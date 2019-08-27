Taylor Swift wore Versace, opened the VMAs with ‘YNTCD’ and ‘Lover’

Every few years, Taylor Swift will decide to make the MTV VMAs all about her. At this point, she’s absolutely one of the biggest things in music, so I get it and I don’t even mind it. I prefer Taylor turning the VMAs into The Taylor Show rather than seeing her try to pretend that everything isn’t all about her. Taylor walked the red carpet early in this Versace ensemble, which… is okay, I guess. Taylor’s style theme for Lover is “pantslessness.” She’s going to wear booty shorts for the next two months. Taylor Momsen says hi.

Taylor opened the VMAs, which CB hated in retrospect – CB thinks that Queen Latifah and Naughty By Nature’s performance should have been the opener (rather than the closer). I think Taylor pulls rank with MTV – she wants to open the show so she can relax and sit in the audience for the rest of the show. Taylor started with “You Need to Calm Down,” which was awful, and then she transitioned to “Lover,” which I actually liked a lot. Her costume = tragedy.

Taylor also won three VMAs over the course of the evening – Video of the Year (for YNTCD), Video for Good and Visual Effects. Taylor wants us to know that her NEW squad is full of LGBTQ peeps. She also used her platform to promote the Equality Act, so good for her.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

6 Responses to “Taylor Swift wore Versace, opened the VMAs with ‘YNTCD’ and ‘Lover’”

  1. Arizona says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:30 am

    I like that she stepped aside and let todrick speak for the video for good award.

  2. HAD says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:35 am

    She’s worn this before? Am I have Swift Deja Vu? Is this a thing in my life now? I swear I have seen these pics before

  3. Millennial says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:36 am

    These shows are so rigged but whatever.

    I read an article yesterday as to why MTV even hosts this show considering they don’t play music videos anymore.

  4. Nanea says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Was TS trying to emulate Madonna’s Jean Paul Gaultier corset?

  5. Scal says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:54 am

    I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I actually love that blazer and the fit. Mind you I wish she had pants on by the patten really pops and looks fantastic. I wish I was tall enough to pull off that pattern

