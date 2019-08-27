Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes were the absolute cutest at the MTV VMAs

2019 MTV VMA Press Room

YOU GUYS. I love Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and their love is real and they will be together forever and I don’t want to hear one more word against them. THEY ARE REAL. And they are adorable. While Shawn and Camila didn’t walk the carpet together at the arrival, they did happily pose together backstage after they won a VMA. Camila’s white dress is Balmain – it’s not what I would have chosen for her, but it’s fine.

Shawn Mendes actually got to perform twice – he did a solo performance early in the show, then late into the show, he and Camila did “Senorita.” And it was sexy, damn it! Is it just me or was Shawn Mendes kind of off-key at the beginning of “Senorita”? But it doesn’t matter because they are HOT. I’m not even joking. I love watching their awkward AF chemistry. So performative, so sweet.

Camila and Shawn also picked up VMAs for Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography. I wish MTV gave out VMAs for Best Stunt Couple. I love them.

2019 MTV VMA Press Room

2019 MTV VMAs

2019 MTV VMA Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes were the absolute cutest at the MTV VMAs”

  1. Snazzy says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Lol her singing is always off key. At least Shawn can sing. Sorry, I know I’m being grumpy and sure they are cute but I cannot stand that woman’s voice. Famous despite a screechy voice. How annoying

    Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:56 am

    That dress looks like some sort of bathing suit got twisted around with toilet paper. It’s terrible!

    Reply
  3. effy says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:57 am

    Her voice is so terrible. I cannot understand how she is a singer…
    Plus how annoying the ya thing, it’s you, let’s not destroy the english language please.

    Reply
  4. gingersnaps says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Lol! Best stunt couple! I’m all for it. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment