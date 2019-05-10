Naomi Scott in Burberry at the UK ‘Aladdin’ premiere: beautiful or budget?

Here are photos from the London premiere of Disney’s live-action Aladdin. I still… don’t know what to think. Granted, I’m not the target market for these live-action remakes, just as I wasn’t the target market for the original ‘90s animated films. But considering how Disney owns everything now and they like to run everything with precision, doesn’t Aladdin just seem messy from start to finish? The casting, putting Will Smith in as Genie, the look of the film? It’s just… not up to Disney standards. LOL, it will probably make hundreds of millions of dollars, I’m sure.
To me, even the premiere looked sort of budget, although I think that’s quite common with premieres for kids’ films these days. The organizers of the premieres are not aiming for everything to look perfect. The fashion choices though… good lord. Naomi Scott – who plays Jasmine – wore Burberry and the house of Burberry did her dirty. The design purposefully bulges and bunches around her waist and hips… yikes. Naomi’s hair could be a lot better than this too.
Mena Massoud plays Aladdin and he went for comfort. Will Smith looked nice though. Also included in these photos: Marwan Kenzari, who is super-cute.
Director Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley. Yikes, her hair.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why does her dress have belt loops?
Naomi is so beautiful! She deserves better styling. I’m sure she could pull off some beautiful things.
That dress is so pretty from the front. Then she turns to the side and yikes.
Her outfit from the side makes it look like she’s posing for one of those before and after extreme weight loss photos (“Look how big my jeans are now!”). I love her makeup, though. So very pretty.
Mena Massoud looks charming; he’s got a great smile and I always like seeing people from my part of the world do well.
So it’s supposed to look like oversized pants are falling off of her?
#notmyjasmine
😉
Ugh I’m still mad over her casting. And the American accents.
Yeah. I am sure Naomi is a wonderful actress but this role should have went to someone else. She looks nothing like Jasmine and Naomi isn’t even Arabic. They should have went with a new comer…someone Arabic…more exotic looking. Naomi simply looks like a Caucasian girl with a spray tan. I actually think she did darken her skin for the role because in the movie she is probably a few shades darker than her natural color.
👏👏👏👏
Both dresses are awful. And forget about the hair. That silver-green rag is horrible!
I feel like this movie is going to seriously flop. The casting of the leads is uninspired, imo.
Wait, GUY RITCHIE directed this? That seems so weird to me. He has a really distinct style and …well, I wouldn’t think it would fit the source material.
I’m totally watching it though and yes, I am ashamed of myself for it. But I am *not* watching the new Lion King because that really is a ridiculous money grab. It’s the exact same movie with updated graphics! It’s not “live action”, it’s CGI.
Why is she showing so much skin while the men are all covered up? Do better with the power dynamics, people.