Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes were the absolute cutest at the MTV VMAs

YOU GUYS. I love Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and their love is real and they will be together forever and I don’t want to hear one more word against them. THEY ARE REAL. And they are adorable. While Shawn and Camila didn’t walk the carpet together at the arrival, they did happily pose together backstage after they won a VMA. Camila’s white dress is Balmain – it’s not what I would have chosen for her, but it’s fine.
Shawn Mendes actually got to perform twice – he did a solo performance early in the show, then late into the show, he and Camila did “Senorita.” And it was sexy, damn it! Is it just me or was Shawn Mendes kind of off-key at the beginning of “Senorita”? But it doesn’t matter because they are HOT. I’m not even joking. I love watching their awkward AF chemistry. So performative, so sweet.
Camila and Shawn also picked up VMAs for Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography. I wish MTV gave out VMAs for Best Stunt Couple. I love them.
Lol her singing is always off key. At least Shawn can sing. Sorry, I know I’m being grumpy and sure they are cute but I cannot stand that woman’s voice. Famous despite a screechy voice. How annoying
That dress looks like some sort of bathing suit got twisted around with toilet paper. It’s terrible!
Her voice is so terrible. I cannot understand how she is a singer…
Plus how annoying the ya thing, it’s you, let’s not destroy the english language please.
Lol! Best stunt couple! I’m all for it. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼