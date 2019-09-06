Jennifer Aniston on turning 50: ‘Things aren’t shutting down, I feel physically incredible’

I’ve got a birthday coming up soon. I don’t want to talk numbers or anything, but by now you know that I’m an Xennial and so you can do the math. I was really concerned last year about aging and whether my body and my life was going to fall apart once I reached a certain number. Well…my body has definitely, 100% slowed down over the past few years. I can’t work out the way I used to, I have more grey hair than ever, I browse “age-defying” night creams for fun and sometimes parts of my body will just hurt for no reason. I’ve thrown out my back twice in the past year. So… I’m dealing with it with as much grace and denial as I can manage. But I actually find myself getting angry at women older than me who are like “Fifty feels amazing!” Bitch, you lie. Jennifer Aniston really is that bitch. Jennifer covers InStyle to promote The Morning Show (her Apple+ series) and she talks about aging and turning 50 earlier this year.

Turning 50: “Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number.’ I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.” She feels more control over her life now: “Women were never allowed to have power. Power feels sexy to me today, as does women’s intelligence and how capable and creative they are.” On The Morning Show: “The show gives you a behind-the-curtain peek at a lot of things — what it takes to pull off a morning show, the unique lifestyle of these anchors, the obsession with celebrity culture, and humanity in the midst of corruption. Plus we’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace, for all these years. We’re looking at the ways in which we’ve all normalized this behavior and how we’re all by-products of our environment, having grown up with sexism encoded in our messaging, however extreme or subtle. This show looks at how a culture of silence can slowly evolve and how we sometimes participate without even realizing it.” On her consistent LBD-style: “Some people would call that playing it safe. But I know when I’m comfortable with something [or someone], and I know when I’m not.” She refuses to go grey: Aniston confides that she plans to keep her monthly colorist appointments until the bitter end. “I’m not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair.” Skincare, etc: Skin care, however, is her real obsession. “I think it’s because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15. I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager.” Aniston is a facial aficionada and rattles off the names of her go-to pros….She also swears by her daily glass of celery juice and E3Live superfood supplements, as well as a series of complexion-friendly tools, like the vibrating 24-karat-gold sculpting bar from her friend, the makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. “It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll.”

[From InStyle]

“Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible.” RLY? No, I’m asking, really? She still feels incredible? Because I’m a decade younger than her and physically I feel like I’m half-dead most of the time. Maybe it’s just different for some women. Also: I have no doubt that Jennifer spends a lot of time and money on skincare, but let’s be real about it – she’s developing one of those “LA faces” from her use of fillers and Botox. It’s nowhere near as bad as many women these days, which is why she gets away with only talking about moisturizing and supplements and not all of the other stuff.

Also: people are talking about how InStyle “darkened” Jennifer’s skin for this photoshoot. InStyle claims that they were trying to do a take on the model Veruschka. It’s not really blackface, but it does seem… like a bad choice.