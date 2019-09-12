Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello show fans how they really kiss & it’s gross-funny

I am in the gossip wilderness. I am all alone, or that’s how it feels. I guess I’m the only Shawnmila stan out here? Because I love Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. I think they’re fun and dumb. I love their organized pap strolls and photo-ops. I love how tall he is and how short she is. I love how sugary sweet they are. I love that their relationship feels like a scheme between two well-connected publicists. I loved their VMA performance. I loved that Camila is so performatively IN LOVE with Shawn that she thinks that this is the first time she’s ever been in love. How can you NOT love Shawnmila?

Well, apparently there was some criticism – HOW?!!? – of the way Shawn and Camila kiss. So they decided to post a video on social media where they show the fans how they really kiss. Is the video kind of gross? Yes. I have a specific hatred of people licking my face and seeing other people lick faces. It’s so disgusting to me. Stop licking faces!! But that’s what Shawn and Camila do in this video – they’re, like, doing the grossest, most over-the-top kiss. For laughs.

Personally, I don’t think this helps Shawn’s brand/rebrand – he’s trying so desperately to remake himself from “wholesome baby-faced crooner” to “adult man who f–ks.” Does this help? No.

