Nicki Minaj announces retirement: ‘I’ve decided to retire & have my family’

Nicki Minaj has been with Kenneth Petty for…less than a year. They first got together in late 2018, and they made their social media couple debut last December. I remember reading some stuff about Petty’s background and thinking that he did not really seem like a catch. Nicki seems to have a bad picker, but also: two of her exes have claimed that she was physically abusive to them, so there’s that too. Basically, I think Nicki is extremely toxic in relationships (and in life) and she’s attracted to toxic men as well. So maybe Nicki and Kenneth Petty are perfect together.

Their relationship seemed to go from zero to 60 in about a month. There were rumors of an elopement, but then back in June, they got a marriage license. At some point, Nicki changed her social media handles to “Mrs. Petty” and told people last month that she would definitely marry Petty before the 90-day license was up. Well… we still haven’t gotten a hard confirmation on the marriage, but Nicki did drop this announcement to her Barbz:

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

The Barbz were freaking out and there were a lot of jokes about how this was finally Cardi B’s moment to shine (hehehe), but mostly the Barbz were just sad and emotional that Nicki would just quit her career so suddenly. Having stoked all that energy and attention, Nicki posted this:

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

So is she really retiring or is this just some kind of bulls–t scheme for attention, and maybe promotion of some kind? I don’t know. I could absolutely see her taking some time off and… then coming back in a year or two. Her last album “under-performed” and sometimes artists have to really go away to get people interested, you know?