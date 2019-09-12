Duchess Meghan wore the blouse & trousers from her Smart Set collection at the launch

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit

The Duchess of Sussex finally arrived at the launch of her Smart Set collection, which is what it’s being called – not “the SmartWorks collection,” it’s the Smart Set capsule collection. When people buy the Misha Nonoo white button-down or the John Lewis tote or the Jigsaw blazer and trousers, one will be donated to SmartWorks. This scheme is such a great idea, and items are already selling out. I hope Meghan, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Jigsaw were prepared for the demand for these items, and I hope they have enough in stock long-term.

Meghan arrived to the John Lewis roof terrace, which is where the launch took place. She wore items from the capsule collection – that’s the Misha Nonoo blouse and the Jigsaw trousers. Super-cute, and showing off the versatility of those items, and how they’ll probably look good on most body types too. She accessorized with… Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings.

Here are some videos from Omid Scobie of Meghan’s speech… which she did without notes??? LMAO, I love her.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit

36 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore the blouse & trousers from her Smart Set collection at the launch”

  1. Maria says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:03 am

    So beautiful!!
    Also I had some wine and made a poorly advised Sephora run last night after reading about Meghan’s fave products so if anyone needs recommendations let me know, lol.

    Reply
    • Melissa Manifesto says:
      September 12, 2019 at 10:09 am

      I do. Please. Thank you!

      I have combo skin, dehydrated and congested. I’m also looking for something for my mother whom has oily skin.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        September 12, 2019 at 10:12 am

        I only bought the products I read she loved, but I really recommend the Tatcha line, I’ve been using it for awhile and the classic Rice Polish and the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist/Mask products are so nice, hydrating without being heavy, I feel like they’d work with all skin types!

      • Cee says:
        September 12, 2019 at 10:22 am

        @Melissa Manifesto – we have a similar skin type. Try the Niacinamide + Zinc serum by The Ordinary as it does wonders for congested skin! Cleared my congested pores and got rid of 90% of my acne. I will forever repurchase it.
        Stay clear from matte things as they usually cause more harm than good. Use gel creams and hydrating toners. You can use a heavier cream at night but try it out before committing to it. I love Weleda creams.

    • chlo says:
      September 12, 2019 at 10:12 am

      Ummm what are Meghan’s favorite products?? Did I miss that post? lol

      Reply
    • Onlyashes85 says:
      September 12, 2019 at 10:15 am

      🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        September 12, 2019 at 10:21 am

        The Dior Lip Glow in Coral, Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, Laura Mercier Radiance Primer, Charlotte Tilbury Very Victoria lipstick, Tatcha products, the Jo Malone Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage and Sea Salt perfumes, the YSL Touche Eclat are all her faves! I didn’t get them allll because of $$$ but yeah lol

      • N says:
        September 12, 2019 at 10:31 am

        Fresh Sugar lip balm, Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, DiorShow Iconic, NARS Orgasm. Why do I know these things? And these are just things that are at Sephora. I absolutely cried looking at all of this. Does anyone else get exceptionally cry baby during their birthday?

    • Onlyashes85 says:
      September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am

      You’re out here doing the Lords work.

      I have Jo Malone Wild Bluebell and I LOVE it but it doesn’t last nearly long enough on me. It’s heavenly, though. I also have the NARS blush in orgasm and it’s wonderful.

      Her skin tone is so beautiful (let’s be real, she is just ridiculously beautiful.) I’m just so darn pale, I wonder if what she uses would work for me. I’d probably need to try different shades, but it’s helpful to know the brands! I get the fun aspect of having acne with gray hair and wrinkles. Don’t ever let the world tell you you can’t have it all, ladies.

      Reply
  2. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:03 am

    She looks GREAT!!! I hope this sells out in less than an hour. Kudos, Meg, for again, doing something tangible to really help people (rather than just talking about it)!

    I LOVE that she’s speaking from the heart, and not looking down at notes, hesitating. THIS is how it’s done!

    Reply
  3. lanne says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Yay Meghan! THIS is how you Duchess! I wonder what would happen if she suggested a small joint project with Kate? What do folks think would happen?
    1) would it be a way to show the media that the “feud” is fake and buy Meghan some goodwill?
    2) would the RRs try to turn it into a competition (of course they would)
    3) would the RRs fall all over each other to praise Kate for “taking Meghan under her wing” even if Meghan really did all the work?
    4) Would Kate let them do that, or would she be generous enough to insist it was a joint effort?
    5) Would it backfire into more White Woman Tears and Meghan accused of Diva behavior? (Meghan getting thrown under the bus in the act of trying to take one for the team)
    6) would people finally see them as 2 grown ass women with different trajectories and temperaments who can work together toward a common good. Thoughts?

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Now THIS is coming back from maternity leave with a bang. She looks great, some products already sold out by the time of the official launch, and the different companies provided different aspects of the launch (catering, gift bags, etc.) Bravo Meghan. Welcome back!!!

    Reply
  5. lauren says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:06 am

    People sure love to criticize her but they want to dress like her too…

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:07 am

    And she’s wearing one of Diana’s bracelet’s, the one with the blue stones that she also wore on the tour last year.

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:07 am

    She looks great.
    She always comes across as very genuine and enthusiastic. I hope this program goes well and helps a lot of women.

    Reply
  8. Melissa Manifesto says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:08 am

    She looks amazing and you can tell she enjoyed working on this project. Meghan has the innate ability to execute projects flawlessly.

    Reply
  9. HK9 says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:11 am

    She looks amazing and she’s doing a fabulous job. Her critics must be reeling this morning.

    Reply
  10. Toot says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Meghan is truly a phenomenal woman wanting to support other women.

    Beautiful to see.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:14 am

    The outfit is indeed lovely, but THE ACCESSORIES!! The belt, the bracelet, the shoes!!!! I’m all over it. Perfect.

    Reply
  12. Beli says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:18 am

    You know what comes across when she’s speaking? She knows this project. It’s clear she jumped in and she’s been involved every step of the way and it’s something she cares about. She obviously prepared her speech and it’s a subject she knows back to front anyway.

    And on a superficial level, she looks great!

    Reply
  13. PunkPrincessPhD says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:20 am

    I really loved her take on “charity” (tossing random stuff from your closet that doesn’t mean anything to younanymore) versus “community ” (donating the item that helped you nail your first interview, helping someone else get to where you are).

    Reply
    • TheOriginalMia says:
      September 12, 2019 at 11:05 am

      That gave me pause because I’ve done both. I’ve separated good office pieces from casual wear. She nailed the difference. I’m just in awe of this woman. Harry is a lucky man. She’s a great asset to him and the RF.

      Reply
  14. Lisa says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:26 am

    She is back with a bang.

    Reply
  15. Clara says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:28 am

    As a white British working class woman, I just love her and what she is doing. Thank you Meghan.

    Reply
  16. BookwormVT says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:34 am

    I want those pants, dang.

    Reply
  17. OriginalRose says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:37 am

    And the weather showed up for her too! It was so COLD and grey here in London yesterday ! I love how she consistently just gets the job done. I love how hard she works and doesn’t listen to all the noise

    Reply
  18. Valiantly Varnished says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:52 am

    It was a wonderful speech. She was natural and well-spoken and made some amazing insights re charity vs community that I think is such a unique and important way to look at giving. I LOVE the shoes and belt she paired with the Smart Set pieces. It looks classic, effortless and professional without being stuffy. Very smart way to showcase the pieces

    Reply
  19. Patty says:
    September 12, 2019 at 10:52 am

    She looks amazing! I would totally wear that outfit, including the shoes which are gorgeous. Another home run for DM.

    Reply
  20. Lara says:
    September 12, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Not to be shallow – but hello booty!

    Reply

