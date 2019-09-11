Jennifer Aniston talks literal goddess circles, sexism & turning 50 with the NYT

Jennifer Aniston has a new profile in the New York Times this week. She’s promoting her Apple+ streaming series The Morning Show. The NYT describes her character as an Ann Curry-type, but… I think that’s kind of off-base, at least judging from the first trailer. I would say that it seems like Aniston is playing a Katie Couric-type – perky & personable morning show anchor – whose sunny optimism has become much more stagnant and jaded over time. Think, Katie Couric if she had stayed at the Today Show for all of Matt Lauer’s bulls–t. Anyway, this NYT piece wasn’t all that – if you ask me, her InStyle cover interview was much more interesting and thorough. Some highlights:
Jennifer & her friends really do literal goddess circles: The women landed safely, switched planes and, the next night, gathered for a ritual they’ve been doing for three decades: a goddess circle. Seated on cushions, cross-legged on the living room floor, they passed around a beechwood talking stick decorated with feathers and charms, much as they had done for every major event of their lives. They had circled before Aniston’s weddings to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. They circled when babies were born, and when Aniston and Theroux had to put down their dog, Dolly.
On turning 50 this year: “It’s so weird. There’s so much doom around that number… I’m entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life. Seriously, I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it’s just about to really bloom.”
What her ‘Morning Show’ character is about: “Children, guilt, power struggle, being a woman in the industry, going through a divorce, publicly going through a divorce, feeling alienated, being just a little bit of a screw-up.”
Whether she has a #MeToo story: Aniston says she does not, though she has certainly experienced her share of sexism in 30 years in the business. “Agents. Studios. Finding out what this actor made versus that actor made.”
On being well-known but never really, truly known: “There’s a similarity to my life. I relate in ways of feeling like, when you don’t want to be seen, and you don’t want to go out of the house, and you want to just scream, and you don’t want to walk on a red carpet. I don’t want to stand behind a podium, I don’t want to have my photograph taken, I want to just cry today. You know?”
Whether she could have played this character years ago: “No. I didn’t have the experience. It’s taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I’ve failed. I’ve succeeded. I’ve overcome. I’ve, you know, I’ve stayed around. I’m still here.”
While I am not tempted (whatsoever) to subscribe to Apple+, I think The Morning Show will be very successful, and I’m sure Jennifer will probably get nominated for awards and probably even win awards. Part of that will be about the work itself, part of it will be the prestige and money Apple puts behind the show, and part of it will be just Hollywood reaffirming to Jennifer that they’ll always see her as a TV actor. There’s nothing wrong with being a TV actor. But she ran away from that for years, and now she’s back in people’s homes again. And she’ll be rewarded for it. As for the literal goddess circles… I always thought it was a figure of speech, like she was just talking about hanging out with her girlfriends. I really didn’t know that they did true goddess circles for prayers and a talking stick and everything. Whoa.
Ugh I just don’t know about Apple+. I did buy the 3 year Disney streaming plan so that’s paid for, so maybe we could get Apple too. But I really want Acorn bc Midsomer Murders is leaving Netflix and I’m only on season 11!!!!!
I did see a figure on twitter last night laying out the cost of all the streaming services and it came to around 90 dollars (including CBS and such) so even with paying for internet, we would still come out ahead (since now I pay internet and cable and then Netflix, apparently Disney, etc.) So maybe. I don’t know.
Anyway. all that to say that I am interested in the Morning Show but I don’t know if I’m interested enough in it to get another streaming service. Will be interesting to see how many feel the same way.
Just the headline Goddess Circle…ugh! Not reading the article, just saying…
Regular folks say My Friends.
Rich folks Goddess Circle..what a load of full of herself.
Goddess circle sitting around passing charms and stuff, yall call other folk witches. This is some silly high school girl mess. LOL
She really does live like Rachel Green doesn’t she?
literal goddess circles, as opposed to just goddess circles? literally!
She is so annoying
This goddess circle thing strongly reminds me of a scene from the 4th season of The Affair with Helen and her neighbor.
It reminds me of The Circle..
Wow. I always thought the goddess circles talk was like, a metaphor. Huh.
Ooohhh, just had a thought. I’d be down for a #celebitches goddess circle ⭕️
Rich white lady goddess circles. Lol.
While I am not tempted (whatsoever) to subscribe to Apple+,
This.
Yup.