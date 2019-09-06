Boris Johnson did the clownery, and the clown came back to bite

This week has been exciting for me because I’m learning so many new things about the parliamentary system! It’s like The West Wing, only with British accents and people screaming at each other in the House of Commons. So I don’t know what this is, but it feels… funny?

The BBC is reporting that the Conservative government may put forward a vote of no confidence in itself — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) September 5, 2019

Dear parliamentarians: this is crazy, right?? From what I understand, Boris Johnson’s actions have been so over-the-top and fascistic that even members of his own party are running for the hills. So he wanted to call for a new election to strengthen his power – because the Tories would have still retained a majority, most likely – but he was blocked from doing so. His “proroguation” move backfired and the only way to get any kind of vote on anything is by asking for a vote of no confidence in himself and his party. CNN had a great explanation:

Boris Johnson has lost every one of his first votes in parliament, an unprecedented record in the modern era. Undeterred, the Prime Minister purged 21 members of his parliamentary party who voted against him, blowing apart his majority. Then, his efforts to secure a snap general election — with the goal of replacing the sacked lawmakers with a new slate of candidates more aligned with his hard-Brexit views — were scuppered when opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to play along. Now, he is effectively trapped in Downing Street, with Corbyn holding the keys. The government plans to propose new elections again on Monday, but the opposition leader says his party will only support the move when its efforts to prevent a no-deal Brexit are locked down. “Certainly his biggest tactical mistake so far was not to realize that it was Corbyn, as leader of the opposition, who effectively had veto power over when a general election could be held,” said Professor Tony Travers, director of the Institute of Public Affairs at the London School of Economics. “It looks as if the Conservatives and their advisers thought that if they offered a general election to the Labour Party it would jump at the opportunity, but the way things have turned out — the coming together of the no-deal bill and the possibility that the opposition can frustrate a general election — creates the possibility of keeping the Prime Minister trapped in government, unable to fulfill his commitment to leave the EU come what may.” Now the newly minted PM finds himself in a position that Theresa May never was — on his knees, begging the opposition for a general election.

[From CNN]

*inserts the Mo’nique “When you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite” GIF*

I mean, I love it? I’m sorry the UK is shambolic, but at least everyone seems properly aghast with BoJo and they’re all working together to screw him over. It’s beautiful.