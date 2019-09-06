“Graham Norton talks blind items, Brexit & Boris Johnson” links
  • September 06, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Graham Norton appeared on The Late Show, made jokes about Britain’s political chaos & offered a blind item about a celebrity woman who asked for a separate dressing room just to charge her phone. Who is this? Is it Jennifer Lopez? [Pajiba]
I’m always here for Harry Styles’ beautiful face. [LaineyGossip]
Dylan Farrow made a statement about Scarlett Johansson. [Dlisted]
Amber Portwood & her ex still have so much drama. [Starcasm]
Betty White is the new face of the NFL’s 100-year-anniversary season. [Seriously OMG]
Drake does the turtleneck-and-big-chain combo. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ivanka Trump’s stupid dress went viral. [JustJared]
Iceland gave Mike Pence a big gay welcome. [Towleroad]
Constance Wu’s bangs look terrible. [RCFA]

7 Responses to ““Graham Norton talks blind items, Brexit & Boris Johnson” links”

  1. Jadedone says:
    September 6, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    Pence got the same welcome in Ireland, I love it

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    September 6, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    The Nagini White Savior Tour of South America has been one fashion disaster after another but while so much focus has been on her gawdawful taste, clothes that bite back, her bad haircut, the fake messy bun for the new haircut, the new cosmetic work, the bakery sideshow, and the Frida Kahlo cosplay, it should be on how she is spending a fortune of our tax dollars without legal authority, treating South American women like cute props that needed her to save them, and, worst of all, making political statements about Venezuela on behalf of the US when she has ZERO legal authority to do so.

    Reply
  3. Bella Bella says:
    September 6, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    God Bless Betty White.

    Also, all my support for Dylan Farrow. Scarlett’s comments were such trash. And from the sound of it, Joy Behar should have known better. Anyone who has paid attention to that case knows that the only reason Woody wasn’t charged is because of the risk of further trauma to Dylan. When will this woman have some peace?

    Reply
  4. Jo says:
    September 6, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Graham Norton is a treasure. My guess is Madonna, she was on his show toward the end of his last season, and as egocentric as always, although who knows!

    Reply

