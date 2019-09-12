Donald Trump, referencing his wife Melania & their son: ‘She’s got a son’

The White House has not held a traditional White House press briefing in six months. Donald Trump has not taken questions in any kind of traditional press conference in a lot longer. Trump’s thing is to invite a group of journalists to shout questions at him in one of the White House gardens, or to give “off the cuff” remarks in the Oval Office in front of a smaller media scrum. This is not the way democracy works.
Sigh… so, Trump decided to make some announcements yesterday, so he called in some cameras and journalists into the Oval. He made some remarks about various subjects, and he announced that his administration is planning to administer a ban on most flavored vapes – e-cigarettes – after a flurry of deaths and hospitalizations, not to mention a significant rise in school-age kids usage of vapes. All of that would be notable enough, except that Mr. Broken Brain decided to make it all about how Melania Trump – who was sitting right there – asked him to do it. And then there was the strangest reference to Barron Trump ever:
“…That’s how the First Lady got involved. She’s got a son – together – that is a beautiful young man, and she feels very very strongly about it. She’s seen it.” Yes, you know Melania. SHE’S GOT A SON. It’s not “our son.” Please, Donald Trump only really has one child: his beloved Ivanka.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Every day is like a nightmare I can’t wake up from.
Really. I’ve run out of ways to describe this sh*tstorm.
Never-ending hellscape.
On another note, Melania is starting to resemble her husband. Yikes.
Kitten, yes!!!!
That is NOT a happy woman.
yeah, it’s weird…she’s not an unattractive woman. harsh looking but not ugly.
yet that’s gotta be the WORST picture of her I’ve ever seen. it seriously looks like drag cosplay.
I noticed that, too, Kitten! Thought it was all in my mind. Her face has taken on that same scowl of discontent and defensiveness.
I never really understood the term “death stare” until now. As Pat Benatar sang once “If looks could kill you’d be lying on the floor.”
If only looks could kill(please, pretty please, PLEASE!!!)
Melanie has a son… I hardly know him. He’s just a coffee boy. Gah, he’s the most awkward talker ever. But reveals so much about himself in his awkwardness. I’ll bet Tiffany is just “Marla’s daughter” too.
I feel like this went beyond his usual awkwardness. It’s (supposedly) his son! How hard is that to say?
I think he is the least fatherly man imaginable, Esmom. The only child he consistently boasts about and relates to is the one he “would probably be dating” if she weren’t his daugher.
It’s true. And the way he relates to Ivanka is not exactly fatherly or normal either. It would be sad if he wasn’t just a spiteful monster.
Oh, so the only policy idea he’s ever had that I’ve agreed with was Melania’s idea. That… kind of makes me feel better….but only a little.
Yesterday he referred to 9/11 as “7-11.” So I’m not surprised about this at all. Smoking a vape pen at this point would only improve things for his brain at this point.
7-11!? When did he do that?
I thought that was in 2016. Farrah Abraham did it yesterday.
My mouth was literally agape at this. WTAF? I was thinking that maybe he let the cat out of the bag with the news that he isn’t Barron’s father…but Barron looks like him, doesn’t he? Maybe he was just a sperm donor? No matter what the deal is it shows once again how very little he thinks of people and can’t express emotions/affection/humane sentiments in an even remotely normal way.
What a defective human he is SMDH. I hope Barron turns out nothing like him.
Barron’s best bet is to be removed, far removed, from that monstrous family. Poor kid has never looked happy in a photograph.
Barron seems to spend a lot of time with her parents, hopefully her father is a better male role model than Dump.
When a narcissist won’t claim a child, and children are usually trophies of accomplishment, then it is usually because there isn’t enough to brag about (he’s not getting straight As, isn’t captain of the football team). Barron is old enough to realize his dad is a jerk and a jerk to his mom.
The he’s a beautiful young man – because of course in case anyone remembers it is also Trumps kid – he’ll have you know the kid is not average in anyway.
He’s always been a bit off, but I really think there’s a cover up for something bigger, Alzheimers?
I’ve been saying this for at least the last couple of years and I hate to throw around medical diagnoses especially since I am not a medical professional or medical professional who is examining him.
I’ve also said this. Not a med pro either but both parents died of dementia related illness-lewys body and NPH with frontal lobe involvement. Trump has serious neurological issues.
@My3cents & @Bri W.
My grandma (my mom’s mom) has Alzheimer’s (diagnosed 5 years ago, and she’s almost 92) and, though I’m not a doctor, I can guarantee that President P*ssy A** B*tch doesn’t suffer from it. My mom, who just turned 60 on July, got a Parkinson’s diagnosis last month, and the majority of her symptoms look like early Alzheimer’s. Anyway, my point is that Trump’s “disease” (his main one, at least) is simply “Idiotism”, not a neurological one… yet.
This has been my thought as well. I think he is just so incredibly overwhelmed by a job he is so utterly unqualified to do that this is how his panic manifests itself. He can’t be bothered to listen, or learn, and when you’re constantly just “winging it” with zero clue, it takes its toll.
He’s nothing more than a sperm donor for any of his children, apart from his obscene, slavering lust for ivanka. And if any of them truly love him I’ll eat my left arm.
If any of them truly loved him, there would have been an intervention long ago. You just don’t let your declining parent go like this. But they are all probably under some contractual obligation and they won’t mess with their money stream. And daughter Nagini will use him for as long as she can benefit from it and will hurt anyone who gets in her way.
Probably just more signs of his clear senility, but I do recall the story has been out there a long time that he didn’t want Baron and it was to keep Melania happy. Hey the less he had to do with raising him, the more chance the kid might grow into something resembling an half-OK human being.
And she had to lose the pregnancy weight in a certain period of time, per Mr. Svelte’s conditions.
Omg, that’s right, I’d forgotten about that. We KNEW all this and so much more yet people still thought he was worthy of being POTUS. I still can’t grasp people’s support for him.
I’m trying to imagine how Barron feels. Is he:
1. Sad because his father barely acknowledges his existence?
2. Elated because his father barely acknowledges his existence?
I got nothing
Big surprise!
I have said from the get-go, he has dementia!
We need a president under the age of 70 — please!
I’m 100% certain there was no mistake about it – he probably has next to nothing to do with his youngest kid because he serves no purpose for him right now. He barely even merits a photo op, so 45 isn’t going to have any use for him. So I can easily see how he would have a total detachment that Barron in any way is connected to him except through her.
Yep. He clearly has no relationship with Melania so I have no doubt Barron has very little to do with him.
He always sits like a child waiting for snack time.
He sits like a toddler learning to go potty.
I don’t say this lightly because despite my hatred for this man,I would never make fun of something like this, but his ability to speak in proper sentences is deteriorating rapidly. He gave a speech about “people from all walks of lice” , He can’t string an entire sentence together without completely f’ing it up. He slurs his words and stumbles over them when he speaks. He has to reach for words and usually chooses the wrong ones. He repeats himself constantly and now this debacle. He seems seriously confused. It’s not a simple mistake or mispronunciation. These are signs of cognitive issues . His parents both had Alzheimers. Seriously how can his base hear him speak and not have concerns? He referred to 9/11 as 7/11? If I had a parent or friend doing this, I’d intervene and get them medical attention. He’s running your country into the ground. The US is losing status and respect from the rest of the world in a way that is going to be irreparable . An incoherent, cruel, corrupt President and no one seems to be doing anything to stop him. It must be so frustrating.
My takeaway is that Melania discovered Barron vapes.
She must protect Barron from vaping.
So what if migrant kids are dying in Trump’s cages or other kids are being shot to death in schools.
Melania doesn’t care about them.
Barron must not vape the bad stuff.
BTW, by banning the legal stuff, Trump will send people to the black market where they will get the bad stuff, which is what is causing the deaths.
This is a very good takeaway.
That’s exactly what my mother and I thought too.
If it was the First Lady’s idea- why isn’t she allowed to say anything about it? Just sitting there like a prop while the ‘’mens” explain the issue and policy proposal. I’d be interested in knowing her opinions as a concerned mother too. Also, why not banning tobacco flavored vapes? What’s up with that? Why not banning tobacco cigarettes completely!!! Jesus Christ – I think my head is gonna explode!!!!
Why don’t they ban booze as well? That kills more people than vaping and regular smoking. Wait, they tried that and it didn’t go so well. Besides, the government makes a ton of money off tobacco taxes.
1) poor baron 2) whoever’s kid he is – he totally got caught with a vape 3) banning vapes b/c you caught your kid smoking one is some psycho BS my parents would 100% pull if they were president. LOL.
I know, right? Trump clearly wanted to use the presidency to enrich himself and promote his brand, the ability to exert the ultimate parental punishment is just an added bonus.
Wow. That was odd to say the least. I can’t believe he lets Anderson Cooper in the “State TV” press thingies. I assumed he would be banned.
I hate this guy as much as the next sane person but I think Trump was just trying to “joke” around with the press. Of all the comments he has made, his son reference is the least offensive. He has a weird sense of humor. What makes me hurl is the immediacy his administration took to banning vaping while he drags his feet to make any gun control plans. Like there is no gun violence crisis in the US right now.
Has everyone seen melania’s latest fvck you clothing choice?https://twitter.com/sky_lee_1/status/1171873519476588544?s=21
First, this was a calculated move (not on Trump’s part, as he is unable to strategically and coherently calculate a blessed thing) to distract from the NRA/gun control debaucle and make it seem like the government actually cares about children. Second, he wasn’t showing lack of closeness with Barron as much as a continued inability to access words and concepts and speak coherently. A complete disaster of a “President.”
6 people have died from lung disease caused by vaping. Thousands have died from gun violence. Some crises are just more important to Trump’s bank account than others are.
Here’s my take:
1. Trump is stupid, which we all know.
2. Trump doesn’t give a sh*t about any of his kids. That include Ivanka.
3. There are rumors that Barron has some developmental issues. Trump views himself as a genius, so in his mind, Barron is now “her” son.