NYT: A witness saw Brett Kavanaugh assault another woman at Yale

New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly did a deeper investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, the sexual assailant who was confirmed onto the Supreme Court last year. The book is called The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation. The NYT published a “news analysis” piece on the book and what Pogrebin and Kelly found throughout the course of their investigation. Unsurprisingly, they found further evidence of Kavanaugh assaulting Deborah Ramirez during their freshman year at Yale, and they found evidence (witnesses) of Kavanaugh’s assault of another woman during the same time period at Yale.
Deborah Ramirez had the grades to go to Yale in 1983. But she wasn’t prepared for what she’d find there….During the winter of her freshman year, a drunken dormitory party unsettled her deeply. She and some classmates had been drinking heavily when, she says, a freshman named Brett Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at her, prompting her to swat it away and inadvertently touch it. Some of the onlookers, who had been passing around a fake penis earlier in the evening, laughed.
…While we found Dr. Ford’s allegations credible during a 10-month investigation, Ms. Ramirez’s story could be more fully corroborated. During his Senate testimony, Mr. Kavanaugh said that if the incident Ms. Ramirez described had occurred, it would have been “the talk of campus.” Our reporting suggests that it was. At least seven people, including Ms. Ramirez’s mother, heard about the Yale incident long before Mr. Kavanaugh was a federal judge. Two of those people were classmates who learned of it just days after the party occurred, suggesting that it was discussed among students at the time.
We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.)
Mr. Kavanaugh did not speak to us because we could not agree on terms for an interview. But he has denied Dr. Ford’s and Ms. Ramirez’s allegations, and declined to answer our questions about Mr. Stier’s account. Ms. Ramirez’s legal team gave the F.B.I. a list of at least 25 individuals who may have had corroborating evidence. But the bureau — in its supplemental background investigation — interviewed none of them, though we learned many of these potential witnesses tried in vain to reach the F.B.I. on their own.
Two F.B.I. agents interviewed Ms. Ramirez, telling her that they found her “credible.” But the Republican-controlled Senate had imposed strict limits on the investigation. “‘We have to wait to get authorization to do anything else,’” Bill Pittard, one of Ms. Ramirez’s lawyers, recalled the agents saying. “It was almost a little apologetic.”
I believe Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. And I believe that Max Stier witnessed Kavanaugh assault a third woman. I believe the sexual assailant president rammed through another sexual assailant for the highest court in the land. As many have pointed out, Kavanaugh’s explanation or argument has NEVER been “I got blackout drunk and did really stupid and offensive sh-t.” His argument has always been “I never did any of it and I’m going to yell and scream about it until you give me what I want.”
Anyway Donald Trump tweeted words but IDGAF. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren and other senators are talking about Kavanaugh’s impeachment though:
I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice.
He must be impeached.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019
Last year the Kavanaugh nomination was rammed through the Senate without a thorough examination of the allegations against him. Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 15, 2019
This is just shocking. I also saw accounts of people on twitter who lived with Kavanaugh and knew about the assault contacting the FBI, only to be ignored.
Given that this is a lifetime position, is there a process for impeachment should new evidence comes to light (asking as a Brit here) ?
Yes there’s impeachment process, but it’s difficult to employ, like impeaching the president.
It’s rage inducing that the FBI didn’t bother to dig deeper into these stories, they were right fucking there!! Why would they ignore people trying to come forward, ugh ugh ugh.
IIRC the FBI were pretty much muzzled by the White House and Turtle Mitch – they made the FBI work to such a narrow scope that there was no way they were able to do their jobs effectively. Dump and the GOP were desperate to get Crying Beer Boy confirmed. He is only on the SC to protect Dump/GOP and destroy women’s reproductive and all other rights.
Yes. And it was clear that the Republican Senators were willing to do and say anything to get him confirmed. I was off work that day and watched the whole hearing and could not believe what I was seeing. I honestly thought Kavanaugh was going to completely implode and I believe he would have if they hadn’t kept granting him breaks to coach him and help him regroup. And then coddle him further with their own “questions.” It was surreal.
I wish I could say I was surprised.
And yet nothing will come of it. He will continue to occupy one of the most powerful and prestigious offices in the land, for life. The biggest shock to me the last few years is realizing how much America hates women.
The ones I despise the most are the self-hating cvnts who show up at his rallies and/or gleefully yap on twitter about the greatness of trump.
Me, too. I know the anger is misplaced, but if all the women voted against these people and refused to support them, they couldn’t be in power.
It’s not misplaced. They’re collaborators. Remember what the French resistance did to collaborators after the nazi occupation ended. They understood just how deplorable you have to be to be a collaborator.
Meanwhile, DT thinks the Justice Department should “rescue” Beer Bash Brett. Flagrant constitutional violation. Blackout Brett deserves impeachment and I hope he gets it right after a Dem Presidency starts.
I remember several people went public on the news saying they contacted the FBI and asked to be interviewed under oath, and were brushed off. It was known that the repubs had severely restricted the investigation so I really don’t see how people, especially lawmakers, can pretend that’s new info.
Maybe we can get a two for one deal on impeaching Trump and Kavanaugh. I think I have a coupon here somewhere….
Unfortunately, I have zero shock about this.
And unfortunately, the power dynamic has not changed since this jerk was confirmed so all that is going to come of it is a lot of unhinged tweets from 45 and probably another obnoxious, tearful, probably vaguely threatening denial from Kavanaugh himself. I sincerely doubt he’s going to lose sleep over it.
Is anyone surprised that this slime ball did this? I’m sure there are others, but unfortunately, he is probably going no where, as I have zero faith that he will get ‘impeached’ or whatever the technical term for ‘fired’ is at that level. He’s a POS, I know that for sure!
It’s very difficult to talk about this, especially online, because I get myself into such a rage…I feel that they shoved Kavanaugh’s penis into the face of every American woman and laughed over our powerlessness to do anything about it. Trump, McConnell, etc. Please don’t forget that George W Bush worked fervently behind the scenes to get votes for Kavanaugh, and is credited with getting Susan Collins’ vote.
I was thrilled to see Senator Harris tweet early on, and I feel that vowing to support the impeachment of Kavanaugh is a litmus test for candidates. However, it won’t be done in the WH, we will need the senate.
Or, we need a female uprising ala Hong Kong. We need to truly march on Washington, shut down business and traffic around the Supreme Court, and occupy the Supreme Court, until they cry uncle. Or should I say; until they cry for their mamas.
^^same. 100% same. for anyone longing for the days of GW – remember his war criminal ass is still here screwing up and helping rapists get lifetime appointments!
this isn’t surprising. but i guess men just need to say “i didn’t do it” and women need to have filed a police report withing 5 mins of being assaulted, have 5 forms of physical evidence, 10 credible witnesses, video evidence with three angles where the identity of both parties can be confirmed with retinal scanning and adequate audio proof she screamed and called for help. should she be able to provide that evidence, she should also be prepared to prove she was wearing an unattractive outfit and chastity belt at the time of the assault – otherwise – she was asking for it.
i swear to god i hate this world.
It is sad-making.
I’m reading She Said-written by the journalists who pursued the Weinstein story. The book also delves into how Christine Blasey Ford’s story exploded just days after their initial story was published. But I have to take breaks from reading it-too many stories of how sexual harassment/assault had been handled.
I really love that Warren’s tweet included the spot-on use of the word “rammed.”
We need to stop being afraid to call these behaviors what they are.
But remember, Ruth Bader Ginsburg thinks he’s a very decent man!