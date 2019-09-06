Duchess Meghan has flown to NYC to watch Serena Williams in the US Open final

Last night, Serena Williams played in the ladies’ semifinal of the US Open. I was nervous. Like, crazy nervous. She was playing against Ukrainian backboard Elina Svitolina. The last time Serena played Svitolina was 2016, when Svitolina beat her at the Rio Olympics. Serena has been looking mostly great during this Slam, but we’ve said that sh-t before and we’ve watched Serena make it to three Slam finals in 13 months and lose all of them. So… Serena just absolutely destroyed Svitolina, 6-3, 6-1. That black catsuit is The One. She better wear it in the final against 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the second semifinal last night. The final is tomorrow, Saturday. 4 pm start. I wish it was later, like… 7 pm. But whatever. Here are some highlights from Serena’s semifinal – she played insanely well.

Throughout the fortnight, lots of celebrities have come out to support Serena (and Rafa Nadal, Coco Gauff, Roger Federer and others). Colin Kaepernick was there. Kobe Bryant was watching matches for days. Tom Hiddleston went to Jo Konta’s matches. Tiger Woods has been in Serena’s box and Rafa’s box. Queen Latifah has been at every Serena match. Gigi Hadid has come out for Serena’s matches a few times. Anna Wintour has been there, obviously. But what about the Duchess of Sussex? Well, she’s on her way:

The Duchess of Sussex flew on a commercial plane to New York today to watch her friend Serena Williams play in the final of the US Open. Meghan will cheer on the 37-year-old against Bianca Andreescu in Queens tomorrow as the former world number one again tries to equal the all-time grand slam record. The Duchess, who also watched Williams at Wimbledon in July, flew out following the row over the royal couple taking four trips by private jet in 11 days last month. This is Meghan’s first trip to New York since her baby shower in February when she partied for five nights at a £57,000-a-night penthouse with her celebrity friends.

[From The Daily Mail]

“…When she partied for five nights at a £57,000-a-night penthouse with her celebrity friends.” They make it sound like Meghan was doing body shots off of strippers at her baby shower. Her baby shower involved, like, a flower arranging class and having fancy tea. And, ohbytheway, Meghan’s friends were the ones who paid for it.

Anyway, I’m less concerned with the royal aspect of this – if Meghan comes, and it looks like she’s already there, maybe, will that make Serena more nervous? I’m so nervous. This is the 20th anniversary of Serena’s first Slam title, her 1999 US Open title. It would be 24 Slams. So many people are already coming in for this. The pressure on Serena is already intense. And now we’ll have royal shenanigans on top of that? Good lord.

And even though I just said that I’m less concerned about the royal gossip, I have to say that it’s magnificently shady for the Sussexes to “snub” the Queen by not going to Balmoral, and yet Meghan will fly off to New York to support Serena (the Real Queen).