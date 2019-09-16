Prince Andrew went to church with the Queen at Balmoral yet again

I’m trying to keep track of the Duke of York’s movements this summer. He was one of the first visitors to Balmoral when the Queen arrived for her annual summer holiday. He was the first relative to escort the Queen to church, and it just happened to be 24 hours after Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death. Then he flew – via private plane – to Spain, where he golfed and spent time with Fergie and issued stupid statements about Epstein. Then he flew – via private plane – to England for crisis meetings with advisors. Then he flew to Northern Ireland for some official events (some of which were canceled because everyone now knows Andrew is toxic). Then Andrew flew… back to Balmoral? Andrew was in Scotland this weekend, and he rode to church with the Queen again. Once again, the Queen wants it to be known that she’s protecting her favorite son and THERE IS NOTHING TO SEE HERE.
What’s funny is that there’s actually a surprising amount to see here. Some Andrew stories going around:
Jeffrey Epstein hired a “fixer” to help Andrew. This was in 2011, after Epstein was a convicted pedophile and after Prince Andrew went on a walk with Epstein in Central Park. Epstein hired a PR guy named Michael Sitrick, who then worked with Mark Bolland, who was then a PR executive but he had worked for Prince Charles and he was familiar with the royals, obviously. It’s all complicated and a web of money and influence, and I don’t completely understand it.
Andrew’s fight with the Queen’s Master of Household. The dude is named Tony Johnstone-Burt and for about two weeks, there have been rumors that Andrew and Tony got into some kind of major kerfuffle, possibly verbal, possibly… shoving or some kind of physical altercation. Over what? Prince Andrew went to the Master of Household to see if he could get a room in Buckingham Palace to launch his Pitch@Palace initiative, only to be told by the Master of Household that there was no room for it and that the initiative is kind of terrible anyway. Andrew and this guy, Tony, almost came to blows about it and Charles later ordered his brother to apologize. And people in the palace are still talking about it – you can read the Mail on Sunday’s latest about it here.
Courtney Love enters the conversation. Courtney said that she was introduced to Andrew through Jeffrey Epstein. At one point, Love claims, Andrew turned up at her house at 1 am and wanted to sleep with her but she rejected him (and served him tea).
Andrew’s PR consultant? The Daily Mail has a lengthy and shady article about how Andrew spent an entire week in Northern Ireland, even though half of his events were canceled. Andrew spent much of that week golfing and spending time with a man named Paul Tweed. Tweed is a “reputation management” expert, aka a crisis manager. While the DM notes that “The pair are acquaintances and it is believed Mr Tweed is not working for the Prince or Buckingham Palace,” it also feels like Andrew is meeting with a lot of PR “experts” these days. They must of told him to continue to use his mother as a shield from criticism.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
