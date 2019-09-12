Duchess Meghan wore the blouse & trousers from her Smart Set collection at the launch

The Duchess of Sussex finally arrived at the launch of her Smart Set collection, which is what it’s being called – not “the SmartWorks collection,” it’s the Smart Set capsule collection. When people buy the Misha Nonoo white button-down or the John Lewis tote or the Jigsaw blazer and trousers, one will be donated to SmartWorks. This scheme is such a great idea, and items are already selling out. I hope Meghan, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Jigsaw were prepared for the demand for these items, and I hope they have enough in stock long-term.

Meghan arrived to the John Lewis roof terrace, which is where the launch took place. She wore items from the capsule collection – that’s the Misha Nonoo blouse and the Jigsaw trousers. Super-cute, and showing off the versatility of those items, and how they’ll probably look good on most body types too. She accessorized with… Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings.

Here are some videos from Omid Scobie of Meghan’s speech… which she did without notes??? LMAO, I love her.

Meghan — wearing a @mishanonoo shirt, trousers from @InsideJigsaw and earring that belonged to Princess Diana — welcomes guests and tells the #SmartSetCollection story… pic.twitter.com/KatAzqXNhj — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2019

“It was just last September that we launched the Together cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen,” says Meghan. “Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good.” pic.twitter.com/LxfWcOLJi9 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2019

Meghan concludes her remarks and talks about the importance of women supporting other women💪🏻💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿 #SmartSetCollection pic.twitter.com/OQFdN7eYhK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2019