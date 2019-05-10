Renee Zellweger’s Judy Garland drag revealed: does Renee pull it off?

I’m old enough to remember when Judy Davis did a miniseries about Judy Garland’s later years called Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows. I remember that Davis won tons of awards for her portrayal. But because every generation has to retell these stories, now we’re getting Renee Zellweger playing the iconic Judy Garland. Renee’s film is called Judy. It’s about the last year of Garland’s life (1968) when she was addicted to pills, broke and a complete mess after having worked all of her life and having her money stolen by bad men and bad managers. Judy comes out in September, but they just released some photos and the poster. Honestly, with the wig and makeup, Renee does sort of look like Judy Garland. But it’s like some weird uncanny valley sh-t too, right? To promote the first images, Renee spoke to People Magazine about playing a real-life person:

“When there’s a better understanding of what it takes for a person to continue under certain circumstances there is a level of empathy and respect that you can’t help but feel,” says Zellweger. The Bridget Jones’ Diary actress, who spent two hours a day in the makeup chair getting prosthetics, contact lenses and wigs applied to look like Garland, says she hopes the biopic gives audiences a better understanding of Garland. “What she had to overcome in a time when women didn’t necessarily feel that they had power over their own lives in the way that we do today,” says Zellweger. “That stayed with me and I hope folks will be moved by that as well.”

Two hours in hair and makeup? Honestly, it looks like they just plopped a wig on her and powdered her, no offense to Renee. Here’s the thing that People Mag didn’t include though: I don’t think the film company bought Judy’s life rights or anything, and they definitely didn’t get approval from her family. Liza Minnelli slapped back at this film last year, saying: “I have never met nor spoken to Renée Zellweger. I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100% fiction.” Renee never met with Liza and Liza does NOT approve. Ouch.

This photo is freaking me out:

Oh, and the trailer just dropped. This looks like a cheap Lifetime movie, good lord.