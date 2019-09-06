Demi Lovato shares unedited pic of her booty in a bikini: I’m cellulit



This May, Demi Lovato posted bikini photos of herself on vacation in Bora Bora. Those are above and at the bottom of this post. It looked like a great vacation and I like seeing her doing well after her close call and rehab stay last year. The photos didn’t look very edited or filtered, but that’s so common now that it’s hard to tell. Yesterday she posted another photo from that series where you can see a little cellulite on her thighs. It looked like harsh lighting is all. It wasn’t filtered or airbrushed, and she still looked sexy as hell. She was self conscious about it though and wrote that she’s tired of being ashamed of her body and wanted to work on her self acceptance. Here’s that photo and I’ve pasted what she wrote below it.

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

It’s the editor in me but I’m annoyed with people constantly using “literally” wrong. (See also: Jeremy Renner.) At least in Demi’s case she used it correctly in an Instagram story in which she thanked people for their support after she posted this:

Demi also shared photos of fans who have posted themselves in unedited bikini pics and she posted video of her sweet dog licking her neck! That’s adorable and it’s still available in her Instagram stories as of this morning, Friday.

She looks gorgeous and if she didn’t have this explanation I would just see the photo and think “damn, work it.” One of my Instagram friends who is quite beautiful posted a photo of herself having fun at a party with a story of how self conscious she was of her arms. I would never have noticed her arms! She looked amazing and so does Demi. Why are we so hard on ourselves? I do this sh-t to myself over three pounds of weight gain, it’s ridiculous. I really like what she said about being authentic and loving and being herself. This makes me wonder if she saw Lizzo’s recent Elle interview and was inspired, because she said something similar about self love.

Also, I can’t really verify if national cellulite day is a thing because there are no google results and the hashtags on Instagram came after Demi’s post. Maybe she’s trying to make it a thing. I’m also here for celluLIT! Can we get some more music from Demi already? It’s been too long.