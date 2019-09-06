Boris Johnson did the clownery, and the clown came back to bite

This week has been exciting for me because I’m learning so many new things about the parliamentary system! It’s like The West Wing, only with British accents and people screaming at each other in the House of Commons. So I don’t know what this is, but it feels… funny?
The BBC is reporting that the Conservative government may put forward a vote of no confidence in itself
Dear parliamentarians: this is crazy, right?? From what I understand, Boris Johnson’s actions have been so over-the-top and fascistic that even members of his own party are running for the hills. So he wanted to call for a new election to strengthen his power – because the Tories would have still retained a majority, most likely – but he was blocked from doing so. His “proroguation” move backfired and the only way to get any kind of vote on anything is by asking for a vote of no confidence in himself and his party. CNN had a great explanation:
Boris Johnson has lost every one of his first votes in parliament, an unprecedented record in the modern era. Undeterred, the Prime Minister purged 21 members of his parliamentary party who voted against him, blowing apart his majority. Then, his efforts to secure a snap general election — with the goal of replacing the sacked lawmakers with a new slate of candidates more aligned with his hard-Brexit views — were scuppered when opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to play along.
Now, he is effectively trapped in Downing Street, with Corbyn holding the keys. The government plans to propose new elections again on Monday, but the opposition leader says his party will only support the move when its efforts to prevent a no-deal Brexit are locked down.
“Certainly his biggest tactical mistake so far was not to realize that it was Corbyn, as leader of the opposition, who effectively had veto power over when a general election could be held,” said Professor Tony Travers, director of the Institute of Public Affairs at the London School of Economics.
“It looks as if the Conservatives and their advisers thought that if they offered a general election to the Labour Party it would jump at the opportunity, but the way things have turned out — the coming together of the no-deal bill and the possibility that the opposition can frustrate a general election — creates the possibility of keeping the Prime Minister trapped in government, unable to fulfill his commitment to leave the EU come what may.” Now the newly minted PM finds himself in a position that Theresa May never was — on his knees, begging the opposition for a general election.
*inserts the Mo’nique “When you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite” GIF*
I mean, I love it? I’m sorry the UK is shambolic, but at least everyone seems properly aghast with BoJo and they’re all working together to screw him over. It’s beautiful.
He didn’t realise all the things that got him laughs in the prep schools, and the posh uni clubs, and at the expensive dinner speeches wouldn’t work in front of a population looking to find out how badly they’re going to suffer.
He didn’t but that is also due to yes-men like Scummings.
If you want a sarcastic laugh, watch the HBO Brexit movie that portrays Scummings as tortured by his role in this all. What a load of crap.
I second the observation that Johnson has spent his life with his posh friends being obnoxious and showy and acting as if none of his actions have consequences, because for *them*, they do not. Rich mummy and daddy or a friend from the club will swoop in and smoothe things over. Not for nothing, Johnson was a member of the Bullingdon Club at Oxford, a club for posh arseholes whose whole raison d’etre seems to be vandalizing and causing physical destruction.
This is what happens when the people in charge won’t suffer any of the consequences of their poor decisions. It goes for elected leaders and the political consulting class.
Yeah, I’ve read old accounts of and looked at old pics of Boris and he seems so full of himself. He grew up with “white mandedness” and really thinks that he can rule the world with his attitude of lofty superiority and “better-than-thou” airs. He bought the kool-aid and thought his superior intellect could force his agenda through. Miscalculated badly. Strategically he is a dweeb.
… also there should be a more specific German word than Schadenfreude, for watching a terrible person get something they want badly but don’t deserve and then hating every second of it.
I hope it involves the German word for “Tuesday”, as that is when I would like to see him next.
*slow clap*
Yesterday, after his speech he went to walk in a town near Leeds, one of the passers-by told him “Please leave this town now” and another asked him why he was there instead of being in Brussels to negotiate a deal.
It is beyond parody now. Parliament live channel should make people pay for their subscription because this charade has more twists than a Netflix series.
“Please leave this town” was hilarious, as was the letter from the police and crime commissioner, unhappy at the new recruits being used as set-dressing for a political speech.
When I saw he was speaking in front of a crowd of police officers he appeared like a tin-pot dictator Pinochet-style without the medals.
Great response from that police chief!
This morning Johnson is wrecking havoc in Aberdeenshire…..
I have to say in this instance I am envious that the UK has politicians who put country over party. The US would be in a much better place if we had conservatives willing to do the same here.
+1
So am I. What a different place we’d be in now if Republicans refused to accept the wasteful, ecosystem destroying border wall, families being torn apart and placed in cages, criminalizing the legal practice of presenting oneself at a border to request asylum, dismantling the EPA, the out in the open corruption of that disgusting family…
@Valiantly Varnished
It took longer than 3 years to them to grow a spine though. They had countless debates about Brexit where those same 20 members put party before country.
It took a die-or-do situation to wake them up… Yesterday Johnson promised “I will die in a ditch if we don’t leave the EU before October 31st”, meaning we barely have 2 months before our government in charge willingly destroys the country.
Agreed. Politicians should not be loyal to a leader. Only to the country and people they serve.
Yes, I”m kinda marveling at that.
BoJo’s brother, Jo (Joseph) Johnson resigned from his brother’s cabinet yesterday and announced he would “stand down” (not seek re-election in Yank speak) from his MP seat in the next election.
Yes, it prompted one of the best headlines i’ve ever seen – Jo Johnson quits Boris Johnson’s Tory party to spend less time with his family
He looks hunted. Such a good look for him. I’d like to see it on our Bozo (no disrespect to the real Bozo–watched the show as a kid before clowns got scary).
CNN falling into the trap of saying BoJo wants a “hard” Brexit. No, he wants a No Deal Brexit. Way different and far more irresponsible. The imprecise language is only adding to the confusion.
I’m just so furious with them I can barely speak these days. Load of out of touch schoolboys with god complexes who give not two shits about the population, just waving their tiny Tory dicks about. Don’t even get me started on Rhys-Mogg and his received pronunciation drawling f**wittery. What an utter sack of dickweasels.
I love my RP accent, to be honest. It’s not the accent that makes the monster.
No, I absolutely agree. It’s the way he drawls things out as if he’s reeeeally too posh to be bothered.
The way he lounged on the front benches sent me out of control.
I do now have a girl crush on Jess Phillips
It honestly makes me sick to my stomach with fury. I didn’t think things could get much worse than Theresa May, but here we are.