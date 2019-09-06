Danielle Fishel’s felt guilty that her breastmilk made her baby’s medical condition worse

Actress Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp welcomed their first child June 24, a son named Adler Lawrence. Adler was due in July but arrived a month early and resided in the NICU for three weeks due to a condition called chylothorax, which is a leak in the lymphatic system that leads to liquid in the lungs. One of the more peculiar issue with chylothorax is that breastmilk worsens the condition. So Danielle was not able to breastfeed Adler until the condition healed, which, thankfully, it did, and Adler is now home. However, due to his not being allowed to consume breastmilk, he didn’t learn to latch properly, which likely means will not breastfeed at all. He’s receiving Danielle’s milk via bottle, but the fact that this is a medical condition has not lessened Danielle’s guilt at all. She still feels like it was somehow her fault.

Seeing her son whisked to the neonatal intensive care unit right after his birth was hard enough, but Danielle Fishel soon learned that mom guilt sets in pretty quickly too. “I had this feeling instantly of somehow it was my fault,” Fishel, 38, admits of her baby boy’s health condition: chylothorax, a “leak in the lymphatic system” that breast milk worsened. As a result, the couple “had to take him off of breast milk and put him on a specially formulated formula that doesn’t use the lymphatic system.” “This milk that I’m producing that’s supposed to keep him alive and is supposed to be the healthiest thing for him is the thing that’s keeping him in the hospital,” the actress says of her internal thoughts. “I just felt like it was somehow my fault. Even though I knew that wasn’t really rational, it’s hard.” “You want your body and everything you do as a mom to be functioning optimally for your baby and when it’s not, you feel like a failure,” Fishel continues. “There was a little bit of a mourning process and a grieving process for me there, but now that I’ve come to terms with it and I know that hopefully the plan is that I get to transition back to breast milk in the next few weeks, I’m feeling much better about that. We’ll see how it goes.” “I don’t anticipate [Adler] ever latching because he’s never been on my breast before, so it may be possible that he’s never able to actually breastfeed that way, but I have plenty of milk stored and I can always feed him from a bottle,” she tells PEOPLE, adding proudly, “He’s a pro with the bottle now.” While Fishel “can’t speak for” her producer husband Karp, 39, she insists that “mom guilt does not waste anytime kicking in” after a child is born, admitting she experienced it “instantly.” “Every second that you are awake doing anything, you feel guilty that you aren’t at home,” she says. And on the flip side of that, “Every second that you’re at home, you feel like you’re missing out on the other things that you’re supposed to be doing.”

It’s so scary to have your baby taken to NICU for any reason, let alone leave him there for three weeks as they try to get fluid out of his lungs. Danielle was likely trying to make sense of this any way she could and unfortunately, many women blame themselves first when looking for answers *raises hand*. All my friends who were unable to breastfeed echoed Danielle’s feelings: I was made to do this, why can’t I? I felt the same when I miscarried. There are stacks of fact-research books that explain what can go wrong that absolve us, but it doesn’t really matter in the moment. I’m delighted to hear that Adler is home and thriving.

As for Mom Guilt – preach! No matter how much you promise yourself you won’t succumb to it, it finds you. Danielle is not showing Adler’s face on social media but People did get some exclusive shots of him. He’s darling. However, she does post full face pics of her pup, Brunch, so I’m including some of those below.