Us Weekly: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo are probably headed for a divorce

When the Operation Varsity Blues scandal broke and the FBI raided the homes of all of these affluent white folks, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were two of the biggest “names” involved. They were arrested on federal charges and even more charges have been added following their rejection of a plea deal. In the immediate wake of their arrests, there was some speculation that Lori’s “friends” thought it was all Mossimo’s idea and that their marriage was already on the rocks. Well, that was months ago. And I guess we’re still speculating about their marriage?
When Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli returned to federal court in Boston on August 27 for a hearing, the pair of more than two decades put on a united front. But sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that their marriage is in trouble behind closed doors.
“Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” says one insider. Most recently, they butted heads over whether they should take a private jet to their court appearance. “The couple was advised by their lawyers not to,” says the insider. The actress, 55, agreed, “but Mossimo insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.”
The Fuller House star was already angry with her fashion designer husband, 56, after he recommended they reject the plea deal prosecutors offered in April, says the insider. “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers.” Now, friends want the Hallmark alum to cut Giannulli loose. “Her friends think she should leave him,” says another insider. “But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”
LOL, they took another private jet for the Boston court hearing? Lordy. As for the other stuff… Loughlin isn’t loyal. I don’t think any of them are particularly loyal. Bella and Olivia Jade are already figuring out what they’re going to do while mommy and daddy are in prison. Mossimo and Lori are definitely going to turn on each other before the end of this drama. Now, will they divorce? Probably not. But I could definitely see one of them trying to sell out the other for a better deal.
Oh well.
Their kids probably should have headed to colleges they could actually get into.
Community service college
Of course they’re going to divorce
Oh nooos! If they divorce, I shall never believe in love again.
Seriously, a private jet!?! How dumb can you be. Smh
Ok I consider myself to be a pretty privileged person, good job, my own house, university education etc, and my big dream in life is to travel first class in one of those pods. I doubt I will ever get the chance but that’s my dream. These people are living lives that are beyond my dreams and again I’m pretty privileged. It’s just crazy to be how those with money have so much money and in the same country there are people starving. The divide between the rich and the poor just seems so prevalent when we talk about things like private jets! Sorry for the rant, just boggles my mind.
I’d like to see Target drop his line the way Hallmark dropped her. I don’t think most people realize they’re still supporting their lifestyle. And I don’t think either was less complicit in this than the other.
Who cares?
“Mossimo and Lori are definitely going to turn on each other before the end of this drama”
They already have which is why we are reading about it in US Weekly. Lori and her PR want to make Mossimo the fall guy.
I’m sorry, but everyone of those “quotes” sound like they came straight from Aunt Becky’s mouth. Sounds like she is turning on him already, saying all the bad decisions were his, and she just went along with what he said to do. Whatever. Nothing will happen to them in the end anyways. 😡 Maybe a fine and community service. If that.
What’s crazy to me (and Extremely Not The Point, I know) is how wealthy Lori and Mossimo are? Like I didn’t realize it until all of these crazy proceedings who she was even married to. Not that I ever thought she was broke, but she definitely has a bigger net worth than almost any other Full House star.
That picture of Lori on the cover is awful, the photog did her no favors. I think they will stay together so they can’t be forced to testify against each other, but later on they will probably split.
They don’t need to. Spousal privilege for that time period applies even if they divorce. It even applies when one partner dies.
They look like siblings. I find it unsettling.
That article was all Lori’s people. This is quite the scandal. I’m still interested. I hope we got more silly stories like this for weeks to come. Reminds me of Arrested Development.
That magazine cover is funny. It looks like it was edited to make her look bad.
It will be no surprise if they turn on each other. One could say it’s already started by the “sources” blaming their early screw up by not taking a deal on Mossimo. My guess is Lori is, in some way, behind those items getting dropped into the public conversation.
They are probably a family of jerks. I’m still annoyed that their little brat daughter posted a pic of her flipping of the camera, said to represent her thoughts on the entire scandal.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
This is just sympathy seeking pr. I find it all so disgusting that I click on every story I see them in. What is wrong with me?
And yet they petitioned the court to have the same legal team represent both of them in the trial; a judge had to agree to that. And, sorry, Mossimo, it wouldn’t have been a circus for you to fly into Logan commercial. Far more famous people do it all the time
They do nothing but inspire schadenfreude with everything they’ve done since all of this started. Signing autographs in Boston before the first hearing? Insisting what they’ve done isn’t wrong? Blaming their actions on USC? Ridiculous “good Christians” pr campaign? Compare their actions to Felicity Huffman’s. She accepted responsibility, looked appropriately remorseful, and has kept a very low profile since then. FH will come out of this looking like an overzealous parent who did something terrible but then atoned for it. Loughlin and Giannulli will be remembered as entitled, unrepentant, dishonest, grifters who bought their mediocre daughters USC spots they didn’t deserve.
This is probably the first time I’ve been interested in them
Not buying it. This is plan #201: let husband take the fall by pretending he was the one responsible for our failed post arrest strategy! After the failed “I’m a Christian and completely innocent”, the failed pap walks and “entitlement media blitz”, the failed “we are going to make the FBI look like a joke”, etc, etc. We see you Lori and family and are not fooled!!! LOL.
I think their true character, or lack thereof, is beginning to show under the pressure. They will all turn on each other to get a better deal and control of the money.