‘Hustlers’ overshot its box office projection & Jennifer Lopez will win an Oscar, right??

It had been months since I actually went to a movie theater and seen a movie on opening weekend. But I did it for Hustlers. The reviews were amazing and I wanted to see if Jennifer Lopez deserved the Oscar buzz. Guess what? SHE DOES. Jennifer Lopez completely and totally deserves an Oscar for Hustlers. Her strip club entrance is Oscar-worthy in itself, but her entire performance is brilliant. I’m so excited for her!!! The entire film is enjoyable too – Constance Wu is maybe the weakest part (she’s “the lead” but not really), but the ensemble is so strong and Keke Palmer is hilarious and just… everything. It’s a really enjoyable movie – not too dark but not too rah-rah-girl-power. You never forget that these women are doing some terrible things, but even then, you halfway root for them.
Jennifer Lopez will probably get an Oscar nomination, and God willing, an Oscar. That alone will make Hustlers an incredibly successful venture. But did you also know that J.Lo produced the film and she was a major player in putting together an all-female team, including writer-director Lorene Scafaria? And Jennifer’s being rewarded financially too: Hustlers is making money.
“Hustlers” rolled in the Benjamins this weekend, collecting $33.2 million when it debuted in 3,250 North American theaters. Boosted by rave reviews and stellar word of mouth, “Hustlers” beat expectations and now ranks as the best start for an STX film, along with the biggest live-action opening weekend for stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.
“Hustlers” arrived in second place behind Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two,” which claimed the No. 1 spot for the second weekend in a row. The terrifying sequel pocketed another $40 million this weekend, marking a 55% decline from its inaugural outing. The follow-up to 2017’s “It” has earned $153 million in North America and $323 million globally. Between “It: Chapter Two” and its predecessor, the franchised based on Stephen King’s horror novel has generated over $1 billion worldwide.
At a time when Netflix and other streaming services are diluting audiences’ desire to see smaller comedies and dramas in theaters, STX’s motion picture group chairman Adam Fogelson points to a number of factors for the success of “Hustlers.”
“It was the reviews, the level of audience response and a great script from a filmmaker who had a spectacular vision,” Fogelson said. “The filmmaking team was almost entirely made up of strong women who had a really smart artistic and entertaining eye for how to tell this story. Never for a moment do you feel its inauthentic to the world of strip clubs and the women who work there. It’s so clearly not told through a male gaze.” For that reason, young women turned out in force for “Hustlers.” Among opening weekend crowds, 67% were female and 69% were over the age of 25. The female-led ensemble also includes Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B.
There were a lot of women in the theater when I went, but there were a lot of dudes too, including a gay couple who truly gasped in excitement when Jennifer first strutted onto the stage. Hustlers is truly the film for ALL demos.
Other box office notes: while Hustlers is the success story of the month, The Goldfinch is the bomb of the month. The Goldfinch only opened with… $2.6 million. I blame Ansel Elgort!! And Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has now made $329.4 million worldwide, making it Quentin Tarantino’s second highest-grossing movie after Django Unchained. How did Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 not make more money?
One of my coworkers came in this morning RAVING about JLo’s performance in this. She also used the Oscar word and said it will be a crime against humanity if she doesn’t win it.
It’s funny…I watched “Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2″ again this weekend…
It is TRULY a pleasure….
I’m not surprised about J-Lo who ALWAYS has the “IT” factor when she’s on the screen…the camera…LOVES HER…And she KNOWS how to play to her strengths!
I want to see this now! Maybe I’ll try to make it to the movies this week. I rarely see movies in theaters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was my first adult movie in a theater in maybe 2 years?) but Hustlers looks great and I want to show that women-led movies can make money at the box office.
The Goldfinch did not look good. First, I think if you hadn’t read the book, the trailers would make little sense. And it was always going to be a hard movie to make, IMO, bc so much of it is inside the main character’s head, and the MC is kind of an asshole, even though that was the result of a very traumatic incident. (I cant even remember his name. Henry?)
Agreed about The Goldfinch. The trailer was horrible and I don’t know why they went for a movie rather than a miniseries on HBO or wherever, there’s way too much story and time to cover in a two-hour format.
I think JLo will put up the most aggressive Oscar campaign of all time and turn off a lot of voters. I bet she gets the nomination but not the win.
Good call. Winning an Oscar is more about politics than performance.
Agree. Like Gaga.
I guess JLo is this year’s Lady Gaga. God help me (again!) this Oscar season…
Nah, she’s been acting forever this isn’t new for her. And the film doesn’t rely on her dancing or singing – just her amazing screen presence.
She has 3 great performances in her resume, Out of Sight, Selena, The Cell. You can even include the poorly reviewed Angel Eyez. She’s a better actress than Julia Roberts. She is great even in her light romcoms like Maid in Manhattan and Wedding Planner.
JLO is a STAR!!! I was absolutely mesmerized by her screen presence. The shot of her on the roof in her fur right after her intro was breath taking. Give her all the oscars !!!
I really want to see it.
Go JLo!! I feel like she’s successfully doing what Madonna always wanted to do (and I grew up loving Madonna and still kinda do)….she’s an older woman who’s sexy and beautiful and relevant and changing the way we think of women and aging.
Madonnas has been too try hard and never did anything gracefully..
Brilliant analysis…and rings SO TRUE!
This is true. But we must recognize that Madonna’s pushing of boundaries paved the way for others to follow, observe, and do better.
I don’t think JLo changes the way we view older women because she pretty much still looks 30 and ticks of all the boxes of conventionally attractive. She is beautiful and sexy but nobody thinks of her as an older woman and there is nothing about her looks that makes her different from the hordes of young attractive women in Hollywood.
It’s a shame that older women are only perceived attractive if they don’t show signs of aging.
OK, please help me, I apparently live under a rock:
- I read the New York Magazine piece from a few years back that inspired this. Rosie (the Constance Wu character) was VERY adamant that they were no longer strippers. Is that acknowledged, even though we’re all calling it the stripper hustler movie?
- Cardi B is in this, but then she was also convicted of drugging and swindling men when she was stripping, right? Was she part of this gang or did she do it on her own? I assume she’s not playing herself – is she?
Also, I am thrilled for Lilli Reinhart. CW does a great job casting relative unknowns but lately not a great job of having them make the leap.
Yes it is clear they are not stripping when they do the drugging. But they build up to that by showing the period when they were stripping first. Also most of the action takes place in a strip club.
I was wondering the same thing about Cardi B. No she doesn’t play herself but not sure if her story is the same one as this or different. Probably different.
Lilli Reinhart is great in the movie – she’s got some comedic acting skills!
I watched it yesterday and loved it. I rate movies by “am I glad that I spent $25-ish to see this (with snacks of course!)?” This one was hell yes!!! And J-Lo’s body…🤯🤯🤯
Haha, that’s pretty much how I rate movies as well. Hell, even if a movie is just ‘okay’ but it was a good snack time, I’m pretty okay with spending the money. There’s bad movies that are still enjoyable.
I’m going to have to go see it. My husband saw the trailer the other day, and very casually was like “you know, you go to a lot of Marvel movies with me, is this something you wanted to go to?” completely trying to sound like he was doing me a favor even if his intentions were mainly seeing a bunch of crazy BEAUTIFUL women staring in what looks like a fun flick.
It’s hard to admit that Hustlers is everything I want Widows to be. They also got an adorable dog in it. Widows while excellent left me unmoved. The actors performed well but they didn’t have chemistry with one another. Same problem I had with Ocean’s 8. The lineup didn’t work like a team. Hustlers cast worked like a family. I’m off to rewatch Hustlers this Friday if only for the Criminal part.
For those of you curious, Connie is indeed the lead but she’s like Ray Liotta to JLo’s Robert DeNiro in Goodfellas. Jlo is the staahh!
It’s a good movie but there are many other, more deserving women with roles that took a lot more that deserve the nom and the win.
Women like who? Genuinely curious to confirm that you’re not just a big hater.
I remember when Constance Wu insisted on being the first name on the lineup. LOL. Funny how things work out.
Dani doesn’t need to ‘confirm’ anything for you. She’s entitled to her opinion, for heaven’s sake!
Bye, White Lady Jan.
I know, name the more deserving women.
I was going to see this but I can’t stand Lili Reinhart so I’ll wait, or download it.
Meh!!! I might be the only one who didn’t think the movie was that great. I must say that JLO looked friggen amazing
The film is great and J Lo is magnificent in it. She’ll for sure be nominated but I don’t think she’ll win no matter how hard she goes after it- Laura Dern has a lot more respect with the majority of the academy and a gift of a monologue in Marriage Story that she tears into.
I was waiting for this post all weekend! I loved it so much, I saw it Thursday and Saturday and now I want to see it again! Give JLo that Oscar already! You forget is her, and you only see Ramona. So many people were dismissive of this movie because of the theme. Props to Lorene Scafaria too, she should get an Oscar too, she fought to get this made.
I will see it. Am I only one who likes her more w 10 pounds and less muscle, she looks harder in the face when she eats no carbs and lifts?
Nomination?…still too early to tell. Later in the fall and winter movies the better actors came out. Need to wait and see. Not likely. But who knows. Lady Gaga was nominated then anyone can.
Win?…no. She has a body of work but nothing stands out. She’s more of a celebrity than actress. She’s known for ass kissing those in power. Treats underlings like yesterday’s trash.
Don’t believe the whisper campaigns. They’re already starting with the Garland bio pic. JL is just another whisper. Anyone who reads online celebrity sites are famous for it.
Jennifer is so gorgeous, I love her. But the movie itself was not empowering for women but more about negative stereotypes. Their behavior was horrible, they used their bodies to get what they wanted, not their brains, and when they got money from it they spent it on crap. Sad they didn’t actually start a real business or save the money.
They acted exactly how I would expect ex-strippers without any education or intelligence would act to earn money.
But every movie doesn’t have to be about intelligent successful women. So it works if you enjoy being entertained at stereotypes of predatorily ex-strippers using their bodies/not their brains so they can make money to buy designer handbags and fur coats. But personally I didn’t really enjoy it.
I love the karma around Constance Wu’s performance. She has been scarcely mentioned.