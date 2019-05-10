Kristen Bell supports teachers: they spend 8 hours a day with our children

Embed from Getty Images

As Hecate mentioned in the story about Amy Poehler yesterday, all three of us are the children of public school teachers. My brother is a teacher too! It’s impressive when you think about it. It’s also impressive, as a parent, to consider the amount of work that teachers put in with our kids every day. Sure they get good vacations and decent hours, but it really is a thankless, underpaid job. Teachers also don’t have enough supplies and often have to buy their own. Kristen Bell knows this and has been highlighting teachers on her social media who could use a hand. In an appearance on Access Live Kristen talked about her initiative and they brought on a teacher she’d helped! It was a surprise to both Kristen and the teacher and it was heartwarming actually. I’m putting some of the quotes below and you can also watch the video at the end of this post.

Teachers are the true celebrities

Kristen: They’re raising the generation. If we can’t support the people that are spending eight hours a day with our children… eight hours with my children, that’s my max. On Saturday and Sunday my husband and I do tap out. We’re talking about a teacher who spends all day with your kids, who is interested, who is pulling out their own checkbooks to provide things to the class. Add 30 more kids on top of yours. We have Sarah Valdez, one of the teachers, backstage

Kristen: Why didn’t you tell me? What did that mean to you what Kristen Bell did? Getting everything for your classroom.

Teacher Sarah Valdez: It has made it so I can be the best teacher for my kids. It’s my first year teaching so I’m starting from zero. I just didn’t realize how much teachers actually provide on their own. So just getting all the things helped relieve that stress. You have said [on social media] our teachers should not have to fund the classroom from their own pocket

Kristen: I got this idea from Busy Philipps. Somebody thought of it. I saw this idea, featured teacher. With Amazon you can create a list of things you need. Busy posted it and I [did] it every week because my fans are so generous. Every Friday I post featured teacher Friday. Then I post their Amazon wish list.

After that they had a video of the kids from Ms. Valdez’s classroom thanking Kristen and it was so sweet! For all you can say about Kristen, she cares deeply and does try to help. She’s got over 10 million followers on Instagram and this is a great way to leverage that instead of just through sponcons or free vacations. Now I want to watch The Good Place again, I haven’t been keeping up with it.

Here’s that video:

