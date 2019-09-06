Camila Cabello basically says that Shawn Mendes is the first guy she’s ever loved

Elle Magazine’s October issue is their Women In Music edition. They’re doing multiple covers and profiles of Camila Cabello, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, which… that’s kind of great. Those three women are doing some incredible things in music and in life. Y’all know I enjoy Camila because she’s just so… over the top. I love her drama. She reminds me a bit of vintage Ariana Grande (especially in this photoshoot). Camila, you see, is in LOVE. She wants to talk about how much she loves Shawn Mendes and how long she’s been in love with him and what their love is like. But she also wants to keep up the pretense of “not talking about her relationship because it’s TOO PRECIOUS!” This is so scripted-yet-RILL, I cannot handle it. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She found her confidence. “I think I just know myself more. I’m more gentle with myself. I think I naturally have less anxiety now, because I realized that so many of the things that brought it on weren’t so scary after all.”

On her OCD, and having insecurities and anxieties: “I ask myself this question every day. I think it’s chemical; I think I have high cortisol levels. I’m at a point in my life where everything feels so intense—it’s weird. And even when it’s something exciting, I think that just translates to anxiety and stress. I just have to breathe through stuff….The compulsive behavior happened to me as far back as elementary school. But the OCD, the more difficult side of it, came full swing at the end of my time with the group [Fifth Harmony]. I was under insane amounts of stress, and it was too much anxiety for me to handle; it turned into OCD. I’ve never taken medicine. I learned a lot of self-soothing and coping mechanisms to rewire my brain along the way. I think learning how to navigate it and be gentle with it—and even love it—makes you a better person in the end.

She’s in love for the first time: “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person. I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional.

Whether she ever felt “in love” before Shawn Mendes came around: “No, I hadn’t. I’ve loved people from afar, but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone but they don’t know…. It’s different.

But she’s cautious about discussing her romance: “As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.

The “secrecy” around Shawnmila: “I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”