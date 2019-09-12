Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello show fans how they really kiss & it’s gross-funny

I am in the gossip wilderness. I am all alone, or that’s how it feels. I guess I’m the only Shawnmila stan out here? Because I love Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. I think they’re fun and dumb. I love their organized pap strolls and photo-ops. I love how tall he is and how short she is. I love how sugary sweet they are. I love that their relationship feels like a scheme between two well-connected publicists. I loved their VMA performance. I loved that Camila is so performatively IN LOVE with Shawn that she thinks that this is the first time she’s ever been in love. How can you NOT love Shawnmila?
Well, apparently there was some criticism – HOW?!!? – of the way Shawn and Camila kiss. So they decided to post a video on social media where they show the fans how they really kiss. Is the video kind of gross? Yes. I have a specific hatred of people licking my face and seeing other people lick faces. It’s so disgusting to me. Stop licking faces!! But that’s what Shawn and Camila do in this video – they’re, like, doing the grossest, most over-the-top kiss. For laughs.
Personally, I don’t think this helps Shawn’s brand/rebrand – he’s trying so desperately to remake himself from “wholesome baby-faced crooner” to “adult man who f–ks.” Does this help? No.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I could’ve spent my whole life without seeing this. And yes, we still think it’s fake and Camila’s new songs are bad.
+100000
Camila will always be a racist to me no matter how much she tries to be “relatable”. Girl, bye.
If by dumb and fun you mean dumb and racist then sure.
I know they were joking but that kiss reminds me of David Guest-Liza Minelli’s kiss on their wedding. Shawn is really overcompensating.
I don’t know what happened to Shawn. He used to be such a private person. He was only known for his music…now this.
Him or his team are trying to hide all those gay rumors. This over the top fauxmance is not helping at all.
They’re so over the top and annoying. No one is buying this fauxmance and we didn’t forget about both of them being racist. NEXT!
BOTH of them? Never heard anything about Shawn. Please explain.
Edit: Ok just googled it. Yikes I never knew he tweeted garbage like that. It was a long time ago but damn so wrong on his part.
These people bore me. Bring back the Eddie and Leanne Rimes gossip to wake me out of my slumber…
Lol right Eddie and Leann were the trashy good old days.
Every day it amazes me, the depths that people will sink to.