The first look at Duchess Meghan’s Smart Works collection is coming through!

I literally had a nightmare a few nights ago that the Duchess of Sussex’s SmartWorks collection was a disaster and that everyone was yelling at her for being out of touch. It’s such a specific nightmare, right? In my nightmare, Meghan had designed a bunch of trendy hipster sh-t that would only work on women who were tall and thin. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like my nightmare is going to become a reality. The first pieces from Meghan’s collection look versatile in every sense – trousers which are flattering on many body types, a slouchy dress which can be accessorized many different ways, a blazer which will go with anything, a simple, professional blouse. I’m breathing a huge sigh of relief!!
The actual launch is happening in another hour or two, and I don’t know when we’ll get photos and a really good look at the collection Meghan designed. Emily Andrews tweeted that the location of the launch has been embargoed, and that when Meghan arrives, she’ll make a speech, take part in a SmartWorks panel discussion and meet “clients & reps who will take her through a woman’s journey.” Here are two pieces of the collection which are already on sale online:
Duchess #Meghan launches her new clothing collection today. It’s called the “Smart Set Capsule Collection” and for every item bought the same will be donated to @SmartWorksHQ. Here’s a sneak peak at some of the classic items for sale already! https://t.co/u38XqWVzl9 pic.twitter.com/oAYo6xawDP
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 12, 2019
That dress is sort of cute? The bag is just a nice, plain-looking work purse, which is fine. I have no idea why my subconscious was so concerned about this launch. Unlike other members of the royal family, Meghan waits until she’s gotten everything locked down and finished and she actually puts a lot of time and effort into getting it right. The Hubb Community cookbook. British Vogue guest-editorship. And now a clothing line which will hugely benefit her patronage.
View this post on Instagram
Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©️SussexRoyal
Photos courtesy of the Evening Standard, Instagram, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Yayyyy Duchess!!!
Twirl on dem haters!!!
Yup!
The tote bag is already sold out online in both colours.
Prediction Time: I think she is going to write a children’s book in the next year or so and the proceedings will go to Mayhew, her animal patronage.
Definitely.
That is likely
It’s cute…basic but that’s the point. It’s a great cause.
My only sarcastic remark is that I don’t know if the items are made ethically, like not in sweatshops or with recycled materials? That extra bonus would’ve made this even more progressive.
I would totally buy that bag. I’m sure the collection will sell out quickly. I wonder if there will be an incentive for the women to keep the items they are given? They will probably be able to sell them on eBay for quite the markup and buy even more work clothes.
Tote bag is sold out (109 seems reasonable to me for a nice quality work bag, I have seen some saying they think its pricey) and the dress is selling out too.
The dress looks nice but I know my body and it would not work at all for me, but maybe with a belt? IDK. I wonder if they will re-stock things.
But from this point, it looks like she went for classic pieces that can be accessorized to be trendier, which is exactly what I was expecting to see, so that’s great.
Also, would love to see her wear something from the collection to the launch today!
For a decent quality leather bag £109 is a good price and is affordable, John Lewis’s own brand leather bags are a little bit more expensive.
@DU – that was my thought too. I’m not in the market for a leather tote like that, but if I were, I would get that one and consider it a deal (well, except that its sold out, lol.)
£109 = $138.00 USD.
I’m super impressed – this is what I was expecting from the collection. I also think the whole initiative is a really really great one.
It also occurred to me that I used to shop at a store that I believe was Smart Set in the city. But I remember being REALLY disappointed when it closed down because they had some great work appropriate sweaters and things like that. They were never stuffy looking, but always looked really sharp and fit really well. And now that I’ve been reminded, I really miss it.
£109 for a leather bag of any sort is a decent price, never mind it being from John Lewis. If the straps were a wee bit longer and they still had it in stock, I would be buying it.
Love that Meghan works hard and you can actually see the results that will benefit people.
I don’t know what people were expecting but the products so far look like they are designed to be classic, basic and easily reused for different occasions (smart, smart cas etc..) which will work well for the intended market. Esp if the clothes are designed to flatter all body types.
Either way it will be a success and congrats to all involved esp SmartWorks!!!
Before Meghan get to Smart Works, most of the collection will be sold out.
The tote bag is waitlisted.
The price of the tote bag is more than reasonable for the high level of use buyers will get out of it. When I used to work in the office, especially on days when I took public transportation, my tote bag was my everything and a good quality made one will go the distance.
Wow! She is amazing and never stops working!!
This is a really good initiative. If this is a success, maybe it can be repeated! And it looks like it will be a success – The tote is already sold out online and the dress seems to be selling quickly!
Does anyone know whether the blazer’s available yet? I need a new one and it’s for a good cause!
In the description of the dress they quote her saying, “not a handout, a hand held.” This woman is killing it. If they want to put the fight rumors to rest with the Cambridge’s, Kate should wear a piece of the collection to her next event. That would show some major support.
I was thinking that re: Kate. Her wearing a dress or the trousers from this collection would be a great way for her to show support for Meghan and this initiative.
It would be such a great move and would give both women a lot of press. Especially Kate. The press would eat it up.
She is killing it and I’m so happy! This is what they should be doing, getting involved in an appropriate way and helping, helping, helping others not just themselves (Andrew).
I doubt Kate would do any such thing but it would be a nice thought. They are separate now so I suppose from Kate’s POV she doesn’t need to have anything to do with it. And of course Meghan didn’t visit her garden!!!!
It looks good so far and great price points! Looking forward to the whole thing!
I just did a double take at the picture of the shift dress as it looked exactly like a red dress I had seen while browsing the M&S website a few weeks ago. Went back to verify, you can see there are reviews from buyers dated 18th August. What is going on? Was there a pre-launch? Or did Meghan borrow a design that already existed in the M&S collection?
Great to see her doing good works, looking great doing it. Love her in the jeans dress. Wonderful woman and role model.
$134 for a leather tote sounds reasonable to y’all? Where do you guys shop and what exactly is your budget? I’ve bought bags for under $60 that lasted years. I guess I’m more of a frugal shopper than I thought…