go of his character for three months after—I’m not that person. I don’t understand that.” Pitt leaves his characters behind the moment he finishes playing them. “I’m off. Gone.”
Just an actor: “Something that always bugs me is when they say, ‘Well, he’s an actor,’ or ‘She’s an actor, actress, actor.’ Meaning the connotation is that you go and fake something. And acting is the exact opposite. I just want to get that on the record. It bugs the s–t out of me.”
On faith & connection: “I’m optimistic about the possibility of connection. I’ve gone through everything. Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times. And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn’t feel right. Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious. I wasn’t really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough. And then I found myself coming back around to just belief in—I hate to use the word spirituality, but just a belief in that we’re all connected.” He admits that he’s more attracted to the authentic unknown. “The people I’m really drawn to, they just have no filter. They have no protection. They have no filter on their thoughts. They sometimes get in trouble because of that, but I adore them. I adore that they’re just so open and raw about their feelings at any moment.”
On flaws & vulnerability: “Everything’s cyclical. It seems new to me, because coming from where I’m coming from and the movies I grew up on. But it seems to me that this idea of: There’s strength in vulnerability. It’s not a posing, strength of muscles, ‘I can do anything’ kind of blind confidence, but it’s a real confidence in really knowing yourself, your strengths, your weaknesses. And being really…vulnerable to and open with the people you encounter, the people you love. Being able to laugh at your foibles.”
He also refers to himself as “a kid from the Ozarks” several times, like that’s his new brand or something. I’m half-expecting him to start a lifestyle blog called Dude From The Ozarks where he pushes faux-spirituality articles in between musings on whether he and Tom Hardy are up for the same roles (are they?). What really irritates me is the “elephant in the room” part of all of Brad’s interviews. It’s clear that writers can make references to the fact that Brad is a different person NOW, as opposed to who he was four years ago. But it feels like people are being required to write around what the big change was in 2016, you know?
He’s all over the place, I can’t stand this POS any more too! Just shut up and pay the damn child support (loaning money doesn’t count!)
Yeah, honestly. He’s pretty much just playing the game in the worst possible way. You’d think someone who’s been in the industry as long as he has would have a better PR game. Clearly he left all that work up to the women he’s dated. I was always ‘eh’ on BP (plane incident aside because that was garbage) I never loved him, never cared enough to hate him. But thought he was ‘okay’ or whatever. But it’s kind of getting embarrassing at this point. Though I do find kind of scruffy Pitt to be one of the more attractive iterations. He’s just such a dickish bore.
Dickish bore, I love that! May have to borrow that one. Good piece of vocabulary for some men I know…
Man I never realised how boring Brad is or how intellectual he tries to sound.
He is hanging out with Kanye so that explains his religion comments. And please, we are all not connected. I am especially not connected with evil people, Trump & co and other racists & sexiest pigs out there.
But as Kaiser said, how about mentioning the reason for his epiphany? He was bat crazy drunk and made his wife & children miserable and scared.
This guy with his PR agent always manages to blame everyone else for his mistakes.
What it is to be a white handsome man… sign…
If he is going to have a relationship with his children, he can’t talk about them in interviews. He owes that to them.
Man, he’s annoying.
And he used to be so FUN. But I guess all that fun was hiding a raging alcoholic.
Isn’t belief in a higher power part of AA?
Yes
I mean, from the looks of it he is experiencing somewhat of a mid-life crisis but he makes it look SO GOOD. All of the pictures in the spread are gorgeous, and I will happily take all of his middling ‘I sold all of my belongings and moved to a van in the desert for ART’ monologues for as long as he keeps looking like this.
He’s never appealed to me, too fair-haired, too vanilla…(except for some scenes in Interview..) but I know he’s meant to be the pinnacle of male beauty…and he knows it.
@Bettyrose he is not my usual type either, but for some reason his new weathered, sad yet still handsome look is appealing to me. I am not proud of it lol
So, I’ve been one of the people who have given Brad the benefit of the doubt, but I do find it very odd that he never talks about his kids and I’m sure interviewers are told not to go there either.
Also, yeah, he may be trying to protect their privacy, but why hasn’t he been photographed with them? It just doesn’t make sense. I would love for someone to write an article about what’s really going on there. But celebrity journalism died out a long time ago. It’s a shame Janice Min isn’t still running that show.
Actually, it makes a lot of sense and may even be part of the terms of whatever the court has directed or the monitors for the kids have recommended. He owes those kids, not us.
Physically, BP is still an attractive man. I’d probably even swoon if I saw him in person. However I have no interests in his projects or persona anymore.
I would be interested in an Angelina Jolie/Jennifer Aniston buddy cop action comedy type movie. Where they can be enemies or besties (I don’t care either one would be amusing for the gossip rags to dissect) and they have fully fleshed out character arcs that don’t depend on a man paying attention to them.
Oh he’s still a beautiful man. Too bad he’s so ugly on the inside.
I so agree with you. He is handsome. No doubt, but he is a manipulative, phoney person
I used to love Brad. Like LOVE. Wanted to marry him when i was a kid kind of love. And now I can’t stand the sight of him. Crowing about change and spirituality while you publicly smear your ex-wife and the mother of your children?? Sure, Jan.
In the end, Brad turned out to be just another rich toxic white dude in Hollywood.
Edit: It’s interesting to me how he talks about vulnerability and masculinity and being open to the people you love. And just the other day Angelina made a comment basically inferring how her own vulnerability was used against her in relationships. So he wants his own vulnerability to be recognized- but will weaponize his partner’s vulnerability against them. Interesting.
You can like him or not, but I’m glad he’s NOT talking about family stuff.
Is this his version of Timberdouche’s man of the woods era?
I can only imagine how far Angie and Jen’s eyes roll when they hear this trash.
This man really is rudderless without a mate. Very scattered thinking.(imo)
Where is your kids ,”father”?
Whatever helps you become sober, mate.
Massive eye roll 🙄.
still sounds like the same old sex idiot he’s always been.
Brad is a different person NOW because he’s now single and living without his children. Brangelina was a decade long relationship for all of us and of course for him. Male journalists are more interested in the new life of the man who has been dumped by his wife. Poor thing. Its boring really, how many times do we need to hear about the guys new life, better life of course….