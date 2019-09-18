Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston reveals his battle with anorexia

All Doctor Who fans remember their first Doctor, and many have a particular attachment to that specific incarnation of the Time Lord. Chris Eccleston was mine. I started watching his season after David Tennant’s run had started. I love both of them, and while 10 might be my most favorite of the newer crew, I will always have a soft spot for Chris. So, I’m always happy to run across a piece of Chris news. This particular story is difficult, but important to share. In his upcoming autobiography, I Love the Bones of You, Chris writes about having both anorexia and body dysmorphia. (Note: Chris briefly discusses suicidal ideation.)

“Many times I’ve wanted to reveal that I’m a lifelong anorexic and dysmorphic,” he writes in his upcoming autobiography, I Love the Bones of You, according to CNN.

But [Eccleston], 55, says that he’s held back until now because of his circumstances: “I never have. I always thought of it as a filthy secret, because I’m northern, because I’m male and because I’m working class.”

Even at the height of his career as the beloved Time Lord in 2005, Eccleston writes that he was “very ill.”

“The illness is still there raging within me as the Doctor. People love the way I look in that series, but I was very ill,” he says in the book.

In 2015, the actor was diagnosed with clinical depression, according to The Guardian. The diagnosis came after he separated with his wife.

“I was in a state of extreme anxiety, convinced I was either going to die or I was going to kill myself,” Eccleston continues. “In my despair I reached for my phone and looked up a psychiatric hospital, I rang ahead, grabbed my bag and ran.”

Since then, he has been on antidepressants, and while the actor says that he hopes to eventually reduce his dosage, he’s been doing well on the medication.

Chris’s book is out Thursday, and I can’t wait to read it. Bravo to him for deciding that he needed and wanted help and then took the steps to get it. (That last piece is often hard.) I’m also grateful for his decision to share his story because it seems to me (though I could be wrong) that most of the people sharing their stories of living with anorexia and body dysmorphia tend to identify as women. But one in three people who has an eating disorder is male. Body dysmorphia affects 1.7%–2.4% of the general population, 1 in 50 people. In the United States, Body Dysmorphic Disorder occurs in about 2.5% of males, and in 2.2% of females.

One of Chris’ comments stuck out to me: He said that people repeatedly told him while he was filming Doctor Who (and was very ill) that he looked great. I had a similar experience years ago, though not because of the same illnesses, and it always struck me as so strange that everyone was telling me I looked great when I knew I’d lost more weight than I should have and felt like garbage most of the time. Obviously, if those people had known how ill Chris was, and that that was the reason for his appearance, they wouldn’t have told him that he looked great. It’s not often helpful, and indeed can be detrimental, to comment on someone’s appearance, even when you think you’re paying a compliment. There’s always something else you can say about someone’s thoughtful behavior or way of being that’s kind (and that will probably matter more)!

21 Responses to “Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston reveals his battle with anorexia”

  1. Insomniac says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:23 am

    Wow. I’ve been a fan of his since “Shallow Grave;” I had no idea he was dealing with this. So glad he’s getting the help he needs.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:37 am

    I’m shocked. I had no idea men really had this. He was my first “Doctor”, and he was/is so beautiful! How sad he couldn’t enjoy that properly because of this. :(

    Reply
  3. 1979 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Loved him for years and I was so sad to hear this.

    Reply
  4. Eleonor says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:49 am

    This is heartbreaking.
    I have always wondered why he left Doctor who, the timeline makes sense.
    And he is right: men deal with anorexia too and we all should start a conversation on this. So brave to speak.

    Reply
  5. Karen says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:55 am

    He was my first Dr. as well, and it bummed me out that he only did one season. It sounds like maybe these issues are why :(
    I’m glad he’s getting help. Love, love, love him in the Leftovers.

    Reply
  6. Evil Owl says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Eccleston was my ‘first’ Doctor, but certainly not the best (for me). David Tennant ruined all other Doctors for me, no one who came before or after him could match up. I’ve seen Tennant perform on the West End, he is pure, manic energy. I could listen to him read out the phone book (sigh!)

    Reply
  7. Laura says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:57 am

    My doctor was/is Tom Baker… I was early 20′s when it started airing here in the states. Loved him and actually met him Charming dude.
    Thought Christopher was great, the relaunch of Dr Who was a success because of him. He has said he only did one season because of conflicts with the show runner. He believes that they wanted a much lighter, comedic Doctor, and that wasn’t him.

    Reply
  8. Jerusha says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Like so many others, David Tennant is my great love as the Doctor, but Chris Eccleston was magnificent in re-introducing the Doctor after so many years’ absence. I believe his portrayal was a large part of why the new series took off, so thank you, Chris. I hope you are in a happier, healthier place now.

    Reply
  9. Nanea says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:09 am

    I *really* hate the way society reacts to weight or the lack of it, and I can’t stand that people feel the need to comment on anything weight-related, be it people like fat-shaming Maher, or people who complimented Eccleston.

    (Former ballet dancer here, still rather too thin, can’t stand when people ask me if I’ve gained weight when I’m happy to have put on a pound or three)

    Reply
  10. Esmom says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:10 am

    I haven’t watch Dr. Who but I know Chris from The Leftovers. He was brilliant and especially touching with Carrie Coon in the series finale.

    My heart goes out to him and I’m glad he’s in a better place mentally now. It’s been harrowing to see my son go through a similar disorder. His is kinda the opposite of anorexia, called muscle dysmorphic disorder or “bigorexia.” It’s really two sides of the same coin as far as the toll it can take on your mental health and quality of life and it’s extremely treatment resistant. He’s been battling it for more than a quarter of his life, sigh. Wishing Chris continued healing.

    Reply
  11. Bex says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:12 am

    My doctor. I’ve enjoyed almost all of the others, but he’s mine. Such an incredible actor and he’s really brave to be putting this out there.

    Reply
  12. Cee says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:14 am

    This is heartbreaking and kind of ties up why he left Doctor Who so quickly. I hope he’s in a better place.

    Reply
  13. Claire says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:34 am

    One of my pet peeves is when people greet me and then immediately comment on my looks. “hey! You look so skinny! You look great!” When I had lost 30 pounds with an eating disorder everyone praised me, even people who knew how I achieved the results. Ah, Los Angeles in the 90s.

    Reply
  14. Adrien says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:37 am

    He is the only reason I finished The Leftovers. I really like his character, Matt. His episode in season 2 where he was in a Job-like biblical situation, the one that used a Regina Spektor song, is still as powerful as it was 4 years ago.

    Reply
  15. CharliePenn says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:41 am

    Anorexia is such a beast. And it’s not just about looking thin for society. It’s about stress, control, but then it ends up controlling you.
    I spent a year courting it and then was lucky to get away from it. It’s haunting to remember that year, how sick I was and yet how alluring that time still is to me when I’m stressed and feel out of control.
    I have family I’m married into that struggles with it for three generations. One woman is fighting for her life right now. She wants to be here for her daughter and for her grandchildren, she’s afraid she will lose her lifelong battle and she’s really not doing well. She’s not trying to look a certain way, but her mind is ill and it’s a daily fight with herself just to live. This illness breaks my heart. Men struggle with it too and it’s good to shine a light on that.

    Reply

