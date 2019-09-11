Renee Zellweger wore Ulyana Sergeenko to the wildly popular TIFF premiere of ‘Judy’

Here are some photos of Renee Zellweger at the TIFF premiere of Judy, the movie about the last year of Judy Garland’s life. For the premiere, Renee wore this buttony Ulyana Sergeenko dress which… I mean, the Duchess of Cambridge would love this, right? It feels very Kate. It feels very Renee too. Not my vibe, but whatever.
Anyway, I’ve been waiting to see what the critical reaction to Judy would be, because I was judging it harshly from the photos and the first trailer. The photos of Renee in Judy-drag are horrendous, and the trailer seemed… awful, to me at least. But apparently critics at TIFF love the movie and they’re trying to make “Renee has Oscar buzz for playing Judy Garland” into a thing. Really?? Really:
Renée Zellweger and cast receive a standing ovation after the screening of #JudyTheFilm at #TIFF19. pic.twitter.com/zRMsH9u2gu
— Judy (In Theaters Sept 27) (@JudyTheFilm) September 11, 2019
Critics seem to be uniformly raving about Renee’s performance in particular, especially since she carries the film and it’s all about JUDY of course. Whatever. If she wins an Oscar for this, I’ll eat my hat. She could manage to get an Oscar nomination though, depending on what the Best Actress field looks like in late December.
Meanwhile, Renee recently told a story about how she overheard a man talking about her plastic surgery around 2014:
On particularly “painful” moment came when she was on the London subway and a man sitting next to her started talking to the two women he was with. “They were talking about Hollywood and how Hollywood ladies are so silly, especially that Renée Zellweger,” Zellweger, now 50, told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle during a Town Hall session. “How could she do that? Why would she go and have surgery on her face like we wouldn’t know? She doesn’t look like herself, and you can’t just do that where you go and don’t look like yourself, ‘cause we expect you to look like yourself,” Zellweger recalled the man saying.
“And I thought, ‘Wow, that’s interesting. Anyway, here’s my stop,’ ” Zellweger continued. “So I get up and I stand next to the door waiting for it to open and the man is still talking about how stupid I am. And he looked up and he said, ‘Oh God, you’re not — you are! Oh my God, but you look just like yourself!’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s funny how that works, isn’t it?’ “
Zellweger said the moment stung, but she was able to move past it without letting it affect her daily life. “It’s only momentarily where you go, ‘Jeez, wow, that’s pretty painful.’ But I don’t live in that,” she continued. “It just visits my life here and there and I’m not really privy on that stuff until someone sends it to me. I don’t seek it out.”
I don’t really understand the purpose of that story? Like, Renee truly looked radically different and I will forever believe that she went under the knife to achieve that look. But it feels like Renee wants us to 100% believe her vaguely worded denials about the obvious surgery, and not only that, we should feel sympathy for her because she overheard someone making a valid point about plastic surgery? It’s strange.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she was nominated as she’s been nominated consistently over the years.
I saw the play this is based on in Edinburgh years ago and it was really, really good (as was the actress playing Judy). I could totally see awards for the part if they’ve done a decent enough job transferring it.
I don’t understand why it’s offensive when people have a genuine reaction when someone gets plastic surgery. If you look different, then there’s gonna be talk. It doesn’t have to be rude, but if someone in my life were to get a face lift, or anything else. My reaction would be,” they look different.” It’s not a negative and it’s your body, do what you want.
She had said this in the last few days as well:
“(T)he implication that I somehow needed to change what was going on because it wasn’t working – that makes me sad”
Which certainly isn’t a denial of any kind. It seems more that she was upset that people thought she HAD to get surgery to keep working rather than the choice to do it for herself.
If she TRULY didn’t go under the knife, she either got fillers or some kind of injectable or she had some sort of strange reaction to medication (like in the way you can get moonface from steroids). But there’s no way she just looked THAT differently without some kind of third party intervention.
I am glad that she’s looking like old Renee again. I always thought she was incredibly incredibly cute, and growing up in the 90s, I always appreciated that she didn’t just look like everyone else. She had her own look – she was recognizable, and in a similar way to how most people just love Sandra Bullock, Renee was kind of adored for being this sweet, quirky woman.
That subway story sounds made up.
Are you really surprised there’s Oscar talk? The whole thing just screams Oscar bait to me.
At the time, she really did look different, and I thought she had gotten her eyelids done, which would’ve been totally understandable and more of a medical procedure than plastic surgery for vanity sake. But now she looks like herself again… I don’t understand!
I honestly do not understand the secrecy. I’ve had a couple of things done and I talk freely about it. No shame, no justifying. I had something that could be fixed so I fixed it and I’m pleased about it.