Nicki Minaj announces retirement: ‘I’ve decided to retire & have my family’

Nicki Minaj has been with Kenneth Petty for…less than a year. They first got together in late 2018, and they made their social media couple debut last December. I remember reading some stuff about Petty’s background and thinking that he did not really seem like a catch. Nicki seems to have a bad picker, but also: two of her exes have claimed that she was physically abusive to them, so there’s that too. Basically, I think Nicki is extremely toxic in relationships (and in life) and she’s attracted to toxic men as well. So maybe Nicki and Kenneth Petty are perfect together.
Their relationship seemed to go from zero to 60 in about a month. There were rumors of an elopement, but then back in June, they got a marriage license. At some point, Nicki changed her social media handles to “Mrs. Petty” and told people last month that she would definitely marry Petty before the 90-day license was up. Well… we still haven’t gotten a hard confirmation on the marriage, but Nicki did drop this announcement to her Barbz:
I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019
The Barbz were freaking out and there were a lot of jokes about how this was finally Cardi B’s moment to shine (hehehe), but mostly the Barbz were just sad and emotional that Nicki would just quit her career so suddenly. Having stoked all that energy and attention, Nicki posted this:
I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019
So is she really retiring or is this just some kind of bulls–t scheme for attention, and maybe promotion of some kind? I don’t know. I could absolutely see her taking some time off and… then coming back in a year or two. Her last album “under-performed” and sometimes artists have to really go away to get people interested, you know?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
THANK GOD!!
I just will NEVA get over a human being who WILLINGLY surrounds herself around and supports pedophiles and rapists…..like she does
Me neither.
Glad she is retiring to spend more time with one of them. She is awful.
I don’t like who she’s ended up with but it’s a good time to leave. She’s got a successful song out right now and it’s always better to leave on a high note.
Starting a family with a registered sex offender and convicted killer. Good lord.
In her situation, I think this is more a decision based off fear, jealousy, and ego. I don’t think she wants to risk her career going any lower while other women’s stars are rising. But, I never think it’s a bad thing for a celeb to retire. That’s what I’d do if I had any talent to be famous–make my money and retire someplace beautiful to live out the rest of my life in privacy and comfort.
She’s extremely bitter and angry that Cardi is doing well while her career has gone down the drain(which has a lot to do with her toxic behavior in addition to the bad music). It’s all a ploy for attention. And that guy she picked to have a family with?? No ma’am.
Its all bad music. @ Wow- Cardi included.
All of this. It’s fine to take a break or go away for a while, but it’s too bad her retirement plan also involves bringing kids into such a mess. I don’t know if it’s worse off in the long run if any kid they decide to have turns out to be a boy, or a girl.
*insert massive eye roll* whatever girl. This is such a sad grab for attention. Is she an Olympic athlete?? Why would you have to retire from rapping to start a family?? Cardi did it WHILE pregnant. Now I’m not saying that is what works for everybody but she could have just quietly taken time off to have a family and come back when she was ready. No need for cryptic and abrupt announcements that you take back 24 hours later.
Who wants to bet that the “retirement” to “focus on having a family” was actually the brainchild of Nicki’s jealous, violent fiancé? The man is obviously disturbed, and getting engaged only a few months into a relationship is a huge red flag of obsessive, narcissistic toxicity.
I feel less sympathy for Nicki than I would for someone else just because of the people she chooses to surround herself with and defend. But still, it’s sad to see a strong, successful woman abandon her identity and career for a man.
What kills me is that no one seems to be talking about the implications of an influential woman basically saying that women can’t both work and have a family. Tell that to Cardi B, Angelina Jolie, Kelly Clarkson, Iman, Nancy Pelosi, and millions of other women.
This is just for attention because supporting that fiancee of hers is going to get oh so expensive right about now so trust and believe she’ll have to get back to work.
She’s a 36 yr-old woman who behaves like a 13 yr-old girl that is obsessed with what people think and say about her. She’s too talented and has had too much success to still be so preoccupied with the noise that surrounds her. Queen Radio is a mess – she plays her music and talks about the people who have crossed her. She’s petty, toxic, and has chosen a partner who served prison time for rape and manslaughter. All of this is to say that we could all use a break from her and she could benefit from a break to gain some perspective and get some therapy, but she won’t be gone for long because she thrives on fan adulation and drama.