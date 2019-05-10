Taylor Swift on fans finding Easter eggs in her IGs: ‘I’ve trained them to be that way’

Taylor Swift covers the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly. She’s speaking on her own behalf again, yay! And the interview is just a reminder that everything is just… a lot better for everyone when Taylor gets to earnestly explain her motivations, her vision, her music and mindset, all without having to be filtered through a dark-snake public silence. In fact, most of the interview is about how Taylor communicates with the Snake Fam wordlessly, through Easter eggs embedded in Instagrams and fashion choices and more. Yes, she’s doing it all on purpose. Some highlights from Taylor’s EW cover story:

On all of the Instagram clues about her album: “I figured they’d figure it out later, but a lot of their theories were actually correct. Those Easter eggs were just trying to establish that tone, which I foreshadowed ages ago in a Spotify vertical video for ‘Delicate’ by painting my nails those [pastel] colors… I’ve trained them to be that way…I love that they like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I’ll keep doing it. It’s fun. It feels mischievous and playful.”

The fans are responsible for her return to twee & sugary: “It’s definitely the fans that made that tonal shift in the way I was feeling. Songwriters need to communicate, and part of communicating correctly is when you put out a message that is understood the way you meant it. reputation was interesting because I’d never before had an album that wasn’t fully understood until it was seen live. When it first came out everyone thought it was just going to be angry; upon listening to the whole thing they realized it’s actually about love and friendship, and finding out what your priorities are.”

On Takedown Culture: “I would look out into the audience and I’d see these amazing, thoughtful, caring, wonderful, empathetic people. So often with our takedown culture, talking s— about a celebrity is basically the same as talking s— about the new iPhone. So when I go and I meet fans, I see that they actually see me as a flesh-and-blood human being. That — as contrived as it may sound — changed [me] completely, assigning humanity to my life.”

There’s emotional content on the new album: “There’s a lot of a lot on this album. I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing…. You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say.” There’s also, she adds, some “really, really, really, really sad songs,” but “not enough to where you need to worry about me.”

Brave to be vulnerable: “This time around I feel more comfortable being brave enough to be vulnerable, because my fans are brave enough to be vulnerable with me. Once people delve into the album, it’ll become pretty clear that that’s more of the fingerprint of this — that it’s much more of a singer-songwriter, personal journey than the last one.”

Taylor on balance & the curated life: “Our priorities can get messed up existing in a society that puts a currency on curating the way people see your life. Social media has given people a way to express their art. I use it to connect with fans. But on the downside you feel like there are 3 trillion new invisible hoops that you have to jump through, and you feel like you’ll never be able to jump through them all correctly…We’re always learning, and that’s something that I also had to learn — that I’ve got to be brave enough to learn. Learning in public is so humiliating sometimes…. Do I feel more balanced in my life than I ever have before? Um, probably yeah. But is that permanent? No. And I think being okay with that has put me in a bit of a better position.”