Rihanna’s partnership with LVMH is official, she’ll have her own ‘Fenty’ fashion label

Rihanna is doing so much with Fenty Beauty, plus her lingerie line, plus music plus acting plus I think she’s still dating that hot guy, although we rarely hear about that. Rihanna has had a long-standing relationship with Dior, and she’s the face of Dior Sunglasses. But Rihanna is not content to just model for big fashion houses. No. She’s going to create her own fashion line under the Fenty banner, and she’s doing it for the biggest fashion conglomerate in the world, LVMH.

Rihanna and LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) have officially confirmed they are going into the fashion business together under the Fenty banner. The pop star and the French luxury giant issued a brief statement saying the new luxury maison would be based in Paris. It will be “centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand.” The release mentioned the collection would debut for spring 2019 retailing, but did not detail the distribution strategy or precise timing.

It is understood the products will be released in the coming weeks, mainly via digital channels. The statement spelled out a Web domain — http://www.fenty.com — and revealed the logo.

”Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH.

For her part, Rihanna said, “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”