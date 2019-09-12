Duchess Meghan wore the blouse & trousers from her Smart Set collection at the launch

The Duchess of Sussex finally arrived at the launch of her Smart Set collection, which is what it’s being called – not “the SmartWorks collection,” it’s the Smart Set capsule collection. When people buy the Misha Nonoo white button-down or the John Lewis tote or the Jigsaw blazer and trousers, one will be donated to SmartWorks. This scheme is such a great idea, and items are already selling out. I hope Meghan, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Jigsaw were prepared for the demand for these items, and I hope they have enough in stock long-term.
Meghan arrived to the John Lewis roof terrace, which is where the launch took place. She wore items from the capsule collection – that’s the Misha Nonoo blouse and the Jigsaw trousers. Super-cute, and showing off the versatility of those items, and how they’ll probably look good on most body types too. She accessorized with… Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings.
Here are some videos from Omid Scobie of Meghan’s speech… which she did without notes??? LMAO, I love her.
So beautiful!!
You know what comes across when she's speaking? She knows this project. It's clear she jumped in and she's been involved every step of the way and it's something she cares about. She obviously prepared her speech and it's a subject she knows back to front anyway.
I really loved her take on “charity” (tossing random stuff from your closet that doesn’t mean anything to younanymore) versus “community ” (donating the item that helped you nail your first interview, helping someone else get to where you are).
That gave me pause because I’ve done both. I’ve separated good office pieces from casual wear. She nailed the difference. I’m just in awe of this woman. Harry is a lucky man. She’s a great asset to him and the RF.
It was a wonderful speech. She was natural and well-spoken and made some amazing insights re charity vs community that I think is such a unique and important way to look at giving.
