Us Weekly: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo are probably headed for a divorce

When the Operation Varsity Blues scandal broke and the FBI raided the homes of all of these affluent white folks, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were two of the biggest “names” involved. They were arrested on federal charges and even more charges have been added following their rejection of a plea deal. In the immediate wake of their arrests, there was some speculation that Lori’s “friends” thought it was all Mossimo’s idea and that their marriage was already on the rocks. Well, that was months ago. And I guess we’re still speculating about their marriage?

When Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli returned to federal court in Boston on August 27 for a hearing, the pair of more than two decades put on a united front. But sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that their marriage is in trouble behind closed doors. “Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” says one insider. Most recently, they butted heads over whether they should take a private jet to their court appearance. “The couple was advised by their lawyers not to,” says the insider. The actress, 55, agreed, “but Mossimo insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.” The Fuller House star was already angry with her fashion designer husband, 56, after he recommended they reject the plea deal prosecutors offered in April, says the insider. “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers.” Now, friends want the Hallmark alum to cut Giannulli loose. “Her friends think she should leave him,” says another insider. “But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

[From Us Weekly]

LOL, they took another private jet for the Boston court hearing? Lordy. As for the other stuff… Loughlin isn’t loyal. I don’t think any of them are particularly loyal. Bella and Olivia Jade are already figuring out what they’re going to do while mommy and daddy are in prison. Mossimo and Lori are definitely going to turn on each other before the end of this drama. Now, will they divorce? Probably not. But I could definitely see one of them trying to sell out the other for a better deal.