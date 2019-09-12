The first look at Duchess Meghan’s Smart Works collection is coming through!

I literally had a nightmare a few nights ago that the Duchess of Sussex’s SmartWorks collection was a disaster and that everyone was yelling at her for being out of touch. It’s such a specific nightmare, right? In my nightmare, Meghan had designed a bunch of trendy hipster sh-t that would only work on women who were tall and thin. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like my nightmare is going to become a reality. The first pieces from Meghan’s collection look versatile in every sense – trousers which are flattering on many body types, a slouchy dress which can be accessorized many different ways, a blazer which will go with anything, a simple, professional blouse. I’m breathing a huge sigh of relief!!

The actual launch is happening in another hour or two, and I don’t know when we’ll get photos and a really good look at the collection Meghan designed. Emily Andrews tweeted that the location of the launch has been embargoed, and that when Meghan arrives, she’ll make a speech, take part in a SmartWorks panel discussion and meet “clients & reps who will take her through a woman’s journey.” Here are two pieces of the collection which are already on sale online:

Duchess #Meghan launches her new clothing collection today. It’s called the “Smart Set Capsule Collection” and for every item bought the same will be donated to @SmartWorksHQ. Here’s a sneak peak at some of the classic items for sale already! https://t.co/u38XqWVzl9 pic.twitter.com/oAYo6xawDP — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 12, 2019

That dress is sort of cute? The bag is just a nice, plain-looking work purse, which is fine. I have no idea why my subconscious was so concerned about this launch. Unlike other members of the royal family, Meghan waits until she’s gotten everything locked down and finished and she actually puts a lot of time and effort into getting it right. The Hubb Community cookbook. British Vogue guest-editorship. And now a clothing line which will hugely benefit her patronage.