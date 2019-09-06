Margot Robbie covers Vogue Australia, talks Aussie accents & American residency

Margot Robbie covers the September issue of Vogue Australia. The magazine did multiple covers and… none of them are very good? I like the turquoise background, it pops, but why is “bedraggled cat with busted eye liner” the look for the September cover? I will never know. Anyway, Margot’s cover interview was conducted by Quentin Tarantino and honestly, the piece is rather charming. QT likes her a lot and he’s super-curious about Australia, the Aussie TV community and what it was like for her to transition from Aussie TV star to where she is now. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

How she’s able to work & live in America: “I have a working visa and I’m an American resident. But it does boggle my mind. It’s not something I ever dreamed of doing, because it was so unrealistic.”

Making a plan when she was on the Aussie soap opera Neighbours: “A few months after being on Neighbours, I witnessed a couple of cast members my age making that transition to LA after finishing up their contracts. I remember thinking: ‘Okay, now I have the lay of the land I have three options. One, I get fired because I’m not good enough. Two, I am good enough and I get to stay on Neighbours for 20 years and what an amazing life that would be. Or three, I take the gamble and make the jump over to America and try my luck in Hollywood. So about six months in I made the decision and started saving money and learning the American dialect. You’ve met me with my Australian accent now, but my Australian accent as it was then was very, very Australian.”

Making the move: “Yeah. During my three years on Neighbours I’d gotten a proper agent, Aran Michael, and he started helping me when I said I wanted to make the move. Every year I’d say: ‘Aran, I need to get to America, I’m getting too old. I’m going to miss my opportunity.’ I was 18. For some reason Dakota Fanning was the standard in my head. I’d say: ‘Do you know how many films Dakota Fanning has done by now? And she’s younger than me!’ But he was like: ‘No, we’ve got to time this so you get over there in advance of pilot season, meet with American managers, then come back in January to hit the ground running.’ You only get the chance to be brand-new once, so five days after October 22, which was when my Neighbours contract ended, I came over.”

She basically got her first TV show from her first audition: “Then all of a sudden I was shooting a pilot in New York City. You have to remember I was living on the Gold Coast, so I thought I was living in a city. When I’d see my family who live in Dalby [in rural Queensland] they’d call me a city kid. When I moved to Melbourne to do Neighbours, I was like: ‘Whoa, this is a city.’ Then when I got to New York, I’m like: ‘I was totally wrong, this is what a city looks like.’”

What she loved about QT’s script: “There are so many Hollywood stories and so many stories ingrained in Hollywood history and [the murder of Sharon Tate] is one of the standouts. So did I know Sharon Tate? Well, I knew all about her death. But I’d never ever looked into anything about her life and it wasn’t until reading your script that I suddenly went: ‘Oh my god, I’ve only ever thought about this woman dead.’ I had never taken a second to appreciate her life, and that’s what was so amazing and touching about your script. She became so alive on the page and alive in my imagination. I can see her doing all the things you had her doing, walking around or dancing in a bedroom or whatever it is. And then to go back and do all that research and watch all her movies and see her interviews – it was truly a great gift to focus on her life.”