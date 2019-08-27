Taylor Swift wore Versace, opened the VMAs with ‘YNTCD’ and ‘Lover’

Every few years, Taylor Swift will decide to make the MTV VMAs all about her. At this point, she’s absolutely one of the biggest things in music, so I get it and I don’t even mind it. I prefer Taylor turning the VMAs into The Taylor Show rather than seeing her try to pretend that everything isn’t all about her. Taylor walked the red carpet early in this Versace ensemble, which… is okay, I guess. Taylor’s style theme for Lover is “pantslessness.” She’s going to wear booty shorts for the next two months. Taylor Momsen says hi.

Taylor opened the VMAs, which CB hated in retrospect – CB thinks that Queen Latifah and Naughty By Nature’s performance should have been the opener (rather than the closer). I think Taylor pulls rank with MTV – she wants to open the show so she can relax and sit in the audience for the rest of the show. Taylor started with “You Need to Calm Down,” which was awful, and then she transitioned to “Lover,” which I actually liked a lot. Her costume = tragedy.

Taylor also won three VMAs over the course of the evening – Video of the Year (for YNTCD), Video for Good and Visual Effects. Taylor wants us to know that her NEW squad is full of LGBTQ peeps. She also used her platform to promote the Equality Act, so good for her.