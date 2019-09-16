‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #29: Duchess Meghan & Duchess Kate gave speeches



Intro and corrections from last week: Minutes 0 to 7

A lady hit my car with her car but she admitted fault and it seems like it’s going to work out ok. Chandra’s big orange cat has been visiting her neighbor’s gorgeous indoor cat. We have a couple of corrections from last week. Apparently Travalyst.org exists but it’s just a vague placeholder site so our criticism is still accurate. Duchess Kate did board at Marlborough college after initially living at home. You can listen below!

Jennifer Aniston’s goddess circles: Minutes 7 to 10:45

In Jennifer Aniston’s New York Times profile they mentioned that Aniston and her friends have real goddess circles featuring a decorated talking stick they pass around while sitting on cushions cross-legged on the floor. They do this to commemorate major life experiences like deaths, weddings and divorces. Aniston has been talking about her goddess circle for years but Chandra thought that’s just how she referred to her friends and that it wasn’t literal. Jenna Dewan does this with her friends too and has group meditation led by a shaman.

Royals: Minutes 10:45 to 21:30

Duchess Meghan launched her Smart Set collection, which are five versatile wardrobe pieces offered through different retailers and designers, to benefit the Smart Works organization, her patronage providing clothing and job training to women in the workforce. It was very similar to her Grenfell cookbook initiative in that it was a practical solution implemented with the organization’s needs in mind. She gave a speech at the launch explaining how she came up with the idea.

Minute 17:30: Duchess Kate covers People Magazine with the title Princess Kate, the mom who will be Queen. Kate gave a speech at the installation of a children’s play garden and it’s clear she has improved in public speaking, especially over the past year.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Minutes 21 to 24

Shawn and Camila posted a video where they’re licking each other’s faces and teeth. This was in response to people who claimed they didn’t kiss right. We both found it disgusting. Chandra doesn’t like it because she can’t stand when someone licks someone else’s face. I hate hearing people chew and disliked it for that reason.

Trump came for Chrissy Teigen: Minutes 24 to 27

Trump called Chrissy Teigen the “filthy-mouthed wife” of “boring musician John Legend.” She responded like the social media expert she is and got “pussy ass bitch” trending. It’s ridiculous that this was a story for less than a day and that Trump is targeting so many celebrities and politicians. Chrissy explained on Ellen how this affected her. We both feel sorry for her and think she handled it so well.

User questions: Minutes 27 to 29:15

Our user question is from Denise about the equipment we use and how we record the podcast. The Udemy course “Podcasting for Anyone” by Steve Cherubino helped me so much! We use the software program Reaper to record locally, we both record from home and talk on the phone with headphones. We use a backup online recording service called Zencastr. (This is how we recorded the first episode, which is why there were sound quality issues.) It took us a few weeks to work out our method and there have been glitches. The microphones we use are Samson (they’re $45, I said they were $30 which is not accurate) and I have a pop filter to reduce mouth noises and booms on my mic.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 29:15 to 31:30

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Jens on the post about Todd Palin divorcing Sarah Palin. My comments of the week are from DS9 and Rapunzel on the post about Trump’s sort-of press conference.

