Prince George & Princess Charlotte gave toothy grins before school in a new photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted this lovely photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte yesterday. The photo was taken at Kensington Palace, just before William and Kate did the drop off. I love everything about it – I love Charlotte’s arm around her brother, squeezing his waist, while you can make out that George has his arm around Lottie too. I love their little toothy grins and Charlotte’s general vibe of fearlessness. I’d still be willing to bet that her ponytail didn’t even make it through her first hour of school. And I still say that Prince George basically looks like Joe Alwyn entirely. Taylor Swift is engaged to a six-year-old British prince.
I’m including more photos from the school-walk below. I’m starting to get a real vibe of George and Charlotte’s relationship and how it probably mimics Prince Charles and Princess Anne’s relationship. Charles always adored his sister for her boldness and easy-going nature. I suspect that George is probably more like Charles too – a bit quiet, shy and reserved. I bet George comes out of his shell A LOT now that Charlotte goes to the same school.
Oh, and it didn’t take long for those “Kate is cosplaying Diana!” stories to appear. To her credit, Kate did not copy Diana’s outfit from William or Harry’s first day of school. But… Kate did copy one of Diana’s outfits to an almost eerie degree:
Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana's Floral Style for Princess Charlotte's First Day of School https://t.co/Ec2Wgzt8kf
— People (@people) September 5, 2019
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Kensington Palace.
That picture is really cute. honestly, I enjoyed seeing that picture more than the actual arrival video. I think you get more of a vibe for their relationship, even though its a still picture.
I’ll admit yesterday when I first saw Kate’s dress, I immediately thought “wonder how long before someone digs up a Diana dress like this.” I have thoughts but people always jump down my throat about them. So…..I’ll just say I was not surprised to see that it was a Diana look.
It’s certainly a very 80s look isn’t it? There’s a way to look more modern without being flashy, too revealing etc. Surely she has stylists? Her mother does a better job with her outfit selections.
I never thought Charlotte looked like her daddy until seeing that header pic of her smiling WOW!!!! She is a brown eyed, brown haired him but not him as a little kid; it’s him now in cute little girl size!
All I see is QE2. I don’t understand how others don’t see it.
Yeah, me too.
I have been saying the thing for years. Put a grey wig on Charlotte and you would get a mini-me.
Did Kate cosplay Diana or are long sleeved pink floral dresses common and in vogue? Like I suspect she has intentionally dressed like Diana in the past but this doesn’t seem like the strongest example.
Flowery dresses are en vogue atm. Marks and Spencer ads keep popping up in my Facebook feed and at first I thought the dress Kate has on was an M&S one because in my tiny mind its remarkably similar in style and colour to the one in the ad.
That was my thought too, dresses like that are not unusual. The comparison is kind of silly.
The kids are adorable!
I have to confess to not wearing florals because I feel like Miranda Priestly ‘Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.’
But I do feel like I’ve noticed lots of women wearing them lately.
hmmm, the dresses are similar…but all I can see is how unhappy Diana looks in this pic.
Florals have been big for the past couple of years and are still going strong, especially small scale 90s styles.
I don’t think this instance is Diana cosplay.
At this point, its just funny (weird, but funny.) If there weren’t 10000 other instances of her cosplaying Diana, and it had only been a handful of times, I would be on board with the idea that this is sheer coincidence and not a big deal. But considering Kate’s pattern of copying Diana…..I would be really surprised if it was a coincidence.
(for the record I still don’t think its a “big deal” in itself. I just find it funny and weird, but its not something that signals the end of the monarchy or whatever.)
Yes similar dresses, but no, not copying Diana. Beautiful dress anyway.
After her dressing Louis in the exact same shirt Harry wore when he was his age and the other examples of her dressing like Diana and dressing George and Louis like Diana dressed William and Harry, I’m sure she is cosplaying Diana at this point.
She wears a ton of Catherine Walker, Diana’s designer – who is now deceased, and whose husband recycles old designs Diana liked for Kate.
Kate is just so strange to me. I don’t even know what to say beyond that.
The kids are adorable and seem close. I think Charlotte has William’s face. It reminds me of George W. Bush and Jenna Bush where she has his face but her mom’s face shape and I notice it every time I see a picture.
Very cute kids.
aaaaw, George looks like a little vampire, too cute. And Charlotte has so much spark. Wonderful pic!
George is giving me strong Papa Middleton vibes, and now I can’t unsee it. I’ve always thought Charlotte looks just like QEII, but I definitely am starting to see William in her, too.
It’s fair to say both Duchesses take style inspiration from their glamourous late mother-in-law. The most striking one I have seen on the internet is a picture of Meghan in Africa a little while before she met Harry not only wearing the same white shirt with sunglasses pinned down the front and tucked into a black skirt but also striking the exact same hands on the hips pose that Diana did on one of her own African tours. There are also other very similar looks on various sites that have side by side ensemble comparisons with Diana of both Kate & Meghan.
Yeah, I agree. I’ve seen both do it.
But I’m not seeing it with this dress. Apparently floral dresses are only a Diana thing now?
I would say this is more a Diane Von Furstenburg look than a Princess Diana look but purely for the sake of gossip, it’s fun to think she’s channelling Di
Adorable, and I also love their arms around each other. No pony tail didn’t last long. Wish they did a before and after school first day pic, probably would have been great!!! Kate looks like she has sense of humor about her kids, maybe she would have done that who knows probably not very royal to share.
The dress apparently is a redo. She wore this same dress to Harry and Meghan’s rehearsal or something like that. There are a couple of stories out there about it. Kate’s height and slim build makes her a natural for following some of Diana’s style. I wish she would follow her a bit more to be honest, but not sure this dress is really a great example of that. It’s just a nice floral printed dress.
How cute are these kids? I agree, that ponytail probably didn’t make it through the day. My daughters’ never do. Even French braids have a tendency to come loose on my youngest, though she has fine, thin hair that doesn’t hold anything but knots in it. *eyeroll*
George’s little toothless grin is adorable.
That argument would work if it had happened once or twice. At this point its been so frequent that its hard to say its not deliberate.
But, I believe you and I have had this discussion before and we do not see eye to eye on it.