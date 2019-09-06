Prince George & Princess Charlotte gave toothy grins before school in a new photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted this lovely photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte yesterday. The photo was taken at Kensington Palace, just before William and Kate did the drop off. I love everything about it – I love Charlotte’s arm around her brother, squeezing his waist, while you can make out that George has his arm around Lottie too. I love their little toothy grins and Charlotte’s general vibe of fearlessness. I’d still be willing to bet that her ponytail didn’t even make it through her first hour of school. And I still say that Prince George basically looks like Joe Alwyn entirely. Taylor Swift is engaged to a six-year-old British prince.

I’m including more photos from the school-walk below. I’m starting to get a real vibe of George and Charlotte’s relationship and how it probably mimics Prince Charles and Princess Anne’s relationship. Charles always adored his sister for her boldness and easy-going nature. I suspect that George is probably more like Charles too – a bit quiet, shy and reserved. I bet George comes out of his shell A LOT now that Charlotte goes to the same school.

Oh, and it didn’t take long for those “Kate is cosplaying Diana!” stories to appear. To her credit, Kate did not copy Diana’s outfit from William or Harry’s first day of school. But… Kate did copy one of Diana’s outfits to an almost eerie degree:

Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana's Floral Style for Princess Charlotte's First Day of School https://t.co/Ec2Wgzt8kf — People (@people) September 5, 2019