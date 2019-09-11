Sharon Osbourne got another facelift and can barely move her mouth

Back in May, Sharon Osbourne revealed on her show The Talk that she had a facelift scheduled for the fall. She said “in September, I will have a new face.” On the premiere of The Talk this week, Sharon premiered her new face and it was obviously healing for her still, I’ll say that. She said she was still in pain and that she was in “a bit of pain.” The other women told her she looked “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” because what else are they going to say about it? She could barely speak. That video is at the bottom of the post and here’s what she said about her operation, which was five weeks ago.

I had my neck done, my jowls. He kind of pulled it from the top of my head. Everything was lifted up. It looks more refreshed. [I'm still in] a little bit of pain. You can’t complain when you wanted to do it.

Someone commented on the YouTube video that it was Sharon’s third facelift, but I think it may have been her fourth actually. She said in 2016 she was “on face three and counting.” There’s no shame in getting a facelift or two, and I appreciate that Sharon is open about everything that she’s had done, but she has been looking overly tweaked and pulled for years. Hopefully this will settle for her because you could tell she was having trouble talking. It really does seem like she’s trying to fix something else with all this plastic surgery.

Here’s what she looked like earlier this year. I think this was fine?
The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals

And here’s the video of her now.

11 Responses to “Sharon Osbourne got another facelift and can barely move her mouth”

  1. ByTheSea says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Her face, her choice. If I had half the money these people have, my navel would be on my forehead, with the all the “lifts” I’d get. LOL

    Reply
  2. Moeketsi says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:07 am

    LMFAO!!!! Made my day…

    Reply
  3. Swack says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:11 am

    So sad that one can no longer age gracefully today. Even if I had the money I would not mess with my natural look.

    Reply
  4. Life is Cheese says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Her husband looks like the walking dead and she is trying to look 20. Sigh. Why do women put so much pressure on themselves?

    Reply
  5. Lisa says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:29 am

    She looked fine before the latest surgery but it is her body and her money.

    Reply
  6. grumpyterrier says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Why is she sitting on a broken sofa with Sean Astin? She’s got a gorgeous face and great haircut, I just wish she would tone down that strident red color of her hair.

    Reply
  7. Mere says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:41 am

    Face looks great but the hair is really aging her

    Reply
  8. Kitten says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:48 am

    I guess when you have a shit-ton of money and all the time in the world, plastic surgery becomes your hobby. I honestly believe that sometime soon, the plastic surgery look will go out of style. Forehead wrinkles and eye crinkles will be seen as cute and unusual.

    Reply
  9. shelley says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Her money, her face. At least she’s honest about it — unlike all the celebs who chalk it up to drinking water, using sunscreen and getting enough rest.

    Surgery like this is major business though, and it concerns me that she seems so casual about being under general anaesthesia so many times. Presumably her doctors have all given her the lowdown on the associated risks….

    Reply

