Donald Trump is still acting bonkers about the fictitious Alabama hurricane

Did you think we were done with this hellscape story about Donald Trump and the fictional Alabama hurricane? Of course not. To recap, last weekend, Trump claimed that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian. At the moment of the claim, Dorian’s path in every model had the hurricane moving from the Bahamas up to Northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The issue with the models was “where will it hit in that very specific area of the Southeastern coast?” Alabama was never a factor. But instead of just admitting he made a mistake or misread the model or whatever, Trump has spent the entire f–king week insisting that Alabama totally dodged a bullet because the hurricane was coming straight for them. He even changed a NOAA map WITH A SHARPIE to add a “hurricane path bubble” to include Alabama. This whole thing has been psychotic.
After the Sharpie debacle, Trump spent all g–damn day on Thursday talking about the fictitious Alabama hurricane, all while Dorian raged in the Carolinas. He got his National Security Advisor to make an actual statement trying to explain the Alabama thing.
The White House just issued a statement from the homeland security adviser — Rear Admiral Peter Brown — insisting Trump was briefed Sunday on the potential impact from Dorian, which he says included "possibility of tropical storm force winds in southeastern Alabama." pic.twitter.com/yD74EaUhP0
Trump also summoned a Fox News reporter into the Oval Office to insist that Alabama was always going to be in Dorian’s path:
Fox News senior White House correspondent John Roberts had just finished his 3 p.m. live shot on Thursday when President Donald Trump beckoned him into the Oval Office. The President had one argument to make, according to an internal Fox email Roberts sent about the meeting provided to CNN.
“He stressed to me that forecasts for Dorian last week had Alabama in the warning cone,” Roberts wrote. “He insisted that it is unfair to say Alabama was never threatened by the storm.”
Roberts’ analysis of the meeting was that the President was “just looking for acknowledgment that he was not wrong for saying that at some point, Alabama was at risk — even if the situation had changed by the time he issued the tweet” on Sunday morning, in which he said the state “will most likely be hit.” The President also provided Roberts with graphics to make his points.
A White House aide familiar with the Oval Office meeting with Roberts said that Trump also voiced his displeasure about Fox News anchor Shepard Smith’s skeptical reporting about the Alabama map. The President summoned Roberts “to hit back at Shepard Smith,” the White House aide said.
Roberts claimed in his email that he pointed out to the President that by the time of his tweet warning Alabama and other states of the storm — 10:51 am ET on Sunday — Dorian’s projected trajectory had moved much farther east and was no longer including any part of Alabama.
The dumbest timeline, my lord. As for the Shep Smith thing – apparently, Shep went OFF yesterday on-air on Fox News, calling the Alabama debacle “fake news defined.”
Trump also posted some old maps… which were actually tracking wind… and I still can’t believe he’s still worried about this. We thought the Trump beef of the week was going to be about Debra Messing. But no. He’s beefing with… hurricane fake news.
Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast). The Fake News knows this very well. That’s why they’re the Fake News!
Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit. The Fake News denies it! pic.twitter.com/elJ7ROfm2p
I mean this seriously: the Alabama obsession really feels…clinical at this point? I mean if someone in your life was acting this way, you'd be legit concerned.
I mean it was always pretty hard to get my grampa to stop talking about the Jerries went his mind started to go, too.
He is bonkers so no surprise.
HIs dementia is escalating rapidly. Can we invoke the 25th amendment now, please?
The media needs to start asking Pence and Cabinet members why they haven’t invoked the 25th at every opportunity. And we need to put pressure on them to do so.
He looks decrepit and insane in that top photo.
Because he is.
There’s a google browser extension that will automatically change every photo of Trump into a photo of kittens. It helps keep the despair somewhat at bay.
I downloaded that, but it never worked for me! I tried different browsers and still nothing.
How did you succeed? His face makes my soul hurt.
The delusion and narcissism is strong in this one.
Welp with the help of the Democratic party, the GOP has effectively rendered impeachment completely useless at this point. I’ve been saying for almost a year now that not impeaching will cause far more damage to the country than impeaching would and yeah, I think that’s pretty obvious at this stage. Because if we can’t impeach Trump for the unending damage he’s caused to our country; the sheer DANGER that he is to our collective safety, then we cannot impeach any future president. For anything.
Right on, Kitten. The damage being wrought by inaction on Trump’s constant appalling behavior is staggering, just frightening to think about.
How anyone goes about their day thinking any of this is any way normal is unfathomable to me. Yet here we are.
It blows my mind that there are Congress members within the Dem party that think that potentially losing their seat is more important than the devastating ramifications of not impeaching. And the thing is, they probably WOULDN’T lose their seat because most of the people that voted for them are pro-impeachment. But beyond that, they are abdicating their duty to protect the Constitution as well as their constituency.
We HAVE (many) examples of high crimes and misdemeanors. In fact, the framers of the Constitution specifically mentioned getting elected by bribery or deceit, working for a foreign power and abuse of power. They even cited dangling pardons to obtruct justice and prevent an investigation as an example.
You don’t come back from this. As a country, you just DON’T come back from this level of inaction. We’ve told Donald Trump and the rest of the world that he is unstoppable. And you know what? HE KNOWS IT.
That’s what makes our current situation so fucking dangerous.
That’s what I’ve always thought about it too. If you’re not willing to try impeaching THIS, then that means it’s an utterly useless tool.
Speaking of utterly useless, can you imagine any past president having time to stew on something stupid like this for days? Although the less he works the better, as everything he does is pure garbage.
Exactly.
No I can’t imagine.
And yet, here’s Congress and even members of the main stream media, normalizing his insane behavior. This is NOT the behavior of a fully-functioning person and we must always remember that. If my 77-year-old father was obsessing over something this trivial I’d be in a panic because I’d know something is deeply wrong with him. Whether it’s dementia or NPD, a brain addled by years of snorting drugs, anxiety and paranoia, whatever the EFF is causing Trump to behave like this—IT IS NOT NORMAL.
And it will only get worse.
I’ll admit I don’t know how impeaching works exactly, but what pisses me off is that I COMPLETELY see the GOP impeaching a Dem president the next decade for something completely innocuous compared to the crap Trump has done. And I can see Trump proudly tweeting about it, and his supporters cheerfully celebrating.
Fuck it – I’m betting on it right here right now. Whoever the first female president is, she’ll get impeached someway somehow. I hate to say that, but it’s what I believe. It’s what I’ve come to expect from my country.
Does it alarm anyone else to see the “adults in the room” give in and capitulate to his STUPIDEST demands?
I laugh because otherwise, I think I would just cry. This is our president. OMFG.
Some people were trying to say that this is just trump manipulating the media so no one is talking about more important stories. Yeah…..no. There’s no strategy. He just says whatever the hell is in his deranged mind at any given moment.
@TW – yes. There is no strategy. I think HE freaks out and gets distracted and that’s why he focuses on things like….Debra Messing….but I don’t think there is a thought process of “oh, I’m going to tweet X, everyone will ignore what’s happening over here!” Unfortunately, it works out that way bc everyone does obsess over his tweets etc, but some people in the media maintain their focus.
I agree.
ITA. People give him way too much credit. There is no plan of his- he is simply a deranged mad man.
+1000
Exactly. I’m so tired of people implying that he’s playing 5D chess. He’s NOT. He’s just an unhinged, ignorant, weak, pathetic and entirely CONFUSED individual who has no right to be leading a parade, much less an entire country.
He’s a bull in an effin China shop.
A bull in a China shop who is surrounded by folks using his broken China to effectively distract the China shop owner.
I honestly can no longer tell the difference between Trump’s real Twitter account and troll Trump accounts. Absurdity makes more sense than he does…
If I had a dime for every time I thought his Twitter was a parody account SMDH…
I feel the same way about actual news headlines and the Onion. Sometimes it takes me a minute to figure out which is which.
His dementia is so obvious and Republicans continue to look the other way so they can retain their power. It’s horrifying and sickening. They’re watching the destruction of the US and doing nothing.
King of all weather— and buffoonery.
For most of us, if we saw our parents acting this way, we would step in. We would intervene. Daddy would retire. The car keys would be taken away. If mom (stepmom) couldn’t handle it herself, some family member would step up to handle their finances for them and someone would oversee the household chores and getting Daddy to medical appointments. It’s clear that not one of Trump’s four adult children love him.
LP- oh no, they love him…getting them lots of money. Nagini and the others are all getting paid. Plus, they think they’re building a dynasty. They loooooovvvve that. And sadly, unless people turn on DT, they are building a dynasty. Ivanka will run. She wants to be first woman President. And she stands a good chance if her daddy keeps his base.
The only thing stopping the Trumps from total dominance would be if he doesn’t get reelected, or something happens to make him reviled by even the GOP. Otherwise, the mindless Trumpsters will support his spawn. Our country will never stop the infestation.
Nancy Pelosi called out Pence yesterday about the Ireland trip and called Trump’s properties a “cesspool of corruption.” Can’t you DO anything, Ms. Pelosi?
He simply hasn’t learned that the only reason he suffers continued humiliation is because his main barometer of public opinion LOVES to humiliate. It humiliates anyone and anything at anytime for any reason. Nothing is sacred anymore, least of all him.
He is forever caught in a vicious vicious circle of humiliation of his own creation.
The problem is there is massive collateral damage that lies in his wake. Every single national and international debacle he has instigated is a result of his massive ego. He has not governed a single day his entire presidency. He has performed as POTUS for attention and love, and is obsessed with his failure to win the country’s mass approval. People have died and suffer as a direct result of his narcissism.
That there isn’t a collective coming together of the entire country to finally call him out and end this joke presidency boggles my mind. Recognizing he’s a clown isn’t rocket science. EVERYONE knows he’s a buffoon. But I guess letting the US reputation burn to the ground is more important than stubborn right wingers admitting they are wrong.
I don’t even know what to say at this point. This whole administration has been a bizarre South Park episode that never ends.
And it won’t end in 2020, even if he loses. Trump already normalized everything that shouldn’t be normal, he already encouraged his fanbase to be as awful as they can be and proudly so, and the Dems played their part too by watching this happen and not impeaching. Trump shat on the institution of Presidency itself. He’s demonstrated to the whole world kooky South Park villains can be Presidents in our country and they can get away with any zany plan they have in mind.
Trump has already become a political icon. You know if he loses he’ll still be rabidly tweeting shit about the current administration and you know how money people will be eating it up. Trump supporters are salty about eveything Trump’s been criticized for so they’ll criticize whoever the next president is just as harshly, even if they don’t deserve it.
And just to quote the Big Dmnted Knob himself: “It’s a bad problem. It’s a mental problem.”
This is way beyond wagging the dog and beating a dead horse. He has grabbed that pooch by the scruff and jumped on that ghost pony and is going for his 8 seconds.
Maybe the orange loony in charge wants a weather job? A nice straight jacket, a map of the USA, and a sharpie, in his little padded cell. 😋☔⛅