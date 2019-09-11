Chance the Rapper moves his tour back so he can be there for his wife & daughters



Two weeks ago, Chance the Rapper, 26, joined the lineup of Dave Chappelle’s concert for Dayton, Ohio, a chance for the community to come together in the wake of the terrorist attack at the beginning of August (and to enjoy some fantastic music, too). Chance was gearing up to start touring in support of his first album, The Big Day, on Saturday. However, he announced on Instagram that he is pushing back his tour following the events of another big day, this one last week when his second daughter, Marli, was born. Chance and his wife of one year, Kirsten Corley, also have daughter Kensli, four. This is what he wrote and his Instagram photo accompanying it is above.

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

[From Instagram]

“>People notes that the tour’s start date has been pushed back to January 15, 2020, though several dates, including one in Chance’s hometown of Chicago, haven’t been rescheduled yet. Hopefully, they will be soon, and everyone who had purchased tickets will be able to make the rescheduled dates.

Good for Chance for deciding to push back his tour to focus on his family. They need him, and he needs them, too. I can’t imagine how difficult it would be to go on tour knowing that he would be missing Marli’s first milestones and that time to bond with her and Kensli and to be there for his wife too. Chance should be able to not worry about his music and his tour for a bit so that he can enjoy his time with his family. Congratulations to Chance, Kirsten, and Kensli, and welcome, Marli!