Camila Cabello basically says that Shawn Mendes is the first guy she’s ever loved

Elle Magazine’s October issue is their Women In Music edition. They’re doing multiple covers and profiles of Camila Cabello, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, which… that’s kind of great. Those three women are doing some incredible things in music and in life. Y’all know I enjoy Camila because she’s just so… over the top. I love her drama. She reminds me a bit of vintage Ariana Grande (especially in this photoshoot). Camila, you see, is in LOVE. She wants to talk about how much she loves Shawn Mendes and how long she’s been in love with him and what their love is like. But she also wants to keep up the pretense of “not talking about her relationship because it’s TOO PRECIOUS!” This is so scripted-yet-RILL, I cannot handle it. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She found her confidence. “I think I just know myself more. I’m more gentle with myself. I think I naturally have less anxiety now, because I realized that so many of the things that brought it on weren’t so scary after all.”
On her OCD, and having insecurities and anxieties: “I ask myself this question every day. I think it’s chemical; I think I have high cortisol levels. I’m at a point in my life where everything feels so intense—it’s weird. And even when it’s something exciting, I think that just translates to anxiety and stress. I just have to breathe through stuff….The compulsive behavior happened to me as far back as elementary school. But the OCD, the more difficult side of it, came full swing at the end of my time with the group [Fifth Harmony]. I was under insane amounts of stress, and it was too much anxiety for me to handle; it turned into OCD. I’ve never taken medicine. I learned a lot of self-soothing and coping mechanisms to rewire my brain along the way. I think learning how to navigate it and be gentle with it—and even love it—makes you a better person in the end.
She’s in love for the first time: “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person. I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional.
Whether she ever felt “in love” before Shawn Mendes came around: “No, I hadn’t. I’ve loved people from afar, but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone but they don’t know…. It’s different.
But she’s cautious about discussing her romance: “As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.
The “secrecy” around Shawnmila: “I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”
She truly dumps out her purse about all of her TRUE LOVE, real love, first love feelings about Shawn Mendes and then she still pulls the “That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it” card. A masterclass in stoking dramz and interest in her romance. Too bad about her boyfriend before Shawn too – Camila just told the world that she didn’t love him. And before anyone breathes a f–king word about how Shawnmila is a fauxmance set up by publicists and music labels, HOW DARE YOU. You have no idea what it’s like to be *this* famous and truly in love for the first time with the exact guy whose publicist agreed to the romance contract. You should be ashamed of yourself! Their love is REAL and contractually necessary for another ten months.
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of Elle.
Tough hit on her ex Matthew ‘love coach’ Hussey!
I really don’t think she is referring to Shawn Mendes, she is asked about writing in this new Album more about her feelings and she said that for the past year and half she had these intense emotions, that she fell in love for the first time… that has to be Matthew Hussey ( the lasted 18 months or there abouts ). Right after that answer she’s asked you haven’t fallen in love before? and she said that from afar but that the feelings are different.
How romantic – did they bond over their use of racial slurs in the past?
I’d appreciate this fauxmance if those two were interesting, but no they’re as exciting as a bowl of oatmeal. Also her new songs are awful. (Very underwhelming New Music Friday as a whole tbh)
Whatever.
Some people are in love with being in love.
Each new romance is greater, deeper, truer than any other for them.
Drama, publicity, wash, rinse, repeat.
There is this really embarrassing video of them at the VMAs where they’re sitting next to each other bored, then Shawn touches his ear pierce, says something like we are on, and then cuddles into her and then they are giggling lovingly. This relationship is so incredibly fake, I think it has to be the worst one I’ve seen in years.
That said, I can’t wait until her peak is over. She’s a horrible singer. And the way she describes her anxiety ending (“I realized so many of the things that brought it on weren’t that scary anymore”)…sounds fake? Like without medication or therapy, hoe does it just go away like that? By loving yourself? Eh.
This is all so flat and contrived. To quote Bob’s burgers, “If she was a spice, she’d be flour.”