“Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line sold out in minutes” links

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS, sold out in minutes and made millions of dollars in profits in a day or something. [Dlisted]
I don’t want to watch tonight’s Dem debate, can I just skip it & vote for Kamala Harris & Elizabeth Warren next year? [Jezebel]
I don’t really get Brad Pitt’s outfit in Japan. [Just Jared]
Yalitza Aparicio is making fashion moves. [LaineyGossip]
I like Kate Bosworth’s trousers. [Go Fug Yourself]
Russian voters are actually getting sick of Vladimir Putin (a little bit). [Pajiba]
The Jesus peeps are really going bonkers for Donald Trump. [Towleroad]
90 Day Fiance couple breaks up before the wedding. [Starcasm]
This is the kind of gross sh-t that CB would try. [Seriously OMG]
Wow! Thank you to everyone who supported our @skims launch day yesterday, it was beyond what I could have imagined and I’m so incredibly thankful! pic.twitter.com/g8lBqktNNA
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 11, 2019
